  1. theshazly
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    0 FT / 0.1 ITB

    Areola ( Turner )
    Tripps Cash Udogie (Botman / Baldock)
    Maddison Bowen Salah Saka Mitoma
    Haaland Alvarez ( Archer )

    What do you think about this team ?

    1. theshazly
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      thinking of Salah (C)

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      I'm still wondering why people do early transfers in a European game week tbf ...

      1. theshazly
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Because Estu is dropping tonight, and Trippier is rising
        I wouldn’t have the cash if i wait till tomorrow

  2. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Keep Bruno one more week and have 2FTs over IB or sell for Diaby?

    1. theshazly
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Sell for Diaby

