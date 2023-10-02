784
784 Comments Post a Comment
  1. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    just saw Sterling got booked

    busy elsewhere

    that a definite lol

    on me

    Open Controls
  2. MARVELLUS
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Nightmare start to season, how is this fairly template WC. would love Saka over Bowen but can't see how to get there?

    Areola Turner
    Cash Udogie Burn Gabriel 3.9m
    Salah Son Diaby Bowen 4.3m
    Alvarez Haaland Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Son to Maddison, Bowen to Saka?

      Open Controls
      1. MARVELLUS
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Not a bad shout. Would mixh rather cap Son this week then Maddo. Could do the double transfer in a few weeks.

        Open Controls
        1. Kay317
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          Cap Salah maybe

          Open Controls
    2. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      lose alvarez or watkins if you want saka

      Open Controls
      1. MARVELLUS
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Yeah think it has to be. Thanks

        Open Controls
    3. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      I've just hit the wildcard as well.

      I think play the fixtures. Sell Saka now and have an eye on getting him back for gw10 for Son or Salah.

      Open Controls
      1. MARVELLUS
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Thanks good advice. Son to Saka GW10 or 12 looks good

        Open Controls
  3. Eastman
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    WC?
    Onana
    Cash Saliba Estu
    Son Sterling Bruno Foden Bowen
    Alvarez Haaland
    (Turner Kabore Pedro Botman)
    2.3 itb

    Open Controls
    1. MARVELLUS
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      No but lose Sterling ASAP

      Open Controls
      1. Eastman
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Yes thanks could go to Madison or Saka

        Open Controls
  4. Sepp Blattered
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Obviously waiting but Saka, Walker and Morris ➡️ Son, Romero and Darwin (-8)?

    Open Controls
  5. mgrnt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    After a -3 total for my defence, I rage transferred Diaz to Trippier.

    Going to do Bruno to Son for -4.

    Is it worth Botman to Cash for an extra hit? (defence is currently Tripp-Botman-Estu-Udogie-Bayer)

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      I would probably leave that for the week after if no positive news about Botman, in which case your defence might just about get by.
      Estupinan v Liverpool might not be a disaster but then I thought that before Villa.

      Open Controls
  6. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Thoughts on this Trippier WC?
    Areola Turner
    Trippier Cash Udogie Kaboure Beyer
    Salah Son Maddison Diaby Neto
    Haaland Alvarez Archer

    Open Controls
    1. mgrnt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      The defence looks light to me - upgrading one of the two cheap defenders would be worthwhile

      Open Controls
    2. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Maybe Lamptey over Kaboure. Not sure about Alvarez on wc. He isn't bad, but not the greatest fixtures.

      Open Controls
  7. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Who's everyone giving up to fit Haaland and Salah in their team?

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      well I cant fit in an aston villa attacker currently. That's the only concern I have really.

      Open Controls
      1. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        3 forwards is just as hard as 2 forwards (with Haaland) plus Salah in midfield

        Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Got Haaland and Mo already.

      By the looks of things you will have to chop Maddison, Trippier or Watkins.

      Open Controls
    3. GlamRock Chauffeurs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      I gave up Saka and Bruno, obviously more concerned about letting Saka go but I was sliding down the ranks and I managed to fit Haaland, Salah, Son, Watkins and Trippier so pretty content. Went from 2.6m to 1m gw7 so hoping to make more ground while others hold their wildcards for the break. Obviously a big gamble but cheered me up in the short term at least, go hard or go home!

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Saka's ownership is what will wreck your rank if you get too many blanks.

        Open Controls
        1. GlamRock Chauffeurs
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Yeah big time, I have a route back if needs be via Trippier so hoping Saka keeps somewhat quiet for a few weeks and Salah maximises the fixtures but there’ll definitely be some behind the sofa watching, Saka is a fantastic player. Just felt I had to make some sort of move!

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 16 mins ago

            Saka ain't flagged anymore either.

            Open Controls
            1. GlamRock Chauffeurs
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 11 mins ago

              And sure even when he is, he still plays and still scores! Wants to keep that streak, lot to admire. I definitely took a gamble but it’s short term while Newcastle defence has the fixtures so hopefully it works out.

              Open Controls
              1. GlamRock Chauffeurs
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 7 mins ago

                Why, who’d you cut, Tripps? you fit Saaland, Son and Saka that way?

                Open Controls
                1. FOO FIGHTER
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 1 min ago

                  I dont have Trippier or Watkins. It really weakens my team trying to fit them. Don't want to double up on Spurs midfield either. Prefer having both Edouard and Gordon as enablers.

                  My current team is

                  Areola Leno
                  Porro Dosasi Cash Bell Baldock
                  Salah Son Saka Bowen Gordon
                  Haaland Alvatez Edouard

                  Start of GW9 Disasi will leve my team, keeping him for Burnley.

                  Open Controls
                  1. GlamRock Chauffeurs
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 56 mins ago

                    That’s a lovely attacking team alright, given the lack of clean sheets it’s a good shout. Good enablers too. It should be fun though, for a change you can’t have everyone so it’s definitely going to make things happen interesting. I’d prefer Watkins over Saka for the fixtures but it’s about as tight a call as they come.

                    Open Controls
                    1. FOO FIGHTER
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 55 mins ago

                      GL for GW8!

                      Open Controls
                      1. GlamRock Chauffeurs
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        1 hour, 54 mins ago

                        You too man!

                        Open Controls
    4. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Saka, probably

      Open Controls
  8. Claudio555
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    On a wc. What about Enzo as a backup mf?

    Open Controls
    1. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      nope, might as well save the 0.4-0.5

      Open Controls
    2. langey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      I prefer Soucek at the same price.

      Open Controls
    3. Get up ya bum
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      I rather palmer or cho. Klp maybe

      Open Controls
  9. Please Help I Don't Kn…
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    I see people wildcarding now. Isn't that a bad play, seeing that the international break is soon?

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      why? injuries?

      Open Controls
      1. Please Help I Don't Kn…
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Injuries & momentum. Feels like a player's form can shift significantly due to the interruption, as well as a team's.

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          Valid points, but how will you know who is going to keep or lose momentum. You would be wildcarding blindly kind of

          Open Controls
    2. Surfreak
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Mix of injuries, out of form players and opportunities with the fixtures

      Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Play it when you feel you feel you need it. Simple.

      Open Controls
    4. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      As I said earlier, despair is a powerful motivator.

      Open Controls
    5. David Parkinson
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Many content creators are seeing their team value plummet so have been forced to wildcard before they really wanted to.

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        They are all scattering.

        Open Controls
  10. Surfreak
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    WC Draft, good to go?

    Areola / Turner
    Porro / Cash / Tripp / Burns / Lamps (3.9)
    Son / Salah / Madds / Diaby / Anderson (4.4)
    Haaland / Watkins / Mubamba (4.3)
    0.0 ITB
    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Locking into a 4-4-2 most weeks with a poor back up in Lamps really not ideal

      Open Controls
      1. Surfreak
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Initially had solanke instead of tripps in a 343 with 0.7 ITB for any upgrades

        Open Controls
    2. Klip Klopp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      What formation are you playing?

      Open Controls
      1. Surfreak
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        With this draft 442

        Open Controls
  11. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    A. Mbeumo > JWP/Neto

    B. Estupinan > Burn (keeping the option open to do Mbeumo > Gordon later)

    Open Controls
  12. Minty1337
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Wildcard transferred, G2G?

    Turner-areola
    Trip - burn - udogie - kabore- taylor
    Son - madd - diaby - Gordon - salah
    Haaland - Watkins - archer

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Template

      Open Controls
      1. Minty1337
        • 9 Years
        2 hours ago

        I was trying to find a way to keep saka. But think this team is better.

        Might change burn to a different defender

        Open Controls
  13. Vazza
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Imagine (just imagine) if Botman is available for the next prem game..

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Howe already confirmed he is out.

      Open Controls
      1. Vazza
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        There is no concrete confirmation bro

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          His post match presser after Burnley was concrete confirmstion.

          Open Controls
          1. Vazza
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            “Sven has a knee problem. I don’t think we will see Sven before the international break but hopefully, we’ll see him very quickly after.”

            Open Controls
            1. Vazza
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 12 mins ago

              “Don’t think” doesn’t sound too concrete to me

              Open Controls
              1. FOO FIGHTER
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 8 mins ago

                Botman is out bro.

                Open Controls
        2. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          Howe said he’s out until after next international break

          Open Controls
  14. Please Help I Don't Kn…
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Also, this season feels like one where you really do need at minimum one decent bench option, maybe even two. Every week it seems there's one/two players in my team with a flag.

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      yea, 2 is very handy.

      Open Controls
  15. ZimZalabim
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Who to sell out these English Prodigies ?
    A. Raz
    B. Marcus
    C. Phil

    who to buy ?

    1. Diaz
    2. Diaby

    Open Controls
    1. FantasyClub
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Chelsea player has to go first.

      Open Controls
    2. FantasyClub
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Who to buy depends I guess on what other players you have from Villa or Liv. I’m leaning towards Diaby

      Open Controls
      1. ZimZalabim
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        cash and no liverpool

        Open Controls
  16. George James
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Pick 2 for WC

    A) Watkins

    B) Alvarez

    C) Bowen

    Open Controls
    1. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      A C

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      BC

      Open Controls
    3. Øgaard it's Haa…
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      AB

      Open Controls
    4. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Quite conclusive

      Open Controls
      1. Scalper
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        I’d say BC though

        Open Controls
    5. saplingg
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      A C

      Open Controls
  17. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Saka not flagged anymore, happy days!

    Open Controls
    1. Øgaard it's Haa…
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Saved for Lens & City? Diaby should be ok too, along with Son & Maddison. 'appy days indeed

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Arteta made it clear that if Saka says he plays, then he plays.

        Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Negative is it means he price drops now 🙁

      Open Controls
  18. I Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Content creators playing the Wildcard is enough reason for me to not do it.

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      They run the show

      Open Controls
      1. ZimZalabim
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Please like share and subscribe !

        Open Controls
  19. Moxon
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Saka and Archer --> Diaby and Watkins for free?

    Open Controls
    1. saplingg
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Yes for me . Who becomes your 8th attacker though

      Open Controls
  20. Atwood
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Triple United and some other deadwood. Is it time to hit the wildcard or is this at all salvageable?

    Onana

    Botman - Udogie - Cash

    Saka - Bruno - Rashford - Mitoma - Son

    Haaland - Alvarez

    Turner - Estupinan - Kabore - Osula

    Open Controls
    1. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      3 hours ago

      which content creator do you follow ?

      Open Controls
      1. Atwood
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        You lot on here!

        Open Controls
        1. ZimZalabim
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          I think you can get through to the international break or gw 10 if that was your plan.

          Botman probably the urgent fix

          Do you have money itb and have u made any move as yet ?

          Open Controls
          1. Atwood
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            0.9 spare, just 1FT

            Open Controls
            1. ZimZalabim
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 43 mins ago

              you could do Botman to Porro or get Maddison for one of the united boys

              and WC in 9 or 10

              Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      As bad as United have been I think you can get away with it against Brentford and Sheffield United.

      Open Controls
  21. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Out of 10 how good/bad is this wc?

    Areola (Turner)
    Trippier - Udogie - Cash - Gabriel (Lamptey)
    Salah - Son - Saka - Bowen - Neto
    Haaland - DCL (Archer)

    Neto and DCL would rotate when needed with the fourth defender.

    Open Controls
    1. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      7.5

      DCL as the enabler to fit the big guns could very likely be a big liability hopefully for you he stays fit or one of the brighton forwards becomes a proper option. Mitoma will be a problem for you soon as well.

      Other than that its pretty solid.

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Thanks. TBH, I picked DCL like 2 weeks ago, not as an enabler, but because I thought he was a good pick. But yes, that can go south quick lol. There's quite a few midfield options around neto's price, so he doesnt worry me. But moving off DCL will be tricky. And as you said Mitoma, I will want at some point, and have no villa

        Open Controls
        1. Get up ya bum
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          Consider Lyle foster too. Looks quality. Main man in that Burnley attack fixtures are excellent until around gw 18.. Him and Neto major a great value combo

          Open Controls
          1. have you seen cyan
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            Thanks I will check him out.

            Open Controls
        2. saplingg
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          If you keep a bit ITB, think Solanke gets a good run soon if and when DCL inevitably gets injured

          Open Controls
          1. have you seen cyan
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            thanks for reminding me of Solanke, I looked at him earlier then instantly forgot lol

            Open Controls
    2. Øgaard it's Haa…
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      8/15. I still believe Salah restricts better options. I'd rather have Maddison, Diaby, Alvarez, Watkins/Darwin and option for Diaz.

      Open Controls
    3. saplingg
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      I think it's a bit weak up front - would want to get to an Alvarez, Darwin or Watkins at some point ahead.

      Open Controls
    4. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Thanks both

      Open Controls
  22. StingRay
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Thoughts on having a front 3 of Haaland, Alvarez & Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. GlamRock Chauffeurs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      That the extra £3.0m would leave a hole somewhere else…

      Open Controls
    2. Øgaard it's Haa…
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      I have switched to this for GW8. When Gordon returns in GW9 I'll have a choice.

      Open Controls
  23. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Just seen Premier Injuries has Bowen at 75% with an ankle injury - anyone know anything about this?

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Nope but their should be news by the time they play Europa.

      Open Controls
  24. saplingg
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Turner
    Branthwaite Udogie Botman
    Salah Son(c) Bowen Diaby E.Anderson
    Haaland Alvarez

    Flekken Estupinan Gvardiol Wissa

    0ft, 1.7itb, 2.1m OR

    Haven't taken a hit all season but feel like I need to this week. Spunked my FT early on Rashford to Son. Saving WC to GW18. What do you think here?

    A) Gvardiol to Konsa/Torres, Wissa to Watkins - 8 (bench Bot, Anderson)
    B) Wissa to Darwin - 4 (bench Anderson)
    C) No hit

    Leaning A as the Villa triple up have a great run of fixtures to pay back.

    B could be decent with Jota suspended but maybe not worth the hit as I think Anderson starts again.

    C keep the patience, Estupinan and Anderson could get something

    Open Controls
  25. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Who to sacrifice for Son?

    A: Saka
    B: Fernandes
    C: Rashford

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Don't know why ypu have Saka here when B and C are problem childs 😆

      Open Controls
    3. yeahbuddy
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    4. saplingg
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  26. zon
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Going without Haaland is tempting.

    WC Team with Haaland

    Areola Turner
    Udogie Digne Burn Guehi Taylor
    Salah Son Maddison Bowen Neto
    Haaland Watkins Archer

    WC Team without Haaland

    Areola Turner
    Porro Cash Trippier Andersen Taylor
    Salah Son Maddison Saka Bowen
    Darwin/Alvarez Watkins Archer

    Open Controls
    1. saplingg
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Quite like the team with Haaland

      Open Controls
    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'm going Haaland - less.

      Vicario - White, or Areola - Porro final decision.

      Otherwise, same XI.

      Open Controls
  27. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Botman to J Anderson or Save? 1FT

    Areola
    Trippier Cash Udogie
    Salah Son Maddison Bowen
    Haaland Alvarez Archer

    Turner Gordon Botman Kabore

    Open Controls
    1. saplingg
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Think you're good to save here

      Open Controls
    2. Deer-in-headlights
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Save. Nice team btw. Team value must be high as I've been trying to get to something similar on WC but can't quite get there. Would like a decent first sub.

      Open Controls
  28. We Will Klopp you
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    On WC, Currently facilitating Diaby and Bowen 4th and 5th mid in a 352 by having this defence

    Burn Cash Udogie kabore 3.9m

    Feels a bit light, should I

    A) Take the risk for now and keep it as is

    B) Downgrade one of Diaby or Bowen to upgrade a defender

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.