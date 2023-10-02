Gameweek 7’s Monday night match takes place at Craven Cottage, where Fulham host Chelsea at 20:00 BST.

This west London derby pits a defence with two consecutive clean sheets, 12th-placed Fulham, against rivals that are without a goal in three league matches, 15th-placed Chelsea.

Injuries and suspensions have removed a lot of players with FPL interest. Both Nicolas Jackson (£6.9m) and Malo Gusto (£4.2m) are suspended following Gameweek 6’s home loss to Aston Villa. Then, in midweek EFL Cup action, Ben Chilwell‘s (£5.6m) frustrating run of blanks and benchings culminated with a pulled hamstring.

That leaves Raheem Sterling (£7.1m), Levi Colwill (£4.5m) and Bernd Leno (£4.7m) as tonight’s main names. However, Sterling only makes the bench, with Mauricio Pochettino confirming that a virus has prevented him from training for three days.

Instead, 22-year-old Armando Broja (£4.9m) starts up front and Cole Palmer (£4.9m) makes his first league start for the Blues.

The third change from last weekend sees Marc Cucurella (£4.8m) start at right-back – an unusual situation for the Spaniard – as Reece James (£5.3m) hasn’t yet recovered from his own hamstring problem

As for Fulham, they have the highest-scoring FPL goalkeeper so far in Leno. Just one change is made from the 0-0 at Crystal Palace: Harry Wilson (£5.4m) replacing Bobby De Cordova-Reid (£5.5m).

Tosin Adarabioyo (£4.3m) and Adama Traore (£5.0m) have groin and hamstring issues, whilst Calvin Bassey (£4.5m) returned to the bench after a recent back injury.

FULHAM v CHELSEA LINE-UPS:

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Wilson, Andreas, Willian; Jimenez

Subs: Rodak, Bassey, Ballo-Toure, Lukic, Cairney, De Cordova-Reid, Iwobi, Muniz, Vinicius

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Cucurella, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Enzo, Caicedo, Gallagher; Palmer, Broja, Mudryk

Subs: Petrovic, Brooking, Maatsen, Gilchrist, Matos, Ugochukwu, Madueke, Sterling, Washington