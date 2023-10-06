511
511 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Do you think Diaz will play GW9 after the IB?

    Open Controls
  2. camaraderie
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Salah or Son captain?

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      57 mins ago

      I'm waiting for Ange's latest but Son (C) and Salah (VC) at the moment for me

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Son is in training.

        Open Controls
    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      54 mins ago

      On Son atm 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Salah for me

        Open Controls
    3. El Presidente
      • 4 Years
      51 mins ago

      I just can't trust the early kick off. Its a resolution made a long time ago.

      Open Controls
  3. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Bottomed on the last page. Thoughts appreciated

    Neto
    Udogie / Porro / Burn
    Son / Salah / Bowen / Neto
    Haaland / Watkins / Solanke

    Areola / Cash / Anderson / Lamptey

    0.6 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Prob play Anderson over Burn this GW

      Open Controls
      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Sorry should have been clear, it's Newcastle midfielder Anderson

        Open Controls
  4. DandyDon
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Estpu and Mitoma to Porro and Maddison a no brainer right?
    can always bring a Brighton attacker back in for Foden or Rashford in a few weeks after the tough two games.

    Open Controls
    1. MG13
      • 5 Years
      just now

      yes

      Open Controls
  5. Nozzer7474
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Unsure if I make another transfer for -4, welcome any input. Current team:

    Leno
    Saliba / Cash / Udogie
    Salah / Saka / Maddison / Diaby / Bowen
    Alvarez / Haaland

    Only fit bench players are Areola & Archer. Only got 0.1 ITB. Already made this weeks transfer so do I stick or twist?

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      g2g

      Open Controls
  6. micsway
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    best cheap palace defender?

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Guehi if you can't afford Andersen

      Open Controls
      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
  7. Malinwa
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Time to use my WC?

    1 FT - 0,5 ITB
    Onana
    Gabriel - Botman* - Colwill
    Mbeumo - Son - Maddison - Salah - Eze*
    Haaland - Alvarez

    Areola - Estu* - Mubama - Kabore

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      55 mins ago

      It's a good time for many to use it but you're a couple of moves away from a good team this week

      Open Controls
      1. Malinwa
        • 7 Years
        53 mins ago

        What would you advice?

        Open Controls
        1. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          45 mins ago

          Replace two of your injured players. Estu and Eze to Udogie and Neto for example

          Open Controls
    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      52 mins ago

      I'd take a - 4 hit and sort out Estu & Eze imo

      Open Controls
      1. Malinwa
        • 7 Years
        51 mins ago

        > Cash and Diaby?

        Open Controls
  8. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    A subject that probably deserved to be buried at the bottom of the last page: Who would you start this week?

    A) Areola (Newcastle home)
    B) Turner (Palace away)

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      55 mins ago

      Back the home keeper.

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        54 mins ago

        cheers, that's what I set as my bus team

        Open Controls
    2. Sure You Did
      53 mins ago

      Back the away keeper.

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        52 mins ago

        Ha! Thanks. Palace don't tend to score loads, which is part of my quandary

        Open Controls
    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      52 mins ago

      Don't ask him, haven't had a single Cs so far !!

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        52 mins ago

        I meant don't ask me haha

        Open Controls
      2. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        51 mins ago

        Areola got my first of the season last week 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Best GK in the game, even without a clean sheet. Saves and bonus...

          Open Controls
  9. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    G2G?

    Turner
    Cash, Udogie, Andersen
    Salah, Son, Neto, Bowen
    Watkins, Haaland, Alvarez

    Areola, E.Anderson, Burn, Lamptey

    0.6ITB

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      yup, v nice. WC I assume

      Open Controls
      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        52 mins ago

        Cheers mate and yep, WC 😉

        Open Controls
        1. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          46 mins ago

          nice one, good luck!

          Open Controls
          1. the dom 1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Same to you mate

            Open Controls
    2. Oasthouse FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      49 mins ago

      GTG!

      Open Controls
    3. Malinwa
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      Strong team m8

      Open Controls
    4. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Thanks for comments lads

      Open Controls
  10. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    I could do Estu to trippier for free but this means I don't have funds later on to upgrade mbeumo to saka and awoniyi to Nunez. Taking this into account would you do Estu to a 4.5 defender instead (colwill, castagne) to allow the other moves ? Cheers.

    Foo fighter: my mid is
    Salah Maddison Bowen mbeumo

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Why don't you have Son yet 😆

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      You are only going to sort yourself out with a WC to fit Trippier and Son.

      In your will have to choose between Saka or Trippier.

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        24 mins ago

        *your situation

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 9 Years
          18 mins ago

          I don't have a WC anymore and picked vicario blocking the move for son...

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 4 Years
            just now

            See bottom reply

            Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Or ditch either Mo or Haaland and have whatever team you want.

      Open Controls
    4. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Check my comments for a team without Haaland.

      Open Controls
    5. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      So, trippier or 4.5 defender to replace Estu?

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        Here is my current team. Went with Salah because he has better fixtures and that extra 1.5m gives me a healthy budget.

        Areola Turner
        Trippier Robbo Porro Cash Tarkowski
        Salah Son Saka Bowen Gordon
        Watkins Nunez Alvarez

        Gordon will be rooted to the bench, and I prefer a defence benching headace as my best attack will play.

        Then any blanks, flags or suspensions, I have two defenders capable of hauling plus Gordon.

        Open Controls
      2. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        You can do a draft without Salah include Haaland and see which one looks better.

        If you are too iffy about going without Salah and Haaland then you will have to choose between Saka and Tripper.

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          Thank you very much for your time !!

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 4 Years
            just now

            My pleasure!

            Open Controls
  11. Bumbaclot
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Hi all two options on the WC

    A. Archer, son, trippier

    Or

    B. Alvarez, maddy, burn

    Thanks all

    Open Controls
    1. Oasthouse FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      49 mins ago

      A for me

      Open Controls
    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      46 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Bumbaclot
        • 12 Years
        44 mins ago

        Please don’t leave me like this

        Open Controls
        1. the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          I take it your playing 352 with A & 343 with B ?

          Thinking you'll get more returns with B

          Open Controls
    3. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      Not helpful but you should have all in except Archer.

      Open Controls
  12. FPL Blow-In
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Best one week defensive punts from this lot:

    A) Chelsea - Silva, Disasi, Colwill
    B) Palace - Anderson
    C) Fulham - Castagne
    D) Forest - Aurier (if Eze and Edouard are out)
    E) Villa - Cash/Digne
    F) other suggestions

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      C, have some fun with arguably the best fixture

      Open Controls
      1. Derbz87
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Is C actually nailed on when Tete comes back?

        Open Controls
        1. lugs
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          no idea, i think he cost 15m which is big money for Fulham, i'd guess its likely as he can play lb or rb, anyway OP just needs him for this week so he's worth a punt

          Open Controls
  13. Tic Tacs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Not looking forward to this gameweek, question marks over Saka, Wilson, Sterling but not sure I want to take a hit unless I'm 100% certain they won't play.

    Open Controls
    1. Eastman
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      I’m thinking of Sterling to Madison for a hit

      Open Controls
      1. Tic Tacs
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I have Maddison and thinking I'll just risk Sterling this week. If he starts the returns could be there.

        Open Controls
  14. Oasthouse FC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Morning all,

    What would you do here? leaning to rolling the transfer?

    0.1 ITB, 1 ft

    Leno
    udogie, cash, schar
    salah, son, maddison, diaby, JWP
    alvarez, haaland

    subs: areola, archer, pinnock, botman

    A- swap pinnock for guehi, pay guehi, and bench JWP

    B - roll the transfer

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      48 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Sfowl123
      • 1 Year
      47 mins ago

      I think you're pretty set for the GW. Not ideal having JWP playing against Schar but only reason I can think for forcing a transfer would be to avoid a Pinnock price fall.

      Roll the transfer.

      Open Controls
      1. Oasthouse FC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        45 mins ago

        thanks both, appreciated!

        Open Controls
  15. Sfowl123
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Best two set and forget GKs for the foreseeable future?

    Areola surely in as the 2nd option?

    Open Controls
    1. Oasthouse FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      I went for areola and leno on WC a few weeks ago, working well so far.

      (such a relief after pickford/turner)

      Open Controls
      1. Sfowl123
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Exactly the same situation here. Pickford has been a complete nightmare.

        Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      Leno rotates well with Areola

      Open Controls
    3. lugs
      • 6 Years
      45 mins ago

      Johnstone a very solid choice

      Open Controls
    4. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      Not alot of love for Neto. Rotates fairly well and couple of good fixtures in the next few

      Open Controls
  16. Garlana
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Any reason why Grealish hasn't been playing in the Prem? Was looking at outside picks for draft and noticed he hadn't been picked but also that he wasn't playing, last season he did fairly well.

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      fitness issues i think, also he hasn't been great whenever he did play

      Open Controls
  17. camaraderie
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Bottomed last page, good to go? Shall I transfer Estu out ?

    Turner
    Trippier, Cash, Udogie
    Son, Maddison, Salah (c), Diaby, Neto
    Haaland, Alvarez

    Areola, Morris, Kabore, Estu

    Open Controls
  18. Rash
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Thoughts on this wild card draft please

    Areola
    Tripper cash udogie
    Salah maddison bowen bruno son
    Alvarez Watkins

    Turner Burn Foster lamptey

    Leaves 2.2 itb with Bruno as a placeholder for Saka

    Any changes you'd make?

    Open Controls
    1. AIRMILES
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      Like it. I'm seriously considering binning off Haaland for several weeks, and then moving out Salah to bring him back in at a later date. Go for it.

      Open Controls
      1. Derbz87
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        Serious question, how do you get Haaland back without a wildcard or taking some major surgery to the team?

        Open Controls
        1. Derbz87
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          ignore me didn't get much sleep I did see the Salah bit. I think its probably harder than people think it looks on paper now. Its not just a Salah out, Haaland in job, ignoring price changes for now you need 1.5 itb. Say you've not got much or anything you are probably tied in to selling Watkins to get Haaland back and then you will need to find a 6.5m ish midfielder you are replacing Salah with. If Watkins is still banging the goals in it will feel like a really hard move to make taking him out and downgrading Salah to a 6.5m mid. Obviously different story if you've got some funds.

          Open Controls
          1. AIRMILES
            • 12 Years
            just now

            I've currently got 1.7 itb. I appreciate I'll need to hold additional funds for when I want to make the switch back. It's also not entirely ideal, but it's the only way I can feasibly have Trippier, Son, Salah, Alvarez and Watkins in the team. I'm currently OR 49k, and it does feel a bit of a risk, and no doubt Haaland will pick up braces that I miss out on, but I expect I'll get returns on those I've just mentioned. Not definitely pulling the trigger, but very likely.

            Open Controls
  19. Malinwa
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Best replacement for Eze:
    A) Diaby (fit?)
    B) Neto
    C) JWP

    Open Controls
    1. Rash
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      A if fit

      Open Controls
  20. HAMMERTIME107
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Good to go this week??

    One free transfer but nothing in the bank!

    Areola
    Cash | Udogie | Trippier
    Salah | JWP | Saka | Son
    Haaland | Archer | Alvarez

    Neto | Kabore | Gordon | Lamptey

    Open Controls
    1. Bumbaclot
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      Might regret no Watkins

      Open Controls
      1. HAMMERTIME107
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        HowbDo I get him in?

        Open Controls
        1. Bumbaclot
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Straight shootout with Alvarez isn’t it I guess

          Open Controls
  21. quayle99
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Estu Botman Reguillon all out injured
    I have
    Udogie - Kabore.

    Really want Madders.

    A. Botman > Cash
    B. Botman + Mbueno > Digne + Madders -4
    C. Botman + Reguillon > Digne + Burn

    Open Controls
  22. LawsonJP
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Best Eze replacement? £0.9m itb

    A) Neto
    B) JWP
    C) Gordon (would mean holding Eze until his price is about to drop)

    Not going Diaby because I already have Cash and Watkins, and want to avoid a triple up

    Open Controls
  23. Cal1umz
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    On WC which is a better 4.5m defender? Already have Areola.

    Coufal
    Guehi

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Guehi

      Open Controls
    2. Nickofoz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Guehi if you have West Ham cover through Areola.

      Open Controls
  24. Bumbaclot
    • 12 Years
    54 mins ago

    Bowen and Anderson

    Or

    Diaby and Gordon

    Thanks all

    Open Controls
  25. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    53 mins ago

    I actually like the OddsOnFPL fella (Paddy) as an account & stuff he shares but simply can't get my head around why they think what has happened to them is unjust.

    Just because you have been breaking the rules for countless years & getting away with it doesn't mean the fact action has finally been taken is unfair.

    It happened because they put such a spotlight about doing so well. They argue "We made this team years ago to help people" but were proud/gloating about how well it's doing. Obviously people are gonna look at it and go "hang on?".

    Not sure how you can read the T&Cs and still think they're in the right:

    "There is no limit on the number of Registrations per household or organisation. However, only one Registration for the Game per user of the Site or App is permitted. Individuals are not permitted to register multiple accounts on the Site or App."

    He as an individual, was managing his own personal team and being involved in decisions for a second 'group' team... but you can disregard the point in relation to the T&C.

    The email address registered to the OddsOnFPL team is obviously going to have also belonged to one of the three individuals owning the team. They can say it's a "shared" registration as much as they want but at the end of the day, it belongs to one of three of them. Plus he was on the socials making it seems as if it was his team anyway.

    As for other 'community' or group accounts etc. Yeah, you'd have to say it's technically breaking the rules too (unless it is the owners genuine only team). FPL doesn't purge all of them - but when you're gonna gloat in the high ranks you're simply putting a spotlight on yourself!

    Open Controls
    1. AIRMILES
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Just so you don't feel your long post was wasted. I did read it, and then skipped through their recent video. I feel a bit sorry for them, but as you say, that's the rules.

      Open Controls
  26. kempc23
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    Really cant decide on Salah in on the wildcard or not. If I move Salah to Saka, it enables the following-

    Burn to Trippier
    Turner to Leno
    Diaby to Bowen
    £0.5m in the bank

    Is it worth it or not?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I don't think Son, Salah, Haaland teams are balanced enough for me and will have to contemplate selling Haaland for Salah if I see myself wanting him for th captaincy for a while.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.