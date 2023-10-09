66
  1. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    One of the most informative articles! So glad I do not own any players close to suspension.

    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Amazing what you can do every time you take a 28-point hit, isn't it?

  2. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    73 points on wildcard after taking out Haaland and captaining Salah.

    No Haaland could still backfire, but happy for the time being. Should I panic and bring him back?

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      57 mins ago

      Don't panic yet. If you have set your team up properly, like owning the likes of Trippier, Saka and Son for instance, push it and see where it goes.

      I took a -28 hit, no Haaland, got rid of the crap on my bench, recovered my rank and probably would have been worse of if I did not take the -28.

      No pain, no gain.

      1. Botman and Robben
        • 6 Years
        52 mins ago

        Biggest hit I have ever seen, worked out.

        1. Andy_Social
          • 11 Years
          47 mins ago

          Selling Haaland for hits? Too soon to say if it's worked out.

        2. Sure You Did
          45 mins ago

          He took a -28, dropped at least 500k places as per his previous comments and you have no idea what he changed. He keeps repeating this comment to convince himself it worked it as deep down he knows it is hilarious.

          1. Sure You Did
            43 mins ago

            Has the cheek to give advice and make himself look like he knows what he is talking about as well. Thankfully I am going to have 2 weeks peace from reading his utter drivel.

          2. Botman and Robben
            • 6 Years
            43 mins ago

            Have not seen his previous comments, I am assuming he captained Mo, to take some scrub off that gigantic hit.

            1. Andy_Social
              • 11 Years
              41 mins ago

              Not seen? Man, I wish I had your powers of selective memory.

              1. Botman and Robben
                • 6 Years
                38 mins ago

                I have read them now...

            2. Sure You Did
              39 mins ago

              You are a very lucky person not seeing his previous posts. Surprised, he posted 5000 in 4 weeks once.

          3. Andy_Social
            • 11 Years
            43 mins ago

            I predict out of the 5000 posts he makes between now and next GW, 4500 of them will be expounding on how genius he was to take those hits and lose Haaland. Only to pretend it never happened when Haaland smashes Brighton.

            1. Sure You Did
              39 mins ago

              I am going to try and not come on for 2 weeks, he drains the life out of this site, and me.

              1. Andy_Social
                • 11 Years
                20 mins ago

                Same. 95% of this site over the next fortnight will be gambling articles and FF sputum.

            2. Botman and Robben
              • 6 Years
              37 mins ago

              I am captaining Haaland next GW, even if I have Salah, that Brighton D is like a sieve.

              1. Andy_Social
                • 11 Years
                17 mins ago

                Yup, same here.

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      38 mins ago

      Always the same whingers and trolls just because the game is not being played the way they want it.

      Pathetic trolls.

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        36 mins ago

        Huh? You think we're incapable of taking 28-point hits too?

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          I do not give a damn what you do 🙂

      2. Botman and Robben
        • 6 Years
        34 mins ago

        I am an advocate of play your own game, kind enough to share your FPL ID?

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          30 mins ago

          My ranks are poo. I have never finished one season but this season I will finish to see how 'capable' I am in this game.

          Link to my team is somewhere in my comments.

          If I post it again, the children will troll again.

          So tell you what, will share the link again the very last day of the season 😉

          1. Botman and Robben
            • 6 Years
            26 mins ago

            I wish you luck, but would have been conforting to learn about how to run a marathon race from someone that has actually completed one.

            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 4 Years
              just now

              If this game was a matter of life an death, then I would be trolling you.

  3. Dunster
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Helpful. Thank you.

  4. The Mighty Whites
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    2FT, £0.0 ITB, thoughts?

    Areola - Turner
    Trppier - Cash - Botman - Udogie - Kabore
    Salah - Son - Maddison - Diaby - JWP
    Haaland - Alvarez - Archer

    1. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Not much to do here.
      Kabore to Taylor maybe and free up 0.1 in funds? Roll the second transfer.

    2. aapoman
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Team looks great. I would move Kabore to some other 4.0 defender that actually plays. Maybe a Burnley defender since their fixtures are now looking good

  5. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Is jumping ahead of the curve and playing a WC on GW7 because you realised you could only fit in Salah Son Haaland Watkins Maddison and others that week due to price rises and going from 1.3m to 300k in 2 weeks good?

    1. Sure You Did
      49 mins ago

      You really need to work on your sentence structure.

      1. Saka Rice
        • 9 Years
        47 mins ago

        do you what mean?

        1. Sure You Did
          7 mins ago

          Exactly, improvement. 🙂

        2. Now I'm Panicking
          • 8 Years
          just now

          😆

  6. aapoman
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    Super early tinkering. Save the ft or move Mbeumo or Alvarez? 1ft and 0.3itb. If all my players get injured I still have the wildcard in the back pocket.

    Turner
    Schär Udogie Pau
    Salah Son Maddison Diaby Mbeumo
    Haaland Alvarez

    Johnstone; Saliba*, Kabore, Mubama

  7. ameisin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    Feels great to activate WC and sort team out with 2 weeks to assess. Obviously can't fit all the desired targets in, so interested in people's opinions on why the would/wouldn't drop one of the following:

    Saka - main point of ARS attack, bar Newcastle away good fixtures / carrying injury, overplayed
    Son - haul potential, OOP / not lasting 90, seems to be underperforming against tight defences
    Tripper - baps magnet, consistent, fixtures / UCL rotation? price hike over other defenders
    Watkins - fixtures, consistent returns / can be wasteful
    Álvarez - Rodri is back, pretty nailed, FKs / starting to be subbed off earlier, MCI form

    My gut instinct is to sacrifice Son, to go 3-4-3 with midfield of Salah/Madds/Saka/

    1. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Yep, your instinct matches mine.
      Looking to change Son for Saka in GW10.........probably.
      Played my WC last week.

      1. ameisin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Cheers. I might leave Son in for Fulham with view to moving him onto Saka for GW10 like you - will monitor what his injury situation is like.

        1. Wobbles
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Son value may also rise while Saka may fall. Could increase your team value also by waiting.

  8. nolard
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    Trippier/Bowen and Isak have to go to bring in Salah.

    Or just get Darwin in for Isak?

    1. aapoman
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      Salah can't be replaced.

    2. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      If you are going to get a LIV attacker, just get Mo and rest easy. No need to keep worrying if Darwin will start or get enough mins.

      1. nolard
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes, this is a fair call. Darwin, while exciting, is not nailed.

    3. nolard
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      So, Tripps and Isak out is worth it then?

      The defender will be some random 4.4 max.

    4. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      I would rather have Salah than Haaland ATM. I don't remember a chance created for him yesterday and Saliba had him in his pocket

  9. The Senate
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    Yay, international break

    Two whole weeks to agonise over Salah v Haaland captaincy and inevitably still get it wrong

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Psss, just looked at my crystal ball, go with Haaland. Thank me later.

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Gotta keep the early KO curse in mind

    3. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      just now

      McTominay© (she)

  10. cigan
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    obv waiting for possible injuries but

    a) Foden > Bowen/Ward Prowse/Diaby
    b) Kabore > Taylor
    c) Flekken > Areola/Johnstone
    d) save
    e) sth else?

    Turner
    Porro Cash Schar
    Salah Maddison Saka Foden Neto
    Haaland Alvarez
    (Flekken Saliba Kabore 4.5)

    1. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Have you just 1 transfer?
      If so I'd be inclined to roll and reassess next week.
      GTG for this week.

  11. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    Were there any comments from Arteta about Saka? If his injury was hamstring related them surely there's a good chance he's out for GW9?

    1. TheTinman
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      On Thur or Fri he said it's touch and go. He also got called up for England. I'm assuming he will be fine for 9

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Latest is Arteta says he's not fit for England.

    2. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Believe what you want to believe.

  12. Eze Really?
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    For all those who never got to watch football or missed games over the weekend.
    A weekend of keeper mistakes, dodgy refereeing and injury limitations had material effect on outcomes.

    Luton 0 Spurs 1: Hard to cover 10 vs 11 and Luton toothless. Shining lights Maddison Van Der Ven and Porro (better attacking than Udogie). Bissouma could be a miss after red card. Doughty could be a good choice as the only real Luton quality IMO.

    Burnley 1 Chelsea 4: Chelsea good/Burnley bad? Sterling and Palmer standout players. Palmer came off with an injury. Palmer looking special at 4.9. Expect rotation all round from Chelsea but Burnley good fixture may not help their cause.

    Everton 3 Bournemouth 0: Everton could field a stronger side than in the past. Bournemouth offered little. Hard to take what Everton will end up at this point but Harrison and Garner make a difference in their right positions. Pickford got his long-awaited clean sheet but don’t expect too many in the foreseeable future.

    Fulham 3 Shef Utd 1: Fulham got away with their own defensive issues and wasted opportunities due to opposition. Willian will get you points if he plays. I would not consider anyone else from these 2 sides unless you are looking for an enabler. Hamer a good player in a poor side. Iwobi will make a difference. A shout out for Basham.

    Man Utd 2 Brentford 1: A poor game in general with many of our picks should be moved on. ManU as bad as they are is compounded by a toothless Brentford performance. No service; no goals!

    Palace 0 Forest 0: Palace toothless but great defence and Keeper. Wait until the big boys are back before investing IMO for Palace. Forest with Awoniyi on the sidelines is also an issue. Gibbs White is obvious class but I was impressed with Murillo, who was the standout newie for the weekend.

    Brighton 2 Pool 2: Rushing to get TAA I am not sure would be wise. 2 big mistakes by both keepers evened things out. Clear cut chances at both ends not converted and as good as both attacks are, I only see Salah and Mitoma worth investing in. Fergusen and Darwin not that great with the Pool player may not return for Everton game. Good match to watch all the same.

    West Ham 2 Newcastle 2: With Antonio back Bowen was mostly anonymous in terms of getting points. Kudus will end up a mainstay. Starting to think Trippier is worth the money. Soucek is getting forward. And Emerson/Coufal could end up a worthwhile punt. Bruno should have been sent off for 2 yellows. Newcastle got tired and Hammers did improve. Fair result in a fairly lacklustre performance by both sides.

    Wolves 1 Villa 1: We are missing the bloody obvious with Neto and Chan. I think they will keep this up. Wolves deserved a point and Villa played a typical away game. Bore draw IMO.

    Arsenal 1 Citeh 0: Citeh need Rodri back, Rice imperious, Martinelli made the difference coming on. Amazing Kovacic was still on the pitch at half time. It was a game of taking breathers on both sides. Saliba had Haaland in his pocket again! White expensive bit would me my first choice as an Arsenal defender. Everyone forgot their shooting boots and 0 0 probably a fair result. Now Stones is back he could change the shape of Citeh soon. Doku a great dribbler but he will end up beating himself.

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      City players need to start finding Haaland as he has not been seeing the ball for at least 3 weeks now.

      Can't remember which user posted comments from Haaland saying that he needs to deal with making space for others even if it means he does not get goals. I was looking for the post, can't remember if I replied to it.

      There is absolutely nothing wrong with keeping Haaland but not only me, others as well are being trolled for wanting to play their own games.

      This is a form where people are allowed to make their viewpoints yet only a couple insecent trolls or could even be classified as stalkers keep on hounding.

    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Imformative read thx mate

    3. mad_beer ✅
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Thanks. Great write up!

    4. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Was going to write the exact same thing so you've saved me the trouble 😉

    5. R o s e
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Thanks for that.

    6. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I can't remember the exact quote from Haaland, believe me I did try and find the post.

      Perhaps the OP of that post can help out if he reads this and reposts 🙂

  13. corderz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    Johnstone Turner
    Trippier Cash Estupinan Udogie Beyer
    Rashford Son Bruno Maddison Mitoma
    Haaland Alvarez Archer

    Can i get away with not using my wildcard yet or has the time come?

    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      decent goalkeepers? check
      can put out 3 good defenders every week? check
      two great strikers? check
      midfield can be managed with transfers? check

    2. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      just now

      You can probably last another week unless you are concerned about team value.
      Those UTD players need to go, good fixtures or no good fixtures.

  14. Cojones of Destiny
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    which combo lads
    a. JWP + Diaby
    b. Tripps + Neto

    1. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      B

    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I went with B

