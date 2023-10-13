The international break gives Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers an opportunity to take stock of the first eight Gameweeks.

Here, we look at each club’s underlying stats from 2023/24 so far, comparing it to last season, with a focus on last year’s top six, plus Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Only Premium Members are able to read this piece in full, so sign up today to get full access not just to the editorial content but all of the other benefits, including hundreds of Opta stats on each and every Premier League match.

MANCHESTER CITY

23/24 (PL rank) Last season (PL rank) Goals per match 2.13 (6th) 2.47 (1st) Mins per xG 51 (4th) 45.1 (1st) Goals conceded per match 0.75 (=1st) 0.87 (=1st) Mins per xGC 139.7 (1st) 109.8 (1st)

Last season, after a win over Brighton and Hove Albion at the Etihad, Pep Guardiola said “… the objective is to give nothing to the opposition. No shot, no chance, no nothing. To control everything”.

They haven’t exactly been in control of late but this season they have the strongest defence in the league, mostly using three centre-backs and Kyle Walker (£5.3m), who is one of only three outfielders to start every match.

Chance creation, however, is down. Minus Kevin De Bruyne (£10.2m), they have been less creative, especially down their right. Just 18.7% of the chances they have created so far this season have stemmed from that side, compared to 39.3% on the left and 40.2% through the middle.

How Guardiola addresses that lack of creativity in midfield after the international break will be a story to watch out for. The good news is that Rodri’s (£5.6m) suspension has now come to an end and City will be able to move forward with one of their most influential players.

Above: Man City players sorted by expected goal involvement (xGI) in 2023/24

ARSENAL

23/24 (PL rank) Last season (PL rank) Goals per match 2.00 (7th) 2.32 (2nd) Mins per xG 51.9 (7th) 50.8 (4th) Goals conceded per match 0.75 (=1st) 1.13 (=3rd) Mins per xGC 119.2 (2nd) 86.8 (3rd)

Arsenal have scored 16 goals in 2023/24 so far, four less than last season’s 20 in the first eight matches. It suggests their attack isn’t quite so potent, yet chance creation is similar.

With Gabriel Martinelli (£7.7m) available, who is able to inject more pace and width into the Gunners’ attack, expect to see an uptick in their goalscoring output in the coming weeks. They certainly have an opportunity to keep momentum building, sitting third on the Season Ticker in the next seven Gameweeks.

Declan Rice’s (£5.4m) presence has provided increased defensive security, meanwhile. Mikel Arteta has already highlighted his ability to “break up play” and “glue the team together”, with just six goals conceded and four clean sheets in his eight starts.

It was also noticeable how much weaker Arsenal looked when he was subbed off in the north London derby, highlighting his importance. The fact Gabriel Magalhaes is just £4.7m is a bit of a gift, meanwhile, given the schedule.

Above: Arsenal players sorted by expected goal involvement (xGI) in 2023/24

MANCHESTER UNITED