  1. Now I'm Panicking
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    David Munday pop up videos!

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      How wholesome

    2. ebb2sparky
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Do they still appear if you're a paying member?

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Yup

    3. Toon lurk
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      It was just an ad originally its even worse this is an actual feature. Who had ever seen a self starting pop up video on a website and liked it? It’s even worse on here where you end up loading each time you refresh or post a comment. At least on news sites you tend to only load the page once and leave. Honestly makes the site unusable if I have to close a video every time I post or refresh

      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        An edit or delete post button would be nice in 2023.

        FFS: we hear you loud and clear.

  2. dshv
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Wc

    1. Bowen Alvarez
    2. Ward-Prawse Watkins

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      2

    2. Chazz Reinhold
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      2

    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      1

  3. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Ireland v All Blacks

    Who wins this one?

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      ABs

    2. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      I hope Ireland wins, but you can never ever write off the All Blacks...

    3. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Ireland in a tight game. But we'll know the difference between playing the All Blacks in and out of competition after it.

  4. Robertson latest...
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    "Andy Robertson is set to fly home and undergo a scan on Friday after dislocating his shoulder in Scotland’s 2-0 defeat to Spain. [james pearce]

    Not good news, Reds..."

    https://x.com/AnfieldWatch/status/1712739688455245969?s=20

    1. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Konstantinos time

      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Shame he is not 3.9m

        1. Roshen
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 1 min ago

          4.4 also good

    2. Chazz Reinhold
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Good news for Tsimikas owners though.

    3. Dammit_182
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      So does this make Tsimikas an option in wildcard and can anyone suggest what impact this might have on TAA? I had been eying up TAA but would want to think his minutes would be more assured and with Robbo out he might get to push in s bit more. Any thoughts on this?

      1. Roshen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        See no reason not to get Tsimikas on WC, we've already seen how it works at start of last season. Nothing really changes for Liverpool

        1. Dammit_182
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          Thanks. Now a decision on what to do with the 4.4M in my bank account if not to het TAA as planned.

          1. Roshen
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 49 mins ago

            Even having both could work, but TAA is very expensive. Can imagine having him only in yolo no-Haaland team

            1. G-Whizz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 38 mins ago

              Too expensive for me, whereas I could definitely work with a £4.4m asset, even if it was only for a few weeks...

        2. duke313
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          It could see TAA going back into midfield, with Gomez at RB

    4. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      “It was a regular challenge, but the aftermath was anything but normal,” a spectator commented, recollecting the captain’s evident agony as he cradled his right shoulder, his face a canvas of pain. Assisted by the medical team, he vacated the battleground, his jersey morphed into an impromptu sling, indicating a potentially severe shoulder ordeal. Speculations ran rife – was it a dislocation? If affirmed, this could translate to a six-week hiatus from the sport he breathes...

      https://eplindex.com/97929/key-liverpool-defender-sidelined-whats-next.html

      1. Ron_Swanson
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        good old ChatGPT

        1. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          You spelled Twitter wrong...

    5. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      I can remember the days of the Trent and Robbo double up.

      Robbo is an FPL legend, speedy recovery!

      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Don't think that partnership has been the same since Mané left...

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Robbo has lost his legs as well. I think we will sign a replacement start of next season.

  5. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    What is the consensus on best combo?

    a. Trippier + Maddison
    vs
    b. Burn + Son

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      A

    2. No Professionals
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      A by some distance in my opinion

      1. Roshen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        to make it harder:

        a. Trippier + Maddison + Neto
        vs
        b. Burn + Son + Mitoma

        1. GreennRed
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          A

  6. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    No drunken FPL moves this week = a good GW.

    1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Speak for yourself

  7. simong1
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC team? Have 0.1 ITB so could change Tsimikas to a 4.5 if he loses his spot when Robbo comes back

    Areola (Turner)
    Trippier - Gabriel - Tsimikas (Kabore, Taylor)
    Salah - Neto - Madidison - Saka - Diaby
    Haaland - Watkins (Archer)

    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Nice looking team.

      Does the below work?

      Gabriel to Cash
      Neto to Gordon

      1. tricpic
        • 13 Years
        46 mins ago

        Good team. Stick with what you have I’d say.

  8. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    What about the rest of the clubs AVFC82?

  9. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Bit miff about Robbo possibly being out for many weeks as I got him in for the next three. Oh well, just shows how fast paced injuries are happening. Who is next 😆

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Another -28 on the cards?

    2. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      46 mins ago

      Settle down, poo

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        At least you do not troll me 🙂

  10. simong1
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Gordon or Neto on a WC?

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Neto.

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      I would go Gordon.

    3. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Gordon

  11. CONNERS
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    I just tried to reply to a comment on here, but seem to have accidentally bought an airfryer off Amazon instead.

    Ah well...

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Them airfryers are good. It's a win win and FFS get 10% of the sale.

  12. tricpic
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    SCOUT MODS AND SITE OWNERS
    PLEASE TURN OFF THE POP UP AD. It makes the site unusable. I’ll be leaving and not coming back - plenty of similar content now on YouTUbe and Twitter. Oh and apology for the screw up would be nice.

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Try an adblocker or adblock browser for now Tric. It's a pain in the bollo× but they'll surely fix it soon. Hopefully anyway.

    2. Pumpkinhead
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      The question is in 2023 why are you not using an Ad blocker?

  13. Eze Really?
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    is Taylor to Tsimikas and Chukuemeka to Palmer worth a-4?

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Not if you can get 11 starters for GW9 without a hit.

      1. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Concerns over Alvarez starting. But below Palmer injured,

        1. GreennRed
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          Wait until closer to deadline to see how many standing men you have then. Players injured today could be good by then but rest of your squad could get hit in meantime.

          1. Eze Really?
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            You are right. I will wait for Pool news before deadline anyway.

    2. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Palmer came off with an injury last night

      1. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Cheers for the info mate.

  14. Salah_Fingers
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Worth rolling my ft this week? Was tempted to take bruno out and upgrade saka to Salah but doesn't seem worth a -4 with bruno facing sheffield united:

    Aerola
    Schar - Udogie - Cash
    Saka - JWP - Bruno - Son - Maddison
    Alvarez - Haaland

    1. duke313
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Roll, Bruno for Sheff Utd and Salah for Luton.

      1. Salah_Fingers
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeh good call

  15. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Not the most exciting question, but which for the 5th MF who will play most weeks:
    A) Palmer
    B) Gordon

    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Gordon - as I posted above Palmer came off with an injury last night

    2. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      B looking at those chelsea fixtures.

  16. simong1
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    A or B on a WC? First bench not necessarily decide for B

    A)

    Areola (Turner)
    Trippier - Gabriel - Tsimikas (Kabore*, Taylor)
    Salah - Neto - Madison - Saka - Diaby*
    Haaland - Watkins (Archer)

    B)

    Areola (Turner)
    Trippier - Gabriel - Tsimikas (Cash*, Taylor)
    Salah - Neto - Madison - Saka - Gordon*
    Haaland - Watkins (Archer)

    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Prefer Cash Gorden a-ah to Kabore Diaby

  17. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Cole Palmer might miss Chelsea's fixture against Arsenal after he picked up an injury with the England U-21 side. WHAT HAPPENED? The England U-21 skipper suffered a thigh injury during the 9-1 win over Serbia in a Euro qualifier.

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Now reported as a dead leg so probably should be ok

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        1 hour ago

        Oh ok, but think it would be best to wait to hear from the horses mouth.

  18. Video pop-up update
    Sam FPLFamily
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Afternoon everyone!

    Thank you for all your comments and feedback today. We take everything you say really seriously.

    The video player aims to give members access to additional video content that is relevant to the article that you are reading. However, we appreciate that there have been some hiccups in it’s launch.

    We have asked that the video player be taken down temporarily and that is happening now. It will not be turned on again until we are able to change the way it’s displayed to improve the user experience.

    We take on board all the feedback that is sent to us via our chat boards, through email and via the Moderators.

    Thanks

    Sam

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      52 mins ago

      Haza! Cheers. I enjoy the videos themselves, however not when it is in the form of pop ups.

      Perhaps there should be a page dedicated to these videos on the website.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      43 mins ago

      Thank you Sam.

      Send forth the ravens!

      1. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        22 mins ago

        They’ll be a few gallons of mead sank tonight in celebration I dare say

    3. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      38 mins ago

      Thanks Sam.

      Great news that common sense has prevailed.

    4. mad_beer ✅
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Thanks! But what do I do with all those accidentally air friers I purchased?

  19. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    55 mins ago

    Under 6m enablers?

    Jensen
    Neto
    Hee-chan
    Gordon
    Doucouré
    Douglas Luiz (Penalties)
    Souček
    Adingra (rotation risk)
    Palmer (if fit)
    Gibbs-White
    Elliot Anderson
    Harrison
    Edouard
    Foster
    João Pedro (Rotation risk) (Penalties)
    DCL

    Anyone missed?

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      40 mins ago

      Edouard could be on penalties now witl Eze and Olise out.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        To get penalties you need have the ball inside opponent's box first. Then you need to have a good player (like Zaha) to be fouled.

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yeah, Palace are lacking in attack now but Edouard is still a decent option.

    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      Maybe our old friend Andreas at Fulham

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        21 mins ago

        Yes, add him. Go for the Bailey, Neto and Andreas template of not so long ago 😆

        1. Admiral Benson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          20 mins ago

          Lol - what were we thinking?!?

          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Hope you have a great weekend 🙂

    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      With Rodriguez out of the picture at Burnley, think Foster might take penalties.

    4. Chazz Reinhold
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Mac10 & McTominay

      (sounds like the line-up for a 90ies rap festival in Glasgow)

  20. Puntillimon
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    Robbo to tsimikas done. That frees up cash for a son to Salah move.. will be on my mind till next week!

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Should wait in case injuries. Too late now! Goodluck

  21. dparran
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    37 mins ago

    Is Diaby (6.7) worth the extra 1.3 million over Douglas Luiz (5.4)?

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Absolutely

  22. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    From GW10 onwards:

    A) Tsimikas + martinelli
    B) Trippier + Neto

    1. dparran
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      B

  23. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Definitely my favourite FPL asset this season. In a couple of seasons if he is still around, I think he will be one of the best.

    https://youtu.be/28nXn4TUg18

  24. Barnaby Wilde
    just now

    Any chance Lascelles will keep his place?

