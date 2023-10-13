16
16 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    Just some points I would like to make.

    1. This is a game. Don't take it too seriously. Enjoy it.
    2. Play your own game.
    3. Don't take a sh*te in someone else's post because of the game they want to play. It is there team, not yours.
    4. Don't be obsessive with what other people do with their team. It is their team. Concentrate on yours.
    5. Just because some people do not follow the narritive or play the way you do, there is no need to take a sh*te on their post.
    6. Being obsessive with what someone else is doing is creepy and disturbing.

    That is it. Have a good weekend all!

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Cheers, poo

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        My pleasure!

        Open Controls
      2. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Tonight's stream of BlackBox was pretty good by the way.

        Open Controls
  2. im1974
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    So bored put a gw10 WC together

    Johnstone Areola
    Gabriel Cash Botman 4.5 Taylor
    Salah Son Saka Mitoma Soucek
    Haaland Watkins Foster

    Allows any formation to be played - skittles permitting - through to post Xmas.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.