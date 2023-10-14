52
  1. Chazz Reinhold
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 29 mins ago

    Sorry Ireland. Great tournament though.

    That's how I feel each time when I'm knocked out of the FPL Cup. Maybe not as tired.

    1. NZREDS
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 2 mins ago

      Nation holding its breath during the looong last forty phases

      1. BUZZBOMB
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 57 mins ago

        Hardly saw the 82nd minute. Needed a pee so much my eyes were watering.

        1. NZREDS
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 56 mins ago

          Hahah

    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Choked again

  2. hjalmarjohansen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 hours, 29 mins ago

    Rodri?

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      The last time I talked him up he got a red card. Would pick him when the fixtures ease later in the season.

    2. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      Yes, should have been included.

  3. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 25 mins ago

    Go the All Blacks, underdogs for this match. Tough luck Ireland couldn't win despite the advantage of 2YC and a penalty try in their favour.

    1. The Mighty Hippo
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 46 mins ago

      That match was good enough for the final. The All Blacks deserved the win (but only just).

      1. NZREDS
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 44 mins ago

        Absolutely! Edge of the seat stuff

      2. BUZZBOMB
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 43 mins ago

        ^this

        Isnt it a great thing when you watch a great game of anything and everyone agrees the slightly better team won?

        1. NZREDS
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 42 mins ago

          Too right! I can breathe now.

    2. NZREDS
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 45 mins ago

      What a game of rugby! Also had to admit myself into the nearest hospital with chest pains

      1. NZREDS
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 45 mins ago

        Almost * not also 😀

    3. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      Not seen a rugby match that good in ages!

      https://twitter.com/gwhizz420/status/1713296871660142628?t=RvTxzuncbMCsHO5E0ljD9Q&s=19

    4. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      Ireland were far from their best and you can’t afford not to be anything but your best v NZ. Making mistakes we haven’t made all year. Gutting really but well done NZ, they instead played their best game in a long time.

  4. NZREDS
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 17 mins ago

    Devastated for sexton 🙁

    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      A rather unlikeable fellow unless one is Irish

  5. Please Help I Don't Kn…
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 16 mins ago

    NZ and SA just have that rugby aura around them - even if they aren't the best, they still perform best when it matters. Something that you can't fabricate. It's like Real Madrid in the Champions League.

    1. NZREDS
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 36 mins ago

      Well said! Couldn’t agree more. Really feel for the Irish, such a great team coming in with form and momentum

    2. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 29 mins ago

      Whoever wins tomorrow between France and SA will win the tournament.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 56 mins ago

        Woohooo! C’mon South Australia!

        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          4 hours, 36 mins ago

          The nation said no

          1. The Knights Template
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 5 mins ago

            It pretty much always does.

            1. The Knights Template
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 55 mins ago

              But Camelot said Yes.

              1. Fitzy.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 50 mins ago

                But that's just a fantasy land

                1. The Knights Template
                  • 9 Years
                  3 hours, 47 mins ago

                  Tis most certainly!

        2. Jars458
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 56 mins ago

          Known rugby State we are

      2. cravencottage
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        The 4 best teams should never have had to play each other played in the quarter finals

        1. Hotdogs for Tea
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          Luck of the draw, and they weren't the four best teams when that happened.

    3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Agreed historical hertiage/pride or whatever you want to call it. I think deep down in world Rugby when it really matters Ireland will always have an inferiority complex in world rugby until they can break the "glass ceiling" of the rugby quarter finals.

      However, the way the seeding was done years before the RWC was a joke in fairness. Leaving it very lopsided to one side of the draw.

  6. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    6 hours, 16 mins ago

    All Blacks!!!!!!

    1. NZREDS
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 36 mins ago

      Woooo what a game!

    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      Should have been the final. Immense game by Cane and Savea. Tried to lose it ( 2 x yellow cards and penalty try). Came thru!!!!!

    3. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Those two teams should never have met in the quarters

  7. rakkhi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    My GW9 Captain using Opta data from Fantasy Football Scout. Nice and boring this week. But I want to be boring after captain fail in GW8. Like and share if it is useful. Let me know if you want the link to spreadsheet. If people like it I will continue for GW10 and beyond.
    1. ???
    2. Salah
    3. Son
    https://youtu.be/QcRN6ow4xCY

    #GW9 #Captaincy #FPL #FPLcommmunity #FFScout

    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      No Trippier? He is the one I am tempted with, even though I have Haaland, Salah, Son. Trippier could easily outscore all three in a tight game - clean sheet goal and assist.

      In the other choices the bonus could be spread for a start.

  8. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Clever article, very useful.

    At the start of the season, we all said that team value is irrelevant because official FPL have messed up the pricing and all the players are so cheap. Fast forward 8 gameweeks and because the FPL price algorithm hasn't kept up with the popularity of the game, our team value is getting absolutely hammered and every £0.1m is critical. We're going to need a couple of these cheap midfielders to put together a functioning team which is why the article is so timely.

    1. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Go on, marks out of ten?

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        A solid 7.5.

    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Old news to me I have had Nakamba since gw2 in a 3-4-3. The majority seem to have just opened their eyes by gw9 it seems. Realising that there are alternatives.

  9. No Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Price changes 15 October

    No risers

    Fallers: T.Bénie (5.2), Dasilva (4.7)

    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      I am convinced if you ever miss the price rises and falls. It will be the signal for doomsday!

      1. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        No pressure … 😉

    2. snow pea in repose
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Thanks

    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Yes, my people, if we are even a people anymore... we fought hard... we've made peace treaties... and those treaties were broken... and we've been moved and punished and... punished and moved.

    4. NotReadyForPrimeTime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Cheers, Rainy. And of course, no pressure 🙂

  10. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    QUICK POLL:

    Who is your favourite and least favourite FPL pundit/celebrity?

    Favourite: Mark. Has the x factor. Incredible knowledge of the game; incredible charisma.

    Least favourite: FPL Harry. Crack a barely audible fart and he'll block you on twitter.

    1. white lightning
      • 10 Years
      52 mins ago

      Favourite = Mark, Andy ltfpl can't split them both really good knowledgable people who are really decent people
      Least favourite = I don't really have 1 but I watched a gianni buttice podcast 1 time & he's raving about he's on this show, he's on that show he came across as arrogant & up himself but he seems a nice guy

    2. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      If Harry rates quality over numbers, he goes up in my estimation.

      My #1 is never mentioned here - FPL Fran.

      Least favourite: one of the dozens I've blocked. Can't be bothered trawling through the masses who have the same teams and say the same things. I'm currently beating the celebrity hivemind anyway, so it seems to be paying off.

    3. mttrznck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 mins ago

      Mark and Andy are extremely knowledgeable; I've become better about not being swayed by pundits, but they make me think in unexpected ways. FPL Raptor's deadline stream is much more down to earth than Harry's, and he doesn't take himself super seriously. I love the FPL Juice people, they're hilarious, and the roasting on Blackbox is fun. Worst? Everyone from official FPL...I'm not convinced half of them watch the games.

