5
5 Comments Post a Comment
  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    My FPL team

    Open Controls
    1. Zalk
      • 12 Years
      just now

      ...or Sheffield Utd

      Open Controls
  2. Charlie Price
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    The Charlie Price Marathon

    Code p3txc3

    Please note any new entries for this league can be made until Saturday 21 October @ 1100 UK time. So if you wish to join please do so before Gameweek 9 commences.

    Thank you.

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      In

      Open Controls
  3. FootballLover
    • 2 Years
    just now

    What are your plans to get Saka back in if you sold in GW7?

    Son/Maddison out?
    Are you prioritising Salah in over Saka?
    Or going without Saka for the foreseeable?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.