FFS Head-to-Head Leagues: Gameweek 8 round-up

I’m back with another monthly round-up on who’s doing what in the Fantasy Football Scout Head-to-Head Leagues. As usual, my aim is to add a little depth to supplement the updates provided in Red Lightning’s weekly articles on the progress of Community Tournaments and, in particular, to shine a light on the excellent performance of FPL managers across 596 Divisions. Let’s start at the top.

League One

Qian Hao Ong (21 pts) is the new leader, with David Bowman and Cak Juris three points adrift, and Adam Ferguson, Michael Giovanni, Ignazio La Rose and Ahmed Shahin competing for the minor places.

League Two

Tim Hill (19 pts) is now out on his own in Division 1, with Khalid Ameen (18), Geoff Dance (16), and David Moore and John Lambert (both 15) completing the Top Five. Dave Dolman (19) has a three-point lead over Ben Wiser in Division 2, with another six managers trailing on 15 points.

League Three

Callum Croal and Jorge Polo Carraminana (both 18 pts) are the joint leaders in Division 1, with five managers three points adrift, and The Magician and Oli O’Mahony have the same margin over the chasing pack in Division 2 and 3 respectively. Jack Clark and Michael Cahill (both 12) are the joint leaders in Division 4.

League Four

Terje Balteskard (21 pts) now has daylight at the top of Division 1, with Ishaan Bhatt and Yordan Dimitrov trailing on 18 points. William Elliot (18) has a two-point lead over Dom Cooke and Richard Harte in Division 2; and Priyansh (22) is four points clear of Robert Turner, Bruce McPherson and Christopher Betteridge in Division 3. Alex Lau and Andrew Gibson (both 18) are two points clear of the chasing pack in Division 4; but Lars Valdresbråten (18) is the sole leader ahead of Wayne Sturman (17) and Daragh Shirazi (16) in Division 5. Geoff Browitt (21) is fending off the challenge from Grey Head (19) and four managers on 18 points in Division 6; and Taymur Rexa Hossain, Matthew Green, Peter Kidd and Will Evans are all tied on 18 points in Division 7. Division 8 sees Ritesh Raichura (21) leading the way ahead of Christian Larisch and Paul Buchanan (both 18).

League Five

Matt Chang (24 pts) has a perfect record in Division 1, and leads Jordan Ross and Adam Mack by three points. Doncho Georgiev (21) has the same lead over Philly Blackett, Alex Leggate and Zheng Huan Hoe in Division 2; as does Ali Mohsen (21) over Karl Morten Kringen in Division 3. James Cresswell (22) has daylight over Per Loholmen and Michael Jackel (both 18) in Division 4; as does Chris Gallahue (21) over Aki Ali and Mark Boland (both 18) in Division 5; and Vasanth M (21) over Anthony Crocker (18) in Division 6. 18 points is sufficient to give John Hamilton-Ward a two-point lead in Division 7; and Johan Wester’s 19 points is good for a one-point lead over Tin Nguyen and Sami Arnaout in Division 8. Jamie McComb and Konstantinos Anastasiou (both 18) are the joint leaders in Division 9; but Sirakhun Kawatkul (21) has a three-point margin over Dohwodese Ohwovoriole and Rima Gudka in Division 10. Gary Kerr and Matt Smith (both 18) are sharing the lead in Division 11; as are Hampus Johansson, Greivin Barboza Retana and Tom Phillips (all 18) in Division 12; Stuart Blakely, Mark Larkwood, Rob Truslove and Steven Brown (all 18) in Division 13; Sampras Lee, Abdullah Tamin and Anubhav Parasuraman (all 18) in Division 14; and David Cartmell, Vincent Ho and Daniel Cleghorn (all 18) in Division 15. Finally, FPL Ted (18) has a two-point lead over J Huc in Division 16.

League Six

Five managers in League 6 still have 100% records, namely: Mohit Gang (Division 7), Tony Asabi (Division 9), Giannis Katogiannakis (Division 10), Jon Xanthos (Division 25) and Josh Membridge (Division 29); while Adam Shipway (Division 22) and Riku Juurikko (Division 23) have only dropped two points to date. There are 12 Division leaders on 21 points, including a three-way tie between Ade Harris, Pablo Aimar and Audun Bjerk in Division 21; and a two-way tie between Craig Tippins and Jamie Gamble (Division 24). The others are Ally Lee (Division 2), Stephen Brady (Division 6), Robert Massie (Division 8), Jervis Shiel (Division 11), Peter Killen (Division 27), Miguel Lemos (Division 28) and Bob Wooster (Division 31). The five Division leaders on 19 points are Tanya Sharma and Pav Patel (Division 1), Ben Thompson (Division 12), Mr. Hamz (Division 16), and Dušan Ušjak (Division 30). There are 26 sole or joint leaders on 18 points across 11 Divisions in League 6. Those leading on their own are Keith Walker (Division 3), Bukola Atanda (Division 5), Pete Bell (Division 13) and Greg Jacobs (Division 19). Sean McGing and Ryan Lanser are joint leaders in Division 20, as are Warren Buckley and Janne Turtiainen in Division 30; and there are three-way ties in Division 4 (Vinesh Ravindran, Nick Palmer and Arthur Lewis), Division 17 (Ben V, Steven Coupe and Christopher Gallivan) and Division 18 (Johnathan Hancock, Michael Peeters and Michael Atherton). It’s a four-way between Paul Goodwin, Josef Rusiecki, Henry Elks and Žygimantas Boguševičius in Division 15; and it’s even more congested at the top in Division 14, where Ken Davies, Daniel K, Sebastian Cornejo, Jeffrey O’Neill and Steve Etheridge are competing for space on the podium. However, if you think that’s crowded, spare a thought for Division 26 where eight managers are tied on 15 points.

League Seven

Rhys Miller is the only manager with a perfect record in League 7, and already has a six-point lead over his Division 41 rivals. Three managers have conceded just one draw to date: Chewie Stevenson (Division 6) and Moschino Munez (Division 26) both have three-point leads, but Sam O’Sullivan has Glen Foster and B B (both 21 pts) hot on his heels in Division 56. There are a further 26 joint or sole Division leaders on 21 points.

League Eight

There are seven managers with 100% records in League 8, but Phil Gates (Division 6) and Kuba Büttner (Division 124) have done most to cash in by opening six-point leads. Lance Tammero (Division 17), Nancy Russell (Division 92), Jovica Petrovski (Division 93), Joel Saviniemi (Division 107) and Ziyaad Gasant (Division 125) all have three-point leads. William Sk (Division 50) and Alexander Sims (Division 101) are the only managers on 22 points.

League Nine

There are 18 managers with perfect records in League 9 (not counting the overperformance of Mr Average in Division 234), so take a bow Suhail Shah (Division 26), Steve Raven (Division 42), South Britain (Division 62), Konstantinos Tzabazsis (Division 63), Danny Wise (Division 81), Philip Price (Division 84), Damien Cosgrave (Division 92), M. Zirko (Division 95), Graham White (Division 112), Alex Dimitrov (Division 114), Connor Jackson (Division 128), Richard Lumby (Division 140), Cormac Walsh (Division 172), Atiba Hudlin (Division 186), Steve Pereira (Division 216), Michaela Enright (Division 224), Mohamed Seif Allah Slimani (Division 225) and Galib Choudhury (Division 241).

There are currently 15 managers competing in the H2H Leagues who are ranked in the Hall of Fame Top 100, and nine of them are in the top three Leagues, including six in League 1. The remainder are endeavouring to work their way up from the bottom, and we’ll follow their progress as the season unfolds. Five are currently competing in League 7, and the pick of the bunch is Ómar Olgeirsson (18 pts) who sits third in Division 12. Stephen Browner (15) is on the cusp of the promotion berths in Division 4; as is Garry Murray in Division 31. Colin Innes (13) has work to do in Division 38; and Pete Richards (10 pts) is sitting in the bottom half of Division 30. Widi Susanto is faring better in League 8, where 15 points is good for a place in the Division 123 promotion slots.

I’ll be back with another update after Gameweek 12, but in the meantime, you can keep track of your progress, and scout the competition, via MIR’s Head-to-Head Leagues page.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future articles on the Head-to-Head Leagues are published, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there are options for ‘Community‘ and ‘Competitions’, check either of those boxes and you will receive an email letting you know when a new Head-to-Head Leagues article is up on site.

I’m off to plan my relegation campaign. Good luck, and stay safe.