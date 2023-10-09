FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 8

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 8. Many Wildcards were played and big gains were made by those who captained Mohamed Salah.

As well as the mini-leagues, we report on the latest news about community Head-to-Head Leagues and Last Man Standing. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers will be covered in a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Mike Arrigan leads for a fourth week in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code 5k0l6n) after playing his Wildcard. He is now ranked 51st overall.

Prizes will be awarded to the top ten FFS registered teams at the end of the season – see this article for full details.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Mohamed Malik Mami remains ahead for a second week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and has risen to 64th.

This mini-league is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Qian Hao Ong leads for a second successive week and third time this season in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues. 21 points out of a possible 24 have been accumulated.

Matt Cherng in League 5 Division 1 has the maximum 24 points after eight straight wins and so have five managers in League 6, five in League 7, seven in League 8 and 19 in League 9 (one of which is still Division 234’s Mr. Average!). Matt has had two previous top 10k finishes.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 8 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code x9free) was 34 after hits, with 74 teams to be removed.

It means that 1,131 are going through to Gameweek 9. The LMS leaderboard shows the current live safety score, leaders and teams in danger of being eliminated.

Top scorer of the week was Daryl Foran, thanks to double-digit hauls from Raheem Sterling, Micky van de Ven and captain Salah.

It will reopen on Tuesday but new entrants must have passed all the previous safety scores after hits.

MODS & CONS

Geoff Dance has regained the top spot from Kiran Parmar (FPL Brains) in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league. He has led after every week apart from Gameweeks 2 and 7, sitting at 450th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

And Geoff has also overtaken Dan Laidlaw (Legomane) in the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Kevin Prendergast leads for a third week in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code x8qf0d). He played his Wildcard, captained Salah and is now up to 398th throughout all of FPL.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

J Fish is the new leader of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code 4y0ws3) after captaining Mo Salah and has risen to 3,591st overall. He came 1,268th in 2019/20 and 554th in 2021/22.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Meanwhile, it’s two weeks on top for J Fish in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (league code oymggk).

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

David Meechan is up to first place in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code xz4wet) thanks to captain Salah. He has had two top 600 finishes, seven more in the top 10k and is 438th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Elsewhere, Cameron Wong leads for a fourth week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code mq8lpy). Another to Wildcard and captain Salah.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2021/22 FPL Champion Jamie Pigott has taken over from Joshua Bull in Simon March’s FPL Champions League. They are level on points but Jamie has made fewer transfers. He had previously led after Gameweeks 3, 4, 5 and 6.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

John Walsh leads for a second week in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code xbert7).

FPL VETS

Wildcarder and Salah captainer Gary Kerr has regained the lead from Andrew Frost in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league. He has led after numerous Gameweeks.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

It’s a third week in front for Attila Kovács in my Opening Day League, rising to 4,802nd overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Adam Shipway leads for a second week in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (league code 65xmu5). The Scout community team (Scout PFT) is now up to joint 50th in the league.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Finally, Tommy Hudin leads for a second week in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (league code b84jwh) and has risen to 2,269th overall.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community mini-leagues and competitions please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.