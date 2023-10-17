104
  1. Øgaard it's Haa…
    • 1 Year
    39 mins ago

    Arrivederci Azzurri.

  2. Zalk
    • 12 Years
    36 mins ago

    Haha, Goldbridge logic.

    England lose = Southgate is crap
    England wins = Southgate is crap, players are good

    There's just no way to win as a manager for England...

    1. Manic M
      35 mins ago

      But Southgate is crap.

    2. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Southgate started Maguire and Stones this evening as CB’s. One returning from injury having not kicked a ball in weeks and the other having played barely over 100mins of football this season. His loyalty to some players is questionable.

      Colwill, Dunk and Guehi sitting on the bench with just the latter getting less than 30mins. Tomori not even in the squad and he plays most of those Italian players each week!

      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        It’s not FIFA - why would he stick out a completely untested, untrusted defence in a qualifier? Tomori hasn’t played well when given the chance.

    3. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      16 mins ago

      Southgate will never win a major or tournament

  3. Piggs Boson
    • 12 Years
    35 mins ago

    No team scored more goals per game at the World Cup than England.

    3 goals against Italy today.

    Yet many are still crying out for England to be more attacking.

    1. Zalk
      • 12 Years
      32 mins ago

      I used to think the British media was unfair, but turns out the media is just an extension of the people and their general opinion.

      1. Manic M
        27 mins ago

        No the media forms opinion. Most people are just sheep and repeat what they hear.

        1. Zalk
          • 12 Years
          21 mins ago

          Yeah, you've already made it pretty clear what opinion you follow and repeat...

          1. Manic M
            1 min ago

            Lol

        2. The Mandalorian
          • 11 Years
          19 mins ago

          The British media likes Southgate and are positive towards him.

          Your comment makes no sense.

          1. Manic M
            14 mins ago

            Are the fan’s positive towards him too?

          2. Zalk
            • 12 Years
            3 mins ago

            Your comment makes even less sense.
            Where did I say that Southgate was not liked by the press?

    2. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      they did score half those goals against Iran if we're being fair here

    3. The Mandalorian
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      And most of their goals came from 2 games against poor opposition.

    4. F4L
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      England have the best attack in the world, there's no doubting that now. Even France's is not on the same level.

      Southgate should be judged on winning a major tournament, if he can't win the upcoming Euros time for someone new.

      1. Øgaard it's Haa…
        • 1 Year
        16 mins ago

        Agree with this.

      2. Piggs Boson
        • 12 Years
        14 mins ago

        Knock-out tournaments come down to small moments - you need a bit of luck. The best teams don't always win. So I think that's a harsh measure. There are some other great trams out there like France and Portugal.

        1. The Mandalorian
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          Totally disagree.

          Italy were the best coached team in the Euros and won.

          Argentina built a team around the world's best player and won the WC.

          Good coaching that gets the best out of players is really important. That's not luck.

          1. Zalk
            • 12 Years
            just now

            3-3 in a final and winning on penalties is down to good coaching and not a bit of luck?

  4. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    Diaz in for Sterling went so terribly wrong last week, compounding what is probably my worst-ever season so far. Down to 4m OR.

    1FT, 1.4m ITB - any advice much appreciated here!

    Areola (Leno)
    Cash Udogie Schar (Estupiñán** Kabore)
    Son Maddison Diaz Mbeumo Saka
    Haaland Watkins (Archer)

    Can get Salah and a (currently) 4.8m cheapie in for Diaz and Saka… or Neto and Isak/Álvarez and change in for Saka+Archer

    1. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      I think that Salah is currently a must have.

    2. stooshermadness
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      Sometimes the best move is no move. There is nothing wrong with your team this week. HnR. Yes, if Saka is out, Archer is not a brilliant sub but you will want Saka in GW10.

    3. stooshermadness
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Just to address your Salah/4.8 option: that means you're starting a 4.8 mid or Archer every week. That's a mess. In GW10 with 2 FT you can sort out your issues at a minimum cost.

  5. Totalfootball
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Is Tsimikas a good option ?

    1. Top Lad Dakes.
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Nah, too short term

    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yes, good short term punt for next 3 fixtures

    3. F4L
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      yes for sure. Despite what people say about Liverpool's defence I think they've been pretty solid given the fixtures they've had and that a considerable amount of the goals they've conceded have come from individual errors (something you'd think they'll cut out).

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        That's something I wouldn't be betting on with big money when Robbo is out and Tsimikas is possibly playing. However with easier fixtures defenders are likely to get less pressure.

  6. Piggs Boson
    • 12 Years
    24 mins ago

    Get your waistcoats out. England are going to Germany!

    1. Øgaard it's Haa…
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Bowler hats, Union Jack waistcoats and........Union Jack Lederhosen!! 'Tis a jolly image 🙂

      1. Øgaard it's Haa…
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        Oops, Sorry, St.George's cross.

    2. Øgaard it's Haa…
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Bombers clear for takeoff! 🙂

  7. Andrew D48
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    2 world class players England Kane Bellingham but defence awful should be Dunk Guehi

  8. The Mandalorian
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    England have been bailed out tonight out by moments of brilliance and elite finishing by world class players.

    They really struggle to make use of the high upfield possession which is down to poor coaching and tactics.

    1. Øgaard it's Haa…
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Bailed out?! Ummm, that's what good players do, win matches.

      1. The Mandalorian
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Disagree. The way a team is set up and coached should win the game otherwise what's the point of a manager.

        Expecting random moments from world class players is not a consistent tactic for success.

    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      What was Southgate thinking, letting those world class players win the game for him? Should have tried to win with Welbeck up top if he wanted to be taken seriously!

      1. The Mandalorian
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Clearly another troll who doesn't understand tactics. Stick to counting fpl points.

    3. Zalk
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      England could win the Euros and the WC back to back and some would still be stuck in this thought process.

      1. Manic M
        just now

        They would have done with a proper coach.

