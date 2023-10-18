50
50 Comments Post a Comment
  1. RUUD!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Would you start Areola (avl) or Johnstone (new) this week?

    Open Controls
    1. El_Matador
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Tough call.

      Newcastle v Palace tends to be low scoring but I do see a home win.

      Villa could be frustrated by West Ham but again I see a home win.

      Toss a coin

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Johnstone.

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      47 mins ago

      J

      Open Controls
  2. Kane5
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Who would you pick on WC?

    A) Diaby + Haaland
    B) Salah + Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. 112kane112
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      B - mainly because I have!

      You'll have to be brave enough to ride the no Haaland storm though, which makes weekends real fun!

      I feel like you kind of have to go B, as I have and we're both Kane...

      Open Controls
    2. BerryMaze
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      B)

      Salah has better upcoming four fixtures than Haaland. Villa faces weaker teams coming weeks and think their main striker Watkins would get plenty of chances..

      Open Controls
  3. Botman and Robben
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Neto

    Open Controls
    1. theodosios
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      Bruto

      Open Controls
    2. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      19 mins ago

      Beans

      Open Controls
    3. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Samuel Eto

      Open Controls
  4. 112kane112
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Areola - AVL (A) | Strakosha - BUR (H)

    Cash - WHU (H) | Lascelles - CRY (H) | Tripper - CRY (H) | Udogie - FUL (H) | TAA - EVE (H)

    Bowen - AVL (A) | Maddison - FUL (H) | Son - FUL (H) | Diaby - WHU (H) | Salah - EVE (H)

    Alvarez - BHA (H) | Watkins - WHU (H) | Archer - MUN (H)

    Am I crazy for activating bench boost on this? Since I thought about it, it's all I can think about - tunnel vision!!

    Open Controls
    1. Utopsis
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I personally prefer them in DGWs, but 13 home fixtures is certainly tempting!

      Open Controls
  5. Buck The Trent
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Any transfers worth looking at ? Or roll FT?

    Turner (Johnstone)
    Trippier Cash Udogie (Kobore Baldock)
    Salah Son Maddison Bowen Diaby
    Haaland Alvarez (Archer)

    1FT, WC available

    Open Controls
    1. BerryMaze
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Roll FT.

      Open Controls
    2. 112kane112
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      How much ITB?

      I guess that entirely depends when you will WC. If you plan to WC next week, then I think this exact article answers your question. Looking at your team I don't think you do plan to wildcard or need to wildcard next week.

      In that case I'd roll the FT and start a strategy to bring Saka+Gabriel in.

      Personally I'd also look to lose one of Haaland or Alvarez for Watkins after this week.

      Open Controls
  6. theodosios
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    GTG? 0FT

    Areola (Sanchez)
    Pau Trippier Udogie (Saliba,Akanji)
    Son Maddison Salah(C) Ode (Mitoma)
    Alvarez Watkins Morris

    Open Controls
    1. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Was wondering how you could afford to bench Saliba + Akanji then I realized...

      Could work out.

      Open Controls
      1. theodosios
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Yeah, my only dillema is to start Akanji or Pau..

        Open Controls
  7. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    57 mins ago

    I have to disagree with lateriser here on targeting Fulham. That xGC needs further contextualising imo - since Palhinha's return in GW5, their xGC is the 5th lowest in the league (3.67).

    Further thoughts on Palhinha / Fulham defence here:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26175115

    Also I was following Son's friendly match yesterday and there was definitely some cause for concern fitness-wise, limping off at HT & breaking down around 70mins or so. See thread here for further details, plus video clips below from Wild Rover & Goriuanx (scroll down a bit):
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26175184

    Open Controls
    1. stooshermadness
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      17 mins ago

      Agree with your comment on Fulham. Completely different team with Palhinha in the side.

      Open Controls
    2. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      I think Fulham and Forest are both teams that are slept on. Forest have some quality attackers, and Fulham's defence, particularly with Palhinha can hold out even some high-tier teams.

      Open Controls
    3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Sheff U, Bournemouth and Burnley are bottom 3, both in actual table and xg-adjusted table.
      These are the 3 to target, ahead of Luton even, and certainly the likes of Fulham.

      Open Controls
  8. Podorsky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    57 mins ago

    Any news on Botman and Saka?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      47 mins ago

      Dunno about Saka. On Botman:
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26175247

      But bear in mind, I think this caseysean guy was wrong on Botman & Wilson the previous week

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      41 mins ago

      Hopeful for Botman though no updates since Monday. Try below search for Saka. I don't have him so not paying much heed!

      https://www.newsnow.co.uk/h/Sport/Football/Premier+League/Newcastle+United/Defenders/Sven+Botman

      Open Controls
  9. dshv
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    WC

    1. Son Jwp
    2. Saka Bowen

    Open Controls
    1. stooshermadness
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      You'll probably want to wait until Friday for news on Saka and Son.

      Open Controls
  10. Gazzpfc
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    1 Maddison Trippier
    2 Son Burn

    ????

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      I prefer 1. Trippier is becoming essential again.

      Open Controls
    2. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      16 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    3. Sgt. Schultz
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      chosen 1

      Open Controls
    4. Boly Would
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      1. Less chance of leaving you red faced.

      Open Controls
    5. Razor Ramon
      • 7 Years
      just now

      1 for Assists

      Open Controls
  11. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    43 mins ago

    Any news on Saliba?

    Open Controls
  12. Sgt. Schultz
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    How much do we reckon Tonali's imminent ban affects Newcastle's fluidity & Mid-field?

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      I think it makes them better tbh and also means Trippier becomes a requirement.

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      They still have many options if/when Joelinton & Willock are back. I also think Tonali was hindering Trippier as an FPL asset, at least initially, with his defensive positioning necessitating more defensive cover especially compared to Longstaff

      Open Controls
    3. Razor Ramon
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      it won't, unless there's another plague of injuries to the midfield options.

      Open Controls
  13. x.jim.x
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    Kalvin Phillips to Newcastle in January is the most the obvious transfer ever.

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      A geordie I know said he once saw Hatem Ben Arfa on a night out and he was holding and eating two kebabs at the same time.
      Maybe moon boots are useful if you have gout.

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        Wait til he discovers parmos...

        Open Controls
    2. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not Kevin Phillips then?

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        just now

        He's only played about an hour less than him this season, so why not?

        Open Controls
  14. Barnaby Wilde
    42 mins ago

    Sod it. Captain Rashford!!

    Open Controls
    1. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      Sod it. Avoid points.

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A course of leeches will fix whatever it is that ails you!

      Open Controls
  15. Ask Yourself
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Who would you start this week?

    A) Palmer (ARS)
    B) Morris (nfo)

    Open Controls
  16. Yordan Letchkov
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    1FT / 0.4 itb and wildcarding GW 10
    What would you recommend here?

    Onana, Turner
    Gvardiol, Cash, Botman, Gvardiol, Kabore
    Son, Rash, Bruno, Maddison, Mbeumo
    Haaland, Watkins, Archer

    Maybe just Botman to any other defender, also in case Gvardiol doesn't play?

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Yordan Letchkov
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      *2nd Gvardiol is Udogie

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.