The October international break reached its conclusion in the early hours of Wednesday morning, with nations from the Americas the last in action.
Well over 200 Premier League players have been representing their countries over the last week.
As well as injury and illness being concerns regarding player availability in Gameweek 9, game-time and distance travelled are also possible worries.
A more detailed look at everything on the fitness front will follow this article, so it is pitch-time we’re focusing more on in this article as we look at how many minutes each FPL asset clocked up while on international duty.
As well as on-field exertions, long-haul flights back from further afield and late returns may also be a consideration ahead of Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) resumption. With that in mind, we’ll also round up who the last players in midweek action were.
MOST MINUTES PLAYED
Here’s who has been racking up the most game-time over the last week.
Anyone listed has played over 150 minutes, although injury time is not included.
|Player
|Team
|Minutes Played
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|270
|Ashley Phillips
|Spurs
|270
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|180
|Gabriel Magalhaes
|Arsenal
|180
|Emiliano Martinez
|Aston Villa
|180
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|180
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|180
|Sander Berge
|Burnley
|180
|James Trafford
|Burnley
|180
|Lucas Bergstrom
|Chelsea
|180
|Moises Caicedo
|Chelsea
|180
|Joachim Andersen
|C Palace
|180
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|180
|Luis Diaz
|Liverpool
|180
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|180
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|180
|Darwin Nunez
|Liverpool
|180
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|180
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|180
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|180
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|180
|Ruben Dias
|Man City
|180
|Ederson
|Man City
|180
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|180
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|180
|Rodri
|Man City
|180
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|180
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|180
|Rasmus Hojlund
|Man Utd
|180
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|180
|Martin Dubravka
|Newcastle
|180
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|180
|Scott McKenna
|Nottm Forest
|180
|Matt Turner
|Nottm Forest
|180
|Odysseas Vlachodimos
|Nottm Forest
|180
|Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
|Spurs
|180
|Nayef Aguerd
|West Ham
|180
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|180
|Tomas Soucek
|West Ham
|180
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|180
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|178
|Ibrahima Konate
|Liverpool
|177
|Miguel Almiron
|Newcastle
|176
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|171
|Enzo Fernandez
|Chelsea
|170
|Nathan Ake
|Man City
|170
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|170
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|169
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|169
|Martin Odegaard
|Arsenal
|168
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Luton
|168
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|167
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|166
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|165
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|165
|Josh Cullen
|Burnley
|164
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|163
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|163
|Bruno Guimaraes
|Newcastle
|163
|Edson Alvarez
|West Ham
|163
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|160
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|159
|Hwang Hee-chan
|Wolves
|158
|Evan Ferguson
|Brighton
|156
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|154
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|153
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|152
ANY LATE RETURNEES?
There were some international fixtures taking place in the Americas in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
As well as a cluster of FIFA World Cup qualifiers in South America, there were friendlies in the USA involving Germany, Mexico, Ghana and the United States themselves.
Argentina were the last country in action, kicking off at 3am BST against Peru.
The players below will likely be the last ones to return to their respective clubs, perhaps not resuming training until Friday, so Gameweek 9 pitch-time may be a worry.
|Country
|Final match played in… (date/kick-off time in BST)
|Players
|Argentina
|Peru (Oct 18, 3am)
|E. Martinez (90), Mac Allister (90), Enzo (90), J. Alvarez (78), Romero (45), Montiel (34), Lo Celso (12), Garnacho (0)
|Brazil
|Uruguay (Oct 18, 1am)
|Gabriel (90), Jesus (90), Ederson (90), Casemiro (90), Guimaraes (84), Richarlison (45), Cunha (6), Alisson (0)
|Colombia
|Ecuador (Oct 18,12.30am)
|Diaz (90), Duran (15), Sinisterra (0)
|Ecuador
|Ecuador (Oct 18,12.30am)
|Caicedo (90)
|Germany
|USA (Oct 18, 1am)
|Gross (45), Havertz (0), Leno (0)
|Ghana
|USA (Oct 18, 1.30am)
|Ayew (90), Kudus (75), Partey (64), Semenyo (15)
|Mexico
|USA (Oct 18, 1am)
|E. Alvarez (90), Jimenez (0)
|Paraguay
|Paraguay (Oct 17, 11.30pm)
|Almiron (90)
|Uruguay
|Uruguay (Oct 18, 1am)
|Darwin (90), Pellistri (88), S. Bueno (0)
|USA
|USA (Oct 18, 1.30am)
|Turner (90), Richards (72), Ream (0), Horvath (0)
WITHDRAWN DUE TO INJURY/ILLNESS
Below is a list of players who withdrew from their national team squads before the action had commenced.
As mentioned earlier, we’ll cover injuries in more detail in a follow-up piece.
- Bukayo Saka (Arsenal/England) – hamstring
- Leandro Trossard (Arsenal/Belgium) – groin
- William Saliba (Arsenal/France) – toe
- Nicolo Zaniolo (Aston Villa/Italy) – released due to an Italian football federation investigation
- Philip Billing (Bournemouth/Denmark) – unspecified injury
- Tariq Lamptey (Brighton/Ghana) – knock
- Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton/Japan) – fatigue
- Ameen Al-Dakhil (Burnley/Belgium) – unspecified injury
- Axel Disasi (Chelsea/France) – quad
- Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea/Senegal) – wrist
- Armando Broja (Chelsea/Albania) – unspecified injury
- Matt Dibley-Dias (Fulham/New Zealand) – hamstring
- Sofyan Amrabat (Manchester United/Morocco) – unspecified injury
- Alexander Isak (Newcastle United/Sweden) – groin
- Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United/Italy) – released due to an Italian football federation investigation
- Serge Aurier (Nottingham Forest/Ivory Coast) – unspecified injury
- Adam Davies (Sheffield United/Wales) – unspecified injury
- Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur/Mali) – no reason given
Andrew Robertson (shoulder), Ben Doak (unspecified issue), Cole Palmer (dead leg) and Aaron Hickey (unspecified issue), meanwhile, played a part in their nation’s first game before returning to their clubs with fitness concerns.
FPL PLAYERS AND MINUTES PLAYED: A CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE
ARSENAL
- Mohamed Elneny – Egypt – 45 + 90 = 135
- Kai Havertz – Germany – 28 + 0 = 28
- Karl Hein – Estonia – 90 + 0 = 90
- Gabriel Jesus – Brazil – 31 + 90 = 121
- Jakub Kiwior – Poland – 90 + 90 = 180
- Gabriel Magalhaes – Brazil – 90 + 90 = 180
- Eddie Nketiah – England – 17 + 0 = 17
- Martin Odegaard – Norway – 78 + 90 = 168
- Thomas Partey – Ghana – 45 + 64 = 109
- Aaron Ramsdale – England – 0 + 0 = 0
- David Raya – Spain – 0 + 0 = 0
- Declan Rice – England – 0 + 90 = 90
- Takehiro Tomiyasu – Japan – 45 + 90 = 135
- Oleksandr Zinchenko – Ukraine – 76 + 87 = 163
ASTON VILLA
- Leon Bailey – Jamaica – 25 + 90 = 115
- Matty Cash – Poland – 59 + 0 = 59
- Boubacar Kamara – France – 0 + 14 = 14
- Jhon Duran – Colombia – 0 + 15 = 15
- Emiliano Martinez – Argentina – 90 + 90 = 180
- John McGinn – Scotland – 90 + 1 = 91
- Robin Olsen – Sweden – 0 + 45 = 45
- Youri Tielemans – Belgium – 26 + 45 = 71
- Pau Torres – Spain – 0 + 0 = 0
- Ollie Watkins – England – 73 + 0 = 73
BOURNEMOUTH
- David Brooks – Wales – 0 + 57 = 57
- Ryan Christie – Scotland – 79 + 13 = 92
- Milos Kerkez – Hungary – 90 + 45 = 135
- Chris Mepham – Wales – 0 + 90 = 90
- Kieffer Moore – Wales – 45 + 90 = 135
- Dango Ouattara – Burkina Faso – ? + ?
- Antonio Semenyo – Ghana – 64 + 15 = 79
- Luis Sinisterra – Colombia – 10 + 0 = 10
- Hamed Traore – Ivory Coast – 12 + 32 = 44
- Illia Zabarnyi – Ukraine – 90 + 90 = 180
BRENTFORD
- Kristoffer Ajer – Norway – 90 + 13 = 103
- Nathan Collins – Republic of Ireland – 45 + 0 = 45
- Saman Ghoddos – Iran – 23 + 86= 109
- Aaron Hickey – Scotland – 90 + 0* = 90
- Mathias Jensen – Denmark – 0 + 1 = 1
- Bryan Mbeumo – Cameroon – 75 + 90 = 165
- Christian Norgaard – Denmark – 7 + 90 = 97
- Michael Olakigbe – England under-20s – 22 + 5 = 27
- Frank Onyeka – Nigeria – 0 + 90 = 90
- Thomas Strakosha – Albania – 0 + 90 = 90
- Yehor Yarmoliuk – Ukraine under-21s – 47 + 82 = 129
BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION
- Simon Adingra – Ivory Coast – 24 + 0 = 24
- Lewis Dunk – England – 90 + 0 = 90
- Ansu Fati – Spain – 0 + 45 = 45
- Evan Ferguson – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 66 = 156
- Billy Gilmour – Scotland – 3 + 76 = 79
- Pascal Gross – Germany – 71 + 45 = 116
- Jack Hinshelwood – England under-19s – 90 + 90 + 90 = 270
- Bart Verbruggen – Netherlands – 90 + 90 = 180
BURNLEY
- Zeki Amdouni – Switzerland – 28
- Sander Berge – Norway – 90 + 90 = 180
- Darko Churlinov – North Macedonia – 45
- Josh Cullen – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 74 = 164
- Lyle Foster – South Africa – 90 + 7 = 97
- Ari Muric – Kosovo – 90
- Wilson Odobert – France under-21s – 0 + 0 = 0
- Dara O’Shea – Republic of Ireland – 0 + 16 = 16
- Aaron Ramsey – England under-21s – 0 + 0 = 0
- Connor Roberts – Wales – 0 + 90 = 90
- James Trafford – England under-21s – 90 + 90 = 180
CHELSEA
- Eddie Beach – Wales under-21s – 90
- Lucas Bergstrom – Finland under-21s – 90 + 90 = 180
- Moises Caicedo – Ecuador – 90 + 90 = 180
- Levi Colwill – England – 90 + 0 = 90
- Enzo Fernandez – Argentina – 80 + 90 = 170
- Conor Gallagher – England – 62 + 0 = 62
- Malo Gusto – France – 10 + 0 = 10
- Ian Maatsen – Netherlands – 0 + 0 = 0
- Noni Madueke – England under-21s – 69 + 90 = 159
- Mykhailo Mudryk – Ukraine – 88 + 90 = 178
- Cole Palmer – England under-21s – 52 + 0* = 52
- Djordje Petrovic – Serbia – 0 + 0 = 0
- Lesley Ugochukwu – France under-21s – 90 + 59 = 149
CRYSTAL PALACE
- Joachim Andersen – Denmark – 90 + 90 = 180
- Jordan Ayew – Ghana – 19 + 90 = 109
- Marc Guehi – England – 0 + 27 = 27
- Sam Johnstone – England – 90 + 0 = 90
- Chris Richards – USA – 65 + 72 = 137
EVERTON
- Jarrad Branthwaite – England under-21s – 76 + 90 = 166
- Youssef Chermiti – Portugal under-20s – 85 + 75 = 160
- Lewis Dobbin – England under-20s – 0 + 0 = 0
- Idrissa Gana Gueye – Senegal – 12
- Vitalii Mykolenko – Ukraine – 90 + 90 = 180
- Amadou Onana – Belgium – 78 + 0 = 78
- Nathan Patterson – Scotland – 46 + 89 = 135
- Jordan Pickford – England – 0 + 90 = 90
FULHAM
- Fode Ballo-Toure – Senegal – 0
- Calvin Bassey – Nigeria – 90 + 15 = 105
- Timothy Castagne – Belgium – 90 + 45 = 135
- Bobby DeCordova-Reid – Jamaica – 90 + 0 = 90
- Luc De Fougerolles – Canada – 0
- Luke Harris – Wales under-21s – 90
- Alex Iwobi – Nigeria – 78 + 15 = 93
- Raul Jimenez – Mexico – 73 + 0 = 73
- Bernd Leno – Germany – 0 + 0 = 0
- Sasa Lukic – Serbia – 84 + 79 = 163
- Joao Palhinha – Portugal – 86 + 0 = 86
- Tim Ream – USA – 90 + 0 = 90
- Marek Rodak – Slovakia – 0 + 0 = 0
- Harry Wilson – Wales – 26 + 81 = 107
LIVERPOOL
- Trent Alexander-Arnold – England – 90 + 0 = 90
- Alisson – Brazil – 0 + 0 = 0
- Luis Diaz – Colombia – 90 + 90 = 180
- Ben Doak – Scotland under-21s – 62 + 0* = 62
- Harvey Elliott – England under-21s – 90 + 90 = 180
- Wataru Endo – Japan – 62 + 90 = 152
- Diogo Jota – Portugal – 3 + 24 = 27
- Ibrahima Konate – France – 90 + 87 = 177
- Alexis Mac Allister – Argentina – 90 + 90 = 180
- Darwin Nunez – Uruguay – 90 + 90 = 180
- Jarell Quansah – England under-21s – 14 + 0 = 14
- Andrew Robertson – Scotland – 44 + 0* = 44
- Mohamed Salah – Egypt – 90 + 90 = 180
- Dominik Szoboszlai – Hungary – 90 + 90 = 180
- Kostas Tsimikas – Greece – 90 + 90 = 180
- Virgil van Dijk – Netherlands – 90 + 90 = 180
LUTON TOWN
- Jacob Brown – Scotland – 0 + 25 = 25
- Joe Johnson – England under-18s – 22 + 90 = 112
- Issa Kaboré – Burkina Faso – ? + ?
- Thomas Kaminski – Belgium – 0 + 0 = 0
- Tom Lockyer – Wales – 45 + 0 = 45
- Chiedozie Ogbene – Republic of Ireland – 85 + 83 = 168
MANCHESTER CITY
- Manuel Akanji – Switzerland – 90
- Nathan Ake – Netherlands – 80 + 90 = 170
- Julien Alvarez – Argentina – 53 + 78 = 131
- Oscar Bobb – Norway – 27 + 58 = 85
- Ruben Dias – Portugal – 90 + 90 = 180
- Jeremy Doku – Belgium – 88 + 0 = 88
- Ederson – Brazil – 90 + 90 = 180
- Phil Foden – England – 17 + 90 = 107
- Jack Grealish – England – 61 + 5 = 66
- Josko Gvardiol – Croatia – 90 + 90 = 180
- Erling Haaland – Norway – 77 + 90 = 167
- Mateo Kovacic – Croatia – 80 + 90 = 170
- Rico Lewis – England under-21s – 90 + 90 = 180
- Kalvin Phillips – England – 28 + 70 = 98
- Rodri – Spain – 90 + 90 = 180
- Bernardo Silva – Portugal – 86 + 0 = 86
- John Stones – England – 28 + 63 = 91
- Kyle Walker – England – 0 + 90 = 90
MANCHESTER UNITED
- Altay Bayindir – Turkey – 0 + 0 = 0
- Casemiro – Brazil – 79 + 90 = 169
- Diogo Dalot – Portugal – 90 + 90 = 180
- Christian Eriksen – Denmark – 90 + 90 = 180
- Jonny Evans – Northern Ireland – 63 + 90 = 153
- Omai Forson – England under-20s – 68 + 24 = 92
- Bruno Fernandes – Portugal – 90 + 79 = 169
- Alejandro Garnacho – Argentina – 0 + 0 = 0
- Daniel Gore – England under-20s – 68 + 66 = 134
- Rasmus Hojlund – Denmark – 90 + 90 = 180
- Victor Lindelöf – Sweden – 0 + 45 = 45
- Harry Maguire – England – 0 + 90 = 90
- Scott McTominay – Scotland – 90 + 90 = 180
- Hannibal Mejbri – Tunisia – 65 + 0 = 65
- Andre Onana – Cameroon – 0 + 90 = 90
- Facundo Pellistri – Uruguay – 45 + 88 = 133
- Marcus Rashford – England – 29 + 90 = 119
NEWCASTLE UNITED
- Miguel Almiron – Paraguay – 86 + 90 = 176
- Martin Dubravka – Slovakia – 90 + 90 = 180
- Bruno Guimaraes – Brazil – 79 + 84 = 163
- Lewis Hall – England under-20s – 90 + 90 = 180
- Tino Livramento – England under-21s – 38 + 73 = 111
- Fabian Schar – Switzerland – 90
- Kieran Trippier – England – 28 + 90 = 118
NOTTINGHAM FOREST
- Willy Boly – Ivory Coast – 0 + 0 = 0
- Anthony Elanga – Sweden – 45 + 0 = 45
- Wayne Hennessey – Wales – 45 + 0 = 45
- Ethan Horvath – USA – 0 + 0 = 0
- Cheikhou Kouyate – Senegal – 90
- Orel Mangala – Belgium – 64 + 45 = 109
- Scott McKenna – Scotland – 90 + 90 = 180
- Gonzalo Montiel – Argentina – 0 + 34 = 34
- Moussa Niakhate – Senegal – 90
- Andrew Omobamidele – Republic of Ireland – 0 + 0 = 0
- Ibrahima Sangare – Ivory Coast – 90 + 58 = 148
- Matt Turner – USA – 90 + 90 = 180
- Odysseas Vlachodimos – Greece – 90 + 90 = 180
- Neco Williams – Wales – 64 + 90 = 154
- Chris Wood – New Zealand – 90 + 81 = 171
SHEFFIELD UNITED
- James McAtee – England under-21s – 21 + 73 = 94
- Anis Ben Slimane – Tunisia – 0 + 0 = 0
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
- Ben Davies – Wales – 45 + 90 = 135
- Jamie Donley – England under-19s – 0 + 61 + 69 = 130
- Son Heung-min – South Korea – 0 + 90 = 90
- Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – Denmark – 90 + 90 = 180
- Dejan Kulusevski – Sweden – 0 + 45 = 45
- Giovani Lo Celso – Argentina – 1 + 12 = 13
- James Maddison – England – 73 + 0 = 73
- Ashley Phillips – England under-19s – 90 + 90 + 90 = 270
- Richarlison – Brazil – 59 + 45 = 104
- Cristian Romero – Argentina – 90 + 45 = 135
- Pape Matar Sarr – Senegal – 69
- Destiny Udogie – Italy – 11 + 63 = 74
- Micky van der Ven – Netherlands – 10 + 16 = 26
- Guglielmo Vicario – Italy – 0 + 0 = 0
WEST HAM UNITED
- Nayef Aguerd – Morocco – 90 + 90 = 180
- Edson Alvarez – Mexico – 73 + 90 = 163
- Michail Antonio – Jamaica – 0 + 88 = 88
- Alphonse Areola – France – 0 + 0 = 0
- Said Benrahma – Algeria – 17 + 63 = 80
- Jarrod Bowen – England – 90 + 0 = 90
- Vladimir Coufal – Czech Republic – 90 + 0 = 90
- Mohammed Kudus – Ghana – 90 + 75 = 165
- Konstantinos Mavropanos – Greece – 90 + 90 = 180
- Divin Mubama – England under-20s – 29 + 78 = 107
- Tomáš Souček – Czech Republic – 90 + 90 = 180
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS
- Santiago Bueno – Uruguay – 0 + 0 = 0
- Matheus Cunha – Brazil – 11 + 6 = 17
- Matt Doherty – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 90 = 180
- Toti Gomes – Portugal – 0 + 0 = 0
- Hwang Hee-chan – South Korea – 68 + 90 = 158
- Joe Hodge – Republic of Ireland under-21s – 90
- Sasa Kalajdzic – Austria – 24 + 82 = 106
- Tom King – Wales – 0 + 0 = 0
- Pedro Neto – Portugal – 0 + 24 = 24
- Jose Sa – Portugal – 0 + 0 = 0
- Nelson Semedo – Portugal – 0 + 0 = 0
- Fabio Silva – Portugal under-21s – 60 + 63 = 123
- Boubacar Traore – Mali – ? + 0
Note: Game-time information for one Mali match and both Burkina Faso games wasn’t available.
If Mitoma is about to drop from 6.6 to 6.5 mil, and I have him valued at 6.5 mil, will he then drop to 6.4 or stay at 6.5 for me?