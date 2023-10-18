175
  1. kanuforpresident
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    If Mitoma is about to drop from 6.6 to 6.5 mil, and I have him valued at 6.5 mil, will he then drop to 6.4 or stay at 6.5 for me?

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      He’ll stay at 6.5.

      1. kanuforpresident
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        Thanks

    2. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Jeez bud. You can't come on here and not be an expert who knows everything. Read some of the posts. (Smile) By the way, he will stay at 6.5.

  2. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    If the Robertson rumours are true, he could be FPL gold.

    Flekken
    Pinnock Cash Porro
    Saka Salah Foden Mbeumo Maddison
    Haaland Alvarez

    A) Pinnock > Tsimikas
    B) Roll and make transfer next week

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      He being Tsimikas lol

    2. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      I'd roll and do it next week if Robbo is confirmed out for a while.

      I'll be getting Tsimikas in for GW11 if he looks like getting a decent run of starts.

    3. kysersosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Would only consider Tsimikas or Robertson goes under the knife.

  3. kanuforpresident
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    What are we all thinking re Wildcard timing.

    GW 10 seems attractive

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Done it last GW. Rolling FT this week. Thanks.

    2. Prinzhorn
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I’ll be playing it GW10. Nice curve swing.

  4. thom830g
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Roll transfer? Have 1 FT and 0,3 ITB

    Turner
    Udogie - Cash - Burn
    Gordon - Madders - Son - Salah - Neto
    Haaland (C) - Watkins
    (Areola - Archer - Taylor - Andersen)

  5. mdm
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A. Walker (BHA)
    B. Morris (nfo)
    C. Cash (WHU)

    Thanks.

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      B

    2. Prinzhorn
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      B

  6. Prinzhorn
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Only for GW9

    Gordon vs CRY
    or
    Neto vs BOU

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      42 mins ago

      Brother of Samuel Eto

    2. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      Both with injury news etc,

      1. Prinzhorn
        • 2 Years
        just now

        It's just a matter of time before Pedro becomes the 2022 Pedro right?

        Think i'll pun on Gordon

  7. Devos
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    GTG?

    Turner (Areola)
    Cash, Trippier, Udogie (Andersen, Lamptey)
    Anderson, Son, Salah (VC), Diaby, Maddison
    Watkins, Haaland (C) (Archer)

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      That'll do Dev, that'll do.

  8. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Cristian Romero latest flagged player with an ankle injury

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Chukwuemeka also crocked again

    2. Prinzhorn
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      important info, thx for this!

  9. amonito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    52 mins ago

    Long term:

    A) Son, Diaby, Alvarez
    B) Maddison, Saka, Watkins

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      Apologies if not the question you asked but given some fitness concerns, long term:

      Bowen Ødegaard Watkins

    2. Prinzhorn
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      B because two talisman

  10. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    45 mins ago

    One week punt if you will.

    A. Neto
    B. Hee Chan
    C. Jota
    D. Mbuemo

    Thanks

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Have you considered a punt on Szoboszlai?

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I was looking into him, he gets in good positions but just not enough returns.

  11. dshv
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Wc team;

    Areolа Turner
    Cash Udogie Burn Guehi Tylor
    Son Maddi Salah Jwp Mitoma
    Watkins Haaland Archer

    Any suggestions??

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Lovely stuff

  12. SpaceCadet
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    Team g2g? WC in gw10

    onana
    trippier cash udogie
    salah maddison bowen mbeumo neto
    haaland alvarez

    turner kabore mubama estu

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      It's not like you are going to play any benched outfielders nor have you any FT apparently so what choice do you have?

  13. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    From what I’m hearing currently on the injury front - Son, Romero at the mo expected to be ok and Bissouma too should be fine but banned anyway for Monday. Johnson should be available for selection for Monday.

    https://twitter.com/pokeefe1/status/1714756478874038652?t=_ZQSh_gKKu08Yhiu3fLtJw&s=19

  14. Up the tics
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Good morning. Earlier in the season I spoke about an FPL notification app where you can just receive live notifications of players in your team. There wasn't one so I created it.

    You can read more about it here:
    https://www.reddit.com/r/FantasyPL/s/UNnR7Dk495

    Or go straight to https://www.flashfpl.com

    Not sure if promotional post are allowed here but the app is free, I gain nothing from it. I just decided to create a tool and release it to the community.

    I won't see any responses here for a while so if you have any questions or feedback, comment on the reddit post or direct to @flashfplapp on twitter. If anybody from the FFScout team reads this, can you please reach out on twitter or by email, which can be found on the website

    So far it's had 100+ downloads since I posted on Reddit last night. If it's something you'd find useful, why not download it? I appreciate every download. Cheers

