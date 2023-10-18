The October international break reached its conclusion in the early hours of Wednesday morning, with nations from the Americas the last in action.

Well over 200 Premier League players have been representing their countries over the last week.

As well as injury and illness being concerns regarding player availability in Gameweek 9, game-time and distance travelled are also possible worries.

A more detailed look at everything on the fitness front will follow this article, so it is pitch-time we’re focusing more on in this article as we look at how many minutes each FPL asset clocked up while on international duty.

As well as on-field exertions, long-haul flights back from further afield and late returns may also be a consideration ahead of Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) resumption. With that in mind, we’ll also round up who the last players in midweek action were.

MOST MINUTES PLAYED

Here’s who has been racking up the most game-time over the last week.

Anyone listed has played over 150 minutes, although injury time is not included.

Player Team Minutes Played Jack Hinshelwood Brighton 270 Ashley Phillips Spurs 270 Jakub Kiwior Arsenal 180 Gabriel Magalhaes Arsenal 180 Emiliano Martinez Aston Villa 180 Illia Zabarnyi Bournemouth 180 Bart Verbruggen Brighton 180 Sander Berge Burnley 180 James Trafford Burnley 180 Lucas Bergstrom Chelsea 180 Moises Caicedo Chelsea 180 Joachim Andersen C Palace 180 Vitalii Mykolenko Everton 180 Luis Diaz Liverpool 180 Harvey Elliott Liverpool 180 Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 180 Darwin Nunez Liverpool 180 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 180 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 180 Kostas Tsimikas Liverpool 180 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 180 Ruben Dias Man City 180 Ederson Man City 180 Josko Gvardiol Man City 180 Rico Lewis Man City 180 Rodri Man City 180 Diogo Dalot Man Utd 180 Christian Eriksen Man Utd 180 Rasmus Hojlund Man Utd 180 Scott McTominay Man Utd 180 Martin Dubravka Newcastle 180 Lewis Hall Newcastle 180 Scott McKenna Nottm Forest 180 Matt Turner Nottm Forest 180 Odysseas Vlachodimos Nottm Forest 180 Pierre-Emile Højbjerg Spurs 180 Nayef Aguerd West Ham 180 Konstantinos Mavropanos West Ham 180 Tomas Soucek West Ham 180 Matt Doherty Wolves 180 Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea 178 Ibrahima Konate Liverpool 177 Miguel Almiron Newcastle 176 Chris Wood Nottm Forest 171 Enzo Fernandez Chelsea 170 Nathan Ake Man City 170 Mateo Kovacic Man City 170 Casemiro Man Utd 169 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 169 Martin Odegaard Arsenal 168 Chiedozie Ogbene Luton 168 Erling Haaland Man City 167 Jarrad Branthwaite Everton 166 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 165 Mohammed Kudus West Ham 165 Josh Cullen Burnley 164 Oleksandr Zinchenko Arsenal 163 Sasa Lukic Fulham 163 Bruno Guimaraes Newcastle 163 Edson Alvarez West Ham 163 Youssef Chermiti Everton 160 Noni Madueke Chelsea 159 Hwang Hee-chan Wolves 158 Evan Ferguson Brighton 156 Neco Williams Nottm Forest 154 Jonny Evans Man Utd 153 Wataru Endo Liverpool 152

ANY LATE RETURNEES?

There were some international fixtures taking place in the Americas in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

As well as a cluster of FIFA World Cup qualifiers in South America, there were friendlies in the USA involving Germany, Mexico, Ghana and the United States themselves.

Argentina were the last country in action, kicking off at 3am BST against Peru.

The players below will likely be the last ones to return to their respective clubs, perhaps not resuming training until Friday, so Gameweek 9 pitch-time may be a worry.

Country Final match played in… (date/kick-off time in BST) Players Argentina Peru (Oct 18, 3am) E. Martinez (90), Mac Allister (90), Enzo (90), J. Alvarez (78), Romero (45), Montiel (34), Lo Celso (12), Garnacho (0) Brazil Uruguay (Oct 18, 1am) Gabriel (90), Jesus (90), Ederson (90), Casemiro (90), Guimaraes (84), Richarlison (45), Cunha (6), Alisson (0) Colombia Ecuador (Oct 18,12.30am) Diaz (90), Duran (15), Sinisterra (0) Ecuador Ecuador (Oct 18,12.30am) Caicedo (90) Germany USA (Oct 18, 1am) Gross (45), Havertz (0), Leno (0) Ghana USA (Oct 18, 1.30am) Ayew (90), Kudus (75), Partey (64), Semenyo (15) Mexico USA (Oct 18, 1am) E. Alvarez (90), Jimenez (0) Paraguay Paraguay (Oct 17, 11.30pm) Almiron (90) Uruguay Uruguay (Oct 18, 1am) Darwin (90), Pellistri (88), S. Bueno (0) USA USA (Oct 18, 1.30am) Turner (90), Richards (72), Ream (0), Horvath (0)

READ MORE: Which late returnees were rested after the last international break?

WITHDRAWN DUE TO INJURY/ILLNESS

Below is a list of players who withdrew from their national team squads before the action had commenced.

As mentioned earlier, we’ll cover injuries in more detail in a follow-up piece.

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal/England) – hamstring

(Arsenal/England) – hamstring Leandro Trossard (Arsenal/Belgium) – groin

(Arsenal/Belgium) – groin William Saliba (Arsenal/France) – toe

(Arsenal/France) – toe Nicolo Zaniolo (Aston Villa/Italy) – released due to an Italian football federation investigation

(Aston Villa/Italy) – released due to an Italian football federation investigation Philip Billing (Bournemouth/Denmark) – unspecified injury

(Bournemouth/Denmark) – unspecified injury Tariq Lamptey (Brighton/Ghana) – knock

(Brighton/Ghana) – knock Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton/Japan) – fatigue

(Brighton/Japan) – fatigue Ameen Al-Dakhil (Burnley/Belgium) – unspecified injury

(Burnley/Belgium) – unspecified injury Axel Disasi (Chelsea/France) – quad

(Chelsea/France) – quad Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea/Senegal) – wrist

(Chelsea/Senegal) – wrist Armando Broja (Chelsea/Albania) – unspecified injury

(Chelsea/Albania) – unspecified injury Matt Dibley-Dias (Fulham/New Zealand) – hamstring

(Fulham/New Zealand) – hamstring Sofyan Amrabat (Manchester United/Morocco) – unspecified injury

(Manchester United/Morocco) – unspecified injury Alexander Isak (Newcastle United/Sweden) – groin

(Newcastle United/Sweden) – groin Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United/Italy) – released due to an Italian football federation investigation

(Newcastle United/Italy) – released due to an Italian football federation investigation Serge Aurier (Nottingham Forest/Ivory Coast) – unspecified injury

(Nottingham Forest/Ivory Coast) – unspecified injury Adam Davies (Sheffield United/Wales) – unspecified injury

(Sheffield United/Wales) – unspecified injury Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur/Mali) – no reason given

Andrew Robertson (shoulder), Ben Doak (unspecified issue), Cole Palmer (dead leg) and Aaron Hickey (unspecified issue), meanwhile, played a part in their nation’s first game before returning to their clubs with fitness concerns.

FPL PLAYERS AND MINUTES PLAYED: A CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE

ARSENAL

Mohamed Elneny – Egypt – 45 + 90 = 135

– Egypt – 45 + 90 = Kai Havertz – Germany – 28 + 0 = 28

– Germany – 28 + 0 = Karl Hein – Estonia – 90 + 0 = 90

– Estonia – 90 + 0 = Gabriel Jesus – Brazil – 31 + 90 = 121

– Brazil – 31 + 90 = Jakub Kiwior – Poland – 90 + 90 = 180

– Poland – 90 + 90 = Gabriel Magalhaes – Brazil – 90 + 90 = 180

– Brazil – 90 + 90 = Eddie Nketiah – England – 17 + 0 = 17

– England – 17 + 0 = Martin Odegaard – Norway – 78 + 90 = 168

– Norway – 78 + 90 = Thomas Partey – Ghana – 45 + 64 = 109

– Ghana – 45 + 64 = Aaron Ramsdale – England – 0 + 0 = 0

– England – 0 + 0 = David Raya – Spain – 0 + 0 = 0

– Spain – 0 + 0 = Declan Rice – England – 0 + 90 = 90

– England – 0 + 90 = Takehiro Tomiyasu – Japan – 45 + 90 = 135

– Japan – 45 + 90 = Oleksandr Zinchenko – Ukraine – 76 + 87 = 163

ASTON VILLA

Leon Bailey – Jamaica – 25 + 90 = 115

– Jamaica – 25 + 90 = Matty Cash – Poland – 59 + 0 = 59

– Poland – 59 + 0 = Boubacar Kamara – France – 0 + 14 = 14

– France – 0 + 14 = Jhon Duran – Colombia – 0 + 15 = 15

– Colombia – 0 + 15 = Emiliano Martinez – Argentina – 90 + 90 = 180

– Argentina – 90 + 90 = John McGinn – Scotland – 90 + 1 = 91

– Scotland – 90 + 1 = Robin Olsen – Sweden – 0 + 45 = 45

– Sweden – 0 + 45 = Youri Tielemans – Belgium – 26 + 45 = 71

– Belgium – 26 + 45 = Pau Torres – Spain – 0 + 0 = 0

– Spain – 0 + 0 = Ollie Watkins – England – 73 + 0 = 73

BOURNEMOUTH

David Brooks – Wales – 0 + 57 = 57

– Wales – 0 + 57 = Ryan Christie – Scotland – 79 + 13 = 92

– Scotland – 79 + 13 = Milos Kerkez – Hungary – 90 + 45 = 135

– Hungary – 90 + 45 = Chris Mepham – Wales – 0 + 90 = 90

– Wales – 0 + 90 = Kieffer Moore – Wales – 45 + 90 = 135

– Wales – 45 + 90 = Dango Ouattara – Burkina Faso – ? + ?

– Burkina Faso – ? + ? Antonio Semenyo – Ghana – 64 + 15 = 79

– Ghana – 64 + 15 = Luis Sinisterra – Colombia – 10 + 0 = 10

– Colombia – 10 + 0 = Hamed Traore – Ivory Coast – 12 + 32 = 44

– Ivory Coast – 12 + 32 = Illia Zabarnyi – Ukraine – 90 + 90 = 180

BRENTFORD

Kristoffer Ajer – Norway – 90 + 13 = 103

– Norway – 90 + 13 = Nathan Collins – Republic of Ireland – 45 + 0 = 45

– Republic of Ireland – 45 + 0 = Saman Ghoddos – Iran – 23 + 86= 109

– Iran – 23 + 86= Aaron Hickey – Scotland – 90 + 0* = 90

– Scotland – 90 + 0* = Mathias Jensen – Denmark – 0 + 1 = 1

– Denmark – 0 + 1 = Bryan Mbeumo – Cameroon – 75 + 90 = 165

– Cameroon – 75 + 90 = Christian Norgaard – Denmark – 7 + 90 = 97

– Denmark – 7 + 90 = Michael Olakigbe – England under-20s – 22 + 5 = 27

– England under-20s – 22 + 5 = Frank Onyeka – Nigeria – 0 + 90 = 90

– Nigeria – 0 + 90 = Thomas Strakosha – Albania – 0 + 90 = 90

– Albania – 0 + 90 = Yehor Yarmoliuk – Ukraine under-21s – 47 + 82 = 129

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Simon Adingra – Ivory Coast – 24 + 0 = 24

– Ivory Coast – 24 + 0 = Lewis Dunk – England – 90 + 0 = 90

– England – 90 + 0 = Ansu Fati – Spain – 0 + 45 = 45

– Spain – 0 + 45 = Evan Ferguson – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 66 = 156

– Republic of Ireland – 90 + 66 = Billy Gilmour – Scotland – 3 + 76 = 79

– Scotland – 3 + 76 = Pascal Gross – Germany – 71 + 45 = 116

– Germany – 71 + 45 = Jack Hinshelwood – England under-19s – 90 + 90 + 90 = 270

– England under-19s – 90 + 90 + 90 = Bart Verbruggen – Netherlands – 90 + 90 = 180

BURNLEY

Zeki Amdouni – Switzerland – 28

– Switzerland – Sander Berge – Norway – 90 + 90 = 180

– Norway – 90 + 90 = Darko Churlinov – North Macedonia – 45

– North Macedonia – Josh Cullen – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 74 = 164

– Republic of Ireland – 90 + 74 = Lyle Foster – South Africa – 90 + 7 = 97

– South Africa – 90 + 7 = Ari Muric – Kosovo – 90

– Kosovo – Wilson Odobert – France under-21s – 0 + 0 = 0

– France under-21s – 0 + 0 = Dara O’Shea – Republic of Ireland – 0 + 16 = 16

– Republic of Ireland – 0 + 16 = Aaron Ramsey – England under-21s – 0 + 0 = 0

– England under-21s – 0 + 0 = Connor Roberts – Wales – 0 + 90 = 90

– Wales – 0 + 90 = James Trafford – England under-21s – 90 + 90 = 180

CHELSEA

Eddie Beach – Wales under-21s – 90

– Wales under-21s – Lucas Bergstrom – Finland under-21s – 90 + 90 = 180

– Finland under-21s – 90 + 90 = Moises Caicedo – Ecuador – 90 + 90 = 180

– Ecuador – 90 + 90 = Levi Colwill – England – 90 + 0 = 90

– England – 90 + 0 = Enzo Fernandez – Argentina – 80 + 90 = 170

– Argentina – 80 + 90 = Conor Gallagher – England – 62 + 0 = 62

– England – 62 + 0 = Malo Gusto – France – 10 + 0 = 10

– France – 10 + 0 = Ian Maatsen – Netherlands – 0 + 0 = 0

– Netherlands – 0 + 0 = Noni Madueke – England under-21s – 69 + 90 = 159

– England under-21s – 69 + 90 = Mykhailo Mudryk – Ukraine – 88 + 90 = 178

– Ukraine – 88 + 90 = Cole Palmer – England under-21s – 52 + 0* = 52

– England under-21s – 52 + 0* = Djordje Petrovic – Serbia – 0 + 0 = 0

– Serbia – 0 + 0 = Lesley Ugochukwu – France under-21s – 90 + 59 = 149

CRYSTAL PALACE

Joachim Andersen – Denmark – 90 + 90 = 180

– Denmark – 90 + 90 = Jordan Ayew – Ghana – 19 + 90 = 109

– Ghana – 19 + 90 = Marc Guehi – England – 0 + 27 = 27

– England – 0 + 27 = Sam Johnstone – England – 90 + 0 = 90

– England – 90 + 0 = Chris Richards – USA – 65 + 72 = 137

EVERTON

Jarrad Branthwaite – England under-21s – 76 + 90 = 166

– England under-21s – 76 + 90 = Youssef Chermiti – Portugal under-20s – 85 + 75 = 160

– Portugal under-20s – 85 + 75 = Lewis Dobbin – England under-20s – 0 + 0 = 0

– England under-20s – 0 + 0 = Idrissa Gana Gueye – Senegal – 12

– Senegal – Vitalii Mykolenko – Ukraine – 90 + 90 = 180

– Ukraine – 90 + 90 = Amadou Onana – Belgium – 78 + 0 = 78

– Belgium – 78 + 0 = Nathan Patterson – Scotland – 46 + 89 = 135

– Scotland – 46 + 89 = Jordan Pickford – England – 0 + 90 = 90

FULHAM

Fode Ballo-Toure – Senegal – 0

– Senegal – Calvin Bassey – Nigeria – 90 + 15 = 105

– Nigeria – 90 + 15 = Timothy Castagne – Belgium – 90 + 45 = 135

– Belgium – 90 + 45 = Bobby DeCordova-Reid – Jamaica – 90 + 0 = 90

– Jamaica – 90 + 0 = Luc De Fougerolles – Canada – 0

– Canada – Luke Harris – Wales under-21s – 90

– Wales under-21s – Alex Iwobi – Nigeria – 78 + 15 = 93

– Nigeria – 78 + 15 = Raul Jimenez – Mexico – 73 + 0 = 73

– Mexico – 73 + 0 = Bernd Leno – Germany – 0 + 0 = 0

– Germany – 0 + 0 = Sasa Lukic – Serbia – 84 + 79 = 163

– Serbia – 84 + 79 = Joao Palhinha – Portugal – 86 + 0 = 86

– Portugal – 86 + 0 = Tim Ream – USA – 90 + 0 = 90

– USA – 90 + 0 = Marek Rodak – Slovakia – 0 + 0 = 0

– Slovakia – 0 + 0 = Harry Wilson – Wales – 26 + 81 = 107

LIVERPOOL

Trent Alexander-Arnold – England – 90 + 0 = 90

– England – 90 + 0 = Alisson – Brazil – 0 + 0 = 0

– Brazil – 0 + 0 = Luis Diaz – Colombia – 90 + 90 = 180

– Colombia – 90 + 90 = Ben Doak – Scotland under-21s – 62 + 0* = 62

– Scotland under-21s – 62 + 0* = Harvey Elliott – England under-21s – 90 + 90 = 180

– England under-21s – 90 + 90 = Wataru Endo – Japan – 62 + 90 = 152

– Japan – 62 + 90 = Diogo Jota – Portugal – 3 + 24 = 27

– Portugal – 3 + 24 = Ibrahima Konate – France – 90 + 87 = 177

– France – 90 + 87 = Alexis Mac Allister – Argentina – 90 + 90 = 180

– Argentina – 90 + 90 = Darwin Nunez – Uruguay – 90 + 90 = 180

– Uruguay – 90 + 90 = Jarell Quansah – England under-21s – 14 + 0 = 14

– England under-21s – 14 + 0 = Andrew Robertson – Scotland – 44 + 0* = 44

– Scotland – 44 + 0* = Mohamed Salah – Egypt – 90 + 90 = 180

– Egypt – 90 + 90 = Dominik Szoboszlai – Hungary – 90 + 90 = 180

– Hungary – 90 + 90 = Kostas Tsimikas – Greece – 90 + 90 = 180

– Greece – 90 + 90 = Virgil van Dijk – Netherlands – 90 + 90 = 180

LUTON TOWN

Jacob Brown – Scotland – 0 + 25 = 25

– Scotland – 0 + 25 = Joe Johnson – England under-18s – 22 + 90 = 112

– England under-18s – 22 + 90 = Issa Kaboré – Burkina Faso – ? + ?

– Burkina Faso – ? + ? Thomas Kaminski – Belgium – 0 + 0 = 0

– Belgium – 0 + 0 = Tom Lockyer – Wales – 45 + 0 = 45

– Wales – 45 + 0 = Chiedozie Ogbene – Republic of Ireland – 85 + 83 = 168

MANCHESTER CITY

Manuel Akanji – Switzerland – 90

– Switzerland – Nathan Ake – Netherlands – 80 + 90 = 170

– Netherlands – 80 + 90 = Julien Alvarez – Argentina – 53 + 78 = 131

– Argentina – 53 + 78 = Oscar Bobb – Norway – 27 + 58 = 85

– Norway – 27 + 58 = Ruben Dias – Portugal – 90 + 90 = 180

– Portugal – 90 + 90 = Jeremy Doku – Belgium – 88 + 0 = 88

– Belgium – 88 + 0 = Ederson – Brazil – 90 + 90 = 180

– Brazil – 90 + 90 = Phil Foden – England – 17 + 90 = 107

– England – 17 + 90 = Jack Grealish – England – 61 + 5 = 66

– England – 61 + 5 = Josko Gvardiol – Croatia – 90 + 90 = 180

– Croatia – 90 + 90 = Erling Haaland – Norway – 77 + 90 = 167

– Norway – 77 + 90 = Mateo Kovacic – Croatia – 80 + 90 = 170

– Croatia – 80 + 90 = Rico Lewis – England under-21s – 90 + 90 = 180

– England under-21s – 90 + 90 = Kalvin Phillips – England – 28 + 70 = 98

– England – 28 + 70 = Rodri – Spain – 90 + 90 = 180

– Spain – 90 + 90 = Bernardo Silva – Portugal – 86 + 0 = 86

– Portugal – 86 + 0 = John Stones – England – 28 + 63 = 91

– England – 28 + 63 = Kyle Walker – England – 0 + 90 = 90

MANCHESTER UNITED

Altay Bayindir – Turkey – 0 + 0 = 0

– Turkey – 0 + 0 = Casemiro – Brazil – 79 + 90 = 169

– Brazil – 79 + 90 = Diogo Dalot – Portugal – 90 + 90 = 180

– Portugal – 90 + 90 = Christian Eriksen – Denmark – 90 + 90 = 180

– Denmark – 90 + 90 = Jonny Evans – Northern Ireland – 63 + 90 = 153

– Northern Ireland – 63 + 90 = Omai Forson – England under-20s – 68 + 24 = 92

– England under-20s – 68 + 24 = Bruno Fernandes – Portugal – 90 + 79 = 169

– Portugal – 90 + 79 = Alejandro Garnacho – Argentina – 0 + 0 = 0

– Argentina – 0 + 0 = Daniel Gore – England under-20s – 68 + 66 = 134

– England under-20s – 68 + 66 = Rasmus Hojlund – Denmark – 90 + 90 = 180

– Denmark – 90 + 90 = Victor Lindelöf – Sweden – 0 + 45 = 45

– Sweden – 0 + 45 = Harry Maguire – England – 0 + 90 = 90

– England – 0 + 90 = Scott McTominay – Scotland – 90 + 90 = 180

– Scotland – 90 + 90 = Hannibal Mejbri – Tunisia – 65 + 0 = 65

– Tunisia – 65 + 0 = Andre Onana – Cameroon – 0 + 90 = 90

– Cameroon – 0 + 90 = Facundo Pellistri – Uruguay – 45 + 88 = 133

– Uruguay – 45 + 88 = Marcus Rashford – England – 29 + 90 = 119

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Miguel Almiron – Paraguay – 86 + 90 = 176

– Paraguay – 86 + 90 = Martin Dubravka – Slovakia – 90 + 90 = 180

– Slovakia – 90 + 90 = Bruno Guimaraes – Brazil – 79 + 84 = 163

– Brazil – 79 + 84 = Lewis Hall – England under-20s – 90 + 90 = 180

– England under-20s – 90 + 90 = Tino Livramento – England under-21s – 38 + 73 = 111

– England under-21s – 38 + 73 = Fabian Schar – Switzerland – 90

– Switzerland – Kieran Trippier – England – 28 + 90 = 118

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Willy Boly – Ivory Coast – 0 + 0 = 0

– Ivory Coast – 0 + 0 = Anthony Elanga – Sweden – 45 + 0 = 45

– Sweden – 45 + 0 = Wayne Hennessey – Wales – 45 + 0 = 45

– Wales – 45 + 0 = Ethan Horvath – USA – 0 + 0 = 0

– USA – 0 + 0 = Cheikhou Kouyate – Senegal – 90

– Senegal – Orel Mangala – Belgium – 64 + 45 = 109

– Belgium – 64 + 45 = Scott McKenna – Scotland – 90 + 90 = 180

– Scotland – 90 + 90 = Gonzalo Montiel – Argentina – 0 + 34 = 34

– Argentina – 0 + 34 = Moussa Niakhate – Senegal – 90

– Senegal – Andrew Omobamidele – Republic of Ireland – 0 + 0 = 0

– Republic of Ireland – 0 + 0 = Ibrahima Sangare – Ivory Coast – 90 + 58 = 148

– Ivory Coast – 90 + 58 = Matt Turner – USA – 90 + 90 = 180

– USA – 90 + 90 = Odysseas Vlachodimos – Greece – 90 + 90 = 180

– Greece – 90 + 90 = Neco Williams – Wales – 64 + 90 = 154

– Wales – 64 + 90 = Chris Wood – New Zealand – 90 + 81 = 171

SHEFFIELD UNITED

James McAtee – England under-21s – 21 + 73 = 94

– England under-21s – 21 + 73 = Anis Ben Slimane – Tunisia – 0 + 0 = 0

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Ben Davies – Wales – 45 + 90 = 135

– Wales – 45 + 90 = Jamie Donley – England under-19s – 0 + 61 + 69 = 130

– England under-19s – 0 + 61 + 69 = Son Heung-min – South Korea – 0 + 90 = 90

– South Korea – 0 + 90 = Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – Denmark – 90 + 90 = 180

– Denmark – 90 + 90 = Dejan Kulusevski – Sweden – 0 + 45 = 45

– Sweden – 0 + 45 = Giovani Lo Celso – Argentina – 1 + 12 = 13

– Argentina – 1 + 12 = James Maddison – England – 73 + 0 = 73

– England – 73 + 0 = Ashley Phillips – England under-19s – 90 + 90 + 90 = 270

– England under-19s – 90 + 90 + 90 = Richarlison – Brazil – 59 + 45 = 104

– Brazil – 59 + 45 = Cristian Romero – Argentina – 90 + 45 = 135

– Argentina – 90 + 45 = Pape Matar Sarr – Senegal – 69

– Senegal – Destiny Udogie – Italy – 11 + 63 = 74

– Italy – 11 + 63 = Micky van der Ven – Netherlands – 10 + 16 = 26

– Netherlands – 10 + 16 = Guglielmo Vicario – Italy – 0 + 0 = 0

WEST HAM UNITED

Nayef Aguerd – Morocco – 90 + 90 = 180

– Morocco – 90 + 90 = Edson Alvarez – Mexico – 73 + 90 = 163

– Mexico – 73 + 90 = Michail Antonio – Jamaica – 0 + 88 = 88

– Jamaica – 0 + 88 = Alphonse Areola – France – 0 + 0 = 0

– France – 0 + 0 = Said Benrahma – Algeria – 17 + 63 = 80

– Algeria – 17 + 63 = Jarrod Bowen – England – 90 + 0 = 90

– England – 90 + 0 Vladimir Coufal – Czech Republic – 90 + 0 = 90

– Czech Republic – 90 + 0 = Mohammed Kudus – Ghana – 90 + 75 = 165

– Ghana – 90 + 75 = Konstantinos Mavropanos – Greece – 90 + 90 = 180

– Greece – 90 + 90 = Divin Mubama – England under-20s – 29 + 78 = 107

– England under-20s – 29 + 78 = Tomáš Souček – Czech Republic – 90 + 90 = 180

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Santiago Bueno – Uruguay – 0 + 0 = 0

– Uruguay – 0 + 0 = Matheus Cunha – Brazil – 11 + 6 = 17

– Brazil – 11 + 6 = Matt Doherty – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 90 = 180

– Republic of Ireland – 90 + 90 = Toti Gomes – Portugal – 0 + 0 = 0

– Portugal – 0 + 0 = Hwang Hee-chan – South Korea – 68 + 90 = 158

– South Korea – 68 + 90 = Joe Hodge – Republic of Ireland under-21s – 90

– Republic of Ireland under-21s – Sasa Kalajdzic – Austria – 24 + 82 = 106

– Austria – 24 + 82 = Tom King – Wales – 0 + 0 = 0

– Wales – 0 + 0 = Pedro Neto – Portugal – 0 + 24 = 24

– Portugal – 0 + 24 = Jose Sa – Portugal – 0 + 0 = 0

– Portugal – 0 + 0 = Nelson Semedo – Portugal – 0 + 0 = 0

– Portugal – 0 + 0 = Fabio Silva – Portugal under-21s – 60 + 63 = 123

– Portugal under-21s – 60 + 63 = Boubacar Traore – Mali – ? + 0

Note: Game-time information for one Mali match and both Burkina Faso games wasn’t available.