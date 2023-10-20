223
  Stimps
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Morning all, how's she looking? Bench OK? Stat Cash or go double Newcastle defence?

    Areola
    Schar Burn Udogie
    Salah Son Maddison Gibbs-White
    Haaland Alvarez Watkins

    Leno Cash Gusto Chuk

    Miguel Sanchez
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Play Cash over Scar

      Also, what's your thoughts on Leno vs Areola this week? I think Leno could be better for saves but both will concede.

      Yes Ndidi
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        My dilemma as well. We're only talking about 1-3 points apiece so its not a huge one, but I'm starting Leno just for the save points.

  TeddiPonza
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    With Saliba a injury concern in mind (will be assessed today) and no defensive bench cover. which one week punt is better.:

    A. Sterling to Mbeumo
    B. Saliba to Schar/Tsmikas/Dalot

    Thanks!

    Miguel Sanchez
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      A

  kellamergh
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Would you burn FT or is there a change worth making?

    Turner
    Trippier Cash Gabriel
    Saka Mbeumo Maddison Son Foden
    Haaland Alvarez

    Onana Colwill Pedro Baldock

    1ft
    0m itb

    ***WILDCARD IN GW10***

    The Mighty Whites
      57 mins ago

      Gabriel to Liverpool/Newcastle/Man U/Spurs defender?

      kellamergh
        just now

        Thanks

    Miguel Sanchez
      57 mins ago

      GTG

      kellamergh
        47 mins ago

        Burn FT?

        Miguel Sanchez
          42 mins ago

          Roll FT if you have 1FT

          Miguel Sanchez
            42 mins ago

            If you have 2FT then I would do Onana to Raya

            kellamergh
              just now

              Thanks. I'm wildcarding next week.

  The Mighty Whites
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    2FT, £0.0 ITB, thoughts?

    Areola - Turner
    Trippier - Cash - Botman - Udogie - Kabore
    Salah - Son - Maddison - Diaby - JWP
    Haaland - Alvarez - Archer

    A: Kabore to Taylor, bench Botman and play Cash
    B: Botman to Tsimikas
    C: Botman & Kabore to Gabriel & Taylor, bench Gabriel and play Cash
    D: Other

    Miguel Sanchez
      1 min ago

      A

  Junks
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Morning all! I would prefer to hold and roll my FT but i have no defensive cover if Saliba isnt fit......

    1FT 0.5ITB
    Turner Areola
    Porro SALIBA Tripps BEYER BALDOCK
    SAKA Salah Maddy Neto jwp
    Archer Alvarez Haaland

    A. Beyer to Guehi
    B. Hold and roll and hope Saliba starts

    The Mighty Whites
      just now

      Tricky one, not sure Guehi would get you that many points if you brought him in anyway

  Miguel Sanchez
    58 mins ago

    Leno to Turner isn't worth using a FT for this week is it?

    Frees up some funds and better fixtures this GW and unlikely to play Leno anytime soon but I suspect a best GK option will properly emerge soon (my money is on Raya at 4.8)

    The Mighty Whites
      35 mins ago

      Yeah, i'd probably not bother

    lilmessipran
      9 mins ago

      If you are on Leno + Areola they have okish rotation after this gw for the next 10-12

    The Mentaculus
      7 mins ago

      Can you just go straight to Raya? I fancy him to haul this week & Arteta's comments on Ramsdale suggest he's 2nd choice now I think

  Yes Ndidi
    48 mins ago

    Good moaning

    This weeks team GTG? All outfield players (H)
    Leno
    Udogie Cash Schar Tripp
    Mo Son Maddy Mbeumo
    Alvarez Haaland (C)

    Areola Gordon Archer Gusto

    Also what's the best way to get Saka in next week with 0.0ITB & 2FT? Loathed to lose Son or Maddy really so leaning >2
    1. Mbeumo Maddison > Saka Neto
    2. Mbeumo Gordon Schar > Saka Soucek Taylor -4
    3 Mbeumo Alvarez Schar > Saka Guehi Edouard -4
    4. Son > Saka, roll one & bank the cash to deal with Mbeumo later
    TY

    The Mentaculus
      just now

      Agree with 2

  Stranger Mings
    31 mins ago

    Baldock to lascalles worth & prey lascalles plays? Otherwise my sub is branthwaite

