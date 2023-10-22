216
  1. Andy Mac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    58 mins ago

    Exact money to do Maddison & Archer to Watkins & 4.3 mid tonight.
    Switch to 3-4-3. Would you do it? Give me:

    Trips - Udogie - Cash (& Tsimikas)
    Salah - Son - Bowen - Diaby
    Haaland - Alvarez - Watkins

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      43 mins ago

      Nah. There’s no decent mids below 4.5m

      1. Andy Mac
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        26 mins ago

        He would be 3rd bench fodder though and never play!

        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • 14 Years
          23 mins ago

          Do you have 2 FTs?

          1. Andy Mac
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            18 mins ago

            Yeah. 2 FTs

            1. Twisted Saltergater
              • 14 Years
              16 mins ago

              Go with your gut 🙂

    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      tempting, would sell Bowen before Maddison though but budget constraints I guess? Pretty wild that team is affordable, what pricing by FPL towers 😀

      Watkins (and other key first team Villa players) should feature midweek though so you know the risks, alongside the majority of the rest of your team.

      1. Andy Mac
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        30 mins ago

        Yeah budget constraint to reach Watkins. Have good TV tbf - 103.8m.

        Would have Trips - Son - Salah - Haaland & Watkins! Think Watkins > Maddison surely??!

        1. F4L
          • 8 Years
          26 mins ago

          yeah, just about given fixtures. Either way doubt you can go too wrong, well done on the having the great team value!

          1. Andy Mac
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Thanks mate! Let’s watch it all unravel now eh?! Haha

        2. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 6 Years
          20 mins ago

          £103.8m what the...

          :O

          1. Andy Mac
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Yes mate! Can’t complain tbf… 😉

  2. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    56 mins ago

    On WC

    A Guéhi Son or
    B Trippier Mitoma

    1. Dwotle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      B

    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      21 mins ago

      If A was Botman (and fit) then A, but as much as I like Guehi as a player, B is the better combo.

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        Thanks- what if Burn Son?

        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • 14 Years
          19 mins ago

          It’s really close. With Brighton’s fixtures I’d be very tempted with Mitoma.

    3. F4L
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      a fit Son playing OOP as a 9 in Postecoglou's system should never leave. Only sell if his injury gets worse. Trippier is great and all but wouldn't make Son the fall guy

      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        I was thinking of going 3-4-3 but to do so it would be:

        Son ➡️ Gordon
        Archer ➡️ Watkins

        Leaves Maddison and Udogie in my team.

        Decisions decisions...

        1. F4L
          • 8 Years
          just now

          yeah tough. You know it's a very good FPL year when most weeks you're trying to justify selling a good FPL asset in form for another good FPL asset (in potentially better form). Love having all the options.

          tomorrow matters alot for Son imo, see what kind of condition he is in after International Break, how many minutes etc. With a constant week break inbetween and no need to train for 3 days or so after each match if it is just a little issue should go away in time.

  3. F4L
    • 8 Years
    53 mins ago

    Do you think Klopp wants to play with a 9? Or most nights he pines for prime Bobby Firmino back? Just can't understand why Darwin never gets a run.

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      38 mins ago

      I think Darwin is first choice. Is rested when travelling back from South America and missed out vs Brighton (or Spurs?) I think with a knock in training.

      1. F4L
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        yeah was Spurs. But i don't believe Klopp on that one, Darwin had played 2 matches in 4 days after the injury already. Think he just chose Gakpo for that one and wanted to protect Darwin to the media.

        I like to think he's first choice but Liverpool, Klopp and Lijnders had their eye on Gakpo for a while ("missing link" comment by Lijnders before he joined) and just think they rather have a more technically gifted/link man 9 who drops deep than Darwin up top.

        Starting to think Darwin's signing was a response to Haaland given the rivalry between City and Pool at the time. If Gakpo joined before Darwin don't think Liverpool ever sign Darwin tbh. Maybe I'm way off the mark (hope so as I'll likely hold for the next 3) but yeah

        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • 14 Years
          8 mins ago

          They love Gakpo, don’t get me wrong, but he can also play as an 8. I think we’ll see Darwin vs some of the low block teams where Liverpool are expected to win.

    2. FootballLover
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      It does frustrate me too how Darwin just doesn't play every game and 80+, like Haaland does and all the talisman 9 would. Same thing with Jesus, even Hojlund. We need some talisman strikers back among the top six

  4. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    Hello, lads. Need some early thoughs with my two free transfers so I'm not priced out. Thanks in advance.

    Leno
    Trippier, Udogie, Cash
    Salah, Son, Maddison, Diaby, JWP
    Haaaland, Álvarez

    Areola, Archer, Taylor, Gusto

    A. Son to Saka, JWP to Bowen (for free)
    B. Gusto to 4.5 (save other ft)
    C. Maddison to Saka, JWP to Palmer/Gordon/Neto (for free)
    D. Trippier to Burn, Maddison to Saka, JWP to Bowen (- 4)
    E. Something else

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      C looks good to me with Palmer. Also consider Adringa at 5m with the March injury.

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Nice, mate, many thanks.

    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      with so many possibilities wait to see if midweek throws anything up (unless you're set on a move and like you say be priced out).
      B (probably to Tsimikas imo) or C look decent. Could use the chance to upgrade Udogie to Porro.

  5. G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    Any F1 fans?

    BREAKING: Hamilton and Leclerc referred to stewards for issues with the plank in post-race checks #F1 #USGP

    https://twitter.com/ChrisMedlandF1/status/1716220565160071425?t=9sheDBpImMNraJsvO5Djmg&s=19

    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Both could be disqualified...

    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      Walk the plank? F1 more exciting than I remember!

      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        😆

  6. Tabbara
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    Which option is better
    A: Cash + Trippier + Palmer
    B : Pau + Burn + Bowen
    on a wc
    Thanks

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

    2. TheFridge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A

  7. Nightf0x
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    Areola (turner)
    Cash gabriel burn (poro andersen)
    Mads son bowen diaby diaz
    Haland watkins (hojlund)

    Which .?

    A) diaz son hojlund -4 to salah mitoma edouard/ferguson (Mads to saka in gw12)
    B) diaz son mads hojlund -8 to saka salah mitoma 5.4 fwd.
    C) diaz mads/son to saka mitoma (gw11 mads/son hojlund -4 to salah 5.3 fwd.)

  8. Norco
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    Sensible moves with 2FT or ongoing benching headache dilemmas?

    GW10:
    Son > Gordon
    Archer > Watkins

    Front 8 would be:

    Salah Saka Diaby JWP Gordon
    Haaland Alvarez Watkins

    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      It's a tough one and was thinking of exactly the same moves but my front 8 would be:

      Mitoma, Diaby, Gordon, Salah, Maddison, Haaland, Álvarez and Watkins...

      I've got 2 weeks to think about it, whereas you can do it now!

      How do you feel about losing Son?

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26187812

      1. Norco
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        I was also thinking JWP could be Mitoma next week as well.

        Losing Some isn't idea but you can't have them all ... If he explodes tomorrow jeez I don't know. Feels points chasing but yeah it's tough and whichever way I go will surely be the wrong way lol

  9. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    I have Darwin/Alvarez/Haaland up front and two free trades. Shitkins v Luton is turning mine head. Thinking a one-week Haaland to Shitkins transfer. I also have Doug Luiz which I like to mention at every available opportunity. Grateful affirmation or otherwise of this sneaky plan.

    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      do it and it doesnt need to be one week either; bmouth will be tough to watch but haalands other fixtures dont scream hauls. and you can upgrade everyone.

    2. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Well done with the Luiz punt.

      Haaland could do well Vs. Manutd so wouldn’t get rid, with Bournemouth at home afterwards. Darwin to Watkins is better bet. Darwin explosive but never know if he’ll start.

  10. Hanz0
    25 mins ago

    Can I survive a couple more GWs without Salah (c)?

    A.) Foden > Saka (c) for Free
    B.) Haaland > Darwin (or cheaper FWD), Mbeumo > Salah (c) -4
    C.) Son > Palmer, Foden > Salah (c) -4

    If I don't get Salah, I would have to captain Saka (SHU H) or Watkins (LUT H) this GW.

    Do we really expect Salah to haul yet again vs NFO?

    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      I feel I've missed the train so moving on.

      1. Hanz0
        4 mins ago

        Was watching the game and thought he got incredibly lucky. Not to mention he was playing against 10 men. Could see myself taking a -4, losing a premium in Son or Haaland and Salah just blanking

    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      yes

  11. Sz21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    1. Mitoma-> Mbuemo.
    2. Save FT.
    3. Something else..

    Areola.
    Udogie, Trippier, Cash.
    Salah (c), Luiz, Mbuemo, Son, Maddison.
    Haaland, Alvarez.
    Flekken, Beyer, Archer, Kabore.
    1ft, 0.0m. WC wasted in GW 4.
    Sat around 2.7m OR.

    1. Hurnt
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Son to martinelli archer to Watkins ?

      1. Sz21
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        2.1m short for these moves.

        1. Hurnt
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Ye think ur right get mitoma and hope Watkins calms tf down

  12. Hurnt
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Morris son Schar to Watkins saka 3.9?

    Have exact money and 2ft obviously Watkins rise tonight prices me out

    Pull trigger and prey ?

    1. Sz21
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Probably worth it yes.

    2. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Ooh getting rid of son is tricky. Tough call. I’d say hold. Son is better asset imo than Watkins. But just

  13. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Being bald actually saves you so much time and energy.

    Areola Flekken
    Gusto Saliba Tsimi Porro Cash
    Saka Salah Mbeumo Foden Maddison
    Haaland Alvarez Archer

    1 FT 0.5ITB

    So many options this year… really not sure what to do. Any suggestions?

    Thinking one of these

    A ) Foden + Mbeumo > Gordon + Son (-4)
    B ) Foden + Saliba > Gordon + Trippier (-4)
    C ) Foden > Bowen
    D ) Foden > Martinelli
    E ) Foden > Mitoma

  14. Nightf0x
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Which .?

    A) diaz son hojlund -4 to salah mitoma edouard (Mads to saka in gw12)
    B) diaz son mads hojlund -8 to saka salah mitoma 5.4 fwd.
    C) diaz mads/son to saka mitoma (gw11 mads/son hojlund -4 to salah 5.3 fwd.)

  15. The Big Fella
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    I hope Son has a stormer tomorrow and Spurs keep a CS. I have jumped a million places this week so far and that would possibly push me closer to 2m. Everybody is so bunched together this year, easy to make gains or losses in OR

