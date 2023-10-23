UEFA Champions League Fantasy: Wildcard + Limitless teams for Matchday 3

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League (UCL) continues on Tuesday – which means it’s also time for the competition’s official Fantasy game.

With plenty of UCL Fantasy articles coming throughout the season, our in-house expert FPL Reactions picks out the most appealing assets for those activating a chip in Matchday 3. Historically, this is a popular time for managers to use Wildcard or Limitless.

If you’re new to the game or need reminding of the rules, check out our ‘how to play’ guide below.

There’s also a fixture ticker put together by Louis – and don’t forget to sign up to our mini-league to win prizes!

The Wildcard is exactly the same as its FPL namesake, where unlimited squad surgery can occur at no cost. Whereas Limitless is a one-week chip like Free Hit but, this time, without any budget restrictions.

These team selections were originally featured on our sister site, Fantasy Football Community, where there is lots of UCL Fantasy content every Matchday, from budget picks to differentials.

UCL FANTASY MATCHDAY 3: BEST WILDCARD TEAM

GOALKEEPERS

Yann Sommer (€4.5m) – Inter have a fantastic group in general for clean sheet potential but they also face two back-to-back matches against Salzburg next. The Italian side were one of the best defences in the league last campaign and at his price, Sommer could be a steal.

(€4.5m) – Inter have a fantastic group in general for clean sheet potential but they also face two back-to-back matches against Salzburg next. The Italian side were one of the best defences in the league last campaign and at his price, Sommer could be a steal. Dmytro Riznyk (€4.0m) – Clean sheets could be hard to come by on the second day so investing as little money in a second goalkeeper as possible could be the play. Riznyk may have a tough two games ahead but he also has two good ones after that. The Ukrainian also helps to enable funds elsewhere.

DEFENDERS

Joao Cancelo (€6.0m) – Barcelona have bagged two clean sheets in two matches and they look set for a third in the next game against Shakhtar Donetsk. Cancelo has clean sheet potential but he also has very good attacking threat and we can see that from the four attacking returns he’s bagged already this season.

(€6.0m) – Barcelona have bagged two clean sheets in two matches and they look set for a third in the next game against Shakhtar Donetsk. Cancelo has clean sheet potential but he also has very good attacking threat and we can see that from the four attacking returns he’s bagged already this season. Federico Dimarco (€5.5m) – Inter play with a back-three system which means Dimarco can get into some dangerous positions in the final third. In terms of output, the Italian has already collected four attacking returns in all competitions so far.

(€5.5m) – Inter play with a back-three system which means Dimarco can get into some dangerous positions in the final third. In terms of output, the Italian has already collected four attacking returns in all competitions so far. Joao Mario (€4.5m) – Porto have two matches against Antwerp next and could have a great chance to claim back-to-back clean sheets. Trying to pick up shut-outs at a budget price could prove difficult moving forward but Joao Mario could do exactly that.

(€4.5m) – Porto have two matches against Antwerp next and could have a great chance to claim back-to-back clean sheets. Trying to pick up shut-outs at a budget price could prove difficult moving forward but Joao Mario could do exactly that. David Raum (€4.5m) – Due to the lack of clean sheets and performances from premium defenders we continue with some great budget priced options. Leipzig have two matches against Crvena Zvezda next. Not only does Raum offer clean sheet potential but he also takes corners and maintains fantastic distribution numbers. He also created an assist in Matchday 1.

(€4.5m) – Due to the lack of clean sheets and performances from premium defenders we continue with some great budget priced options. Leipzig have two matches against Crvena Zvezda next. Not only does Raum offer clean sheet potential but he also takes corners and maintains fantastic distribution numbers. He also created an assist in Matchday 1. Hamari Traore (€4.5m) – Real Sociedad have already shown their defensive quality against both Salzburg and Inter and now face a Benfica side who seem short of goals this season. Traore bagged five attacking returns for Rennes last season and he’s already banked 16 ball recoveries in his first two UCL matches.

MIDFIELDERS

Jude Bellingham (€7.5m) – Real Madrid continue to dominate the group stage after two wins out of two. They face Braga in the next two who have conceded two goals in both of their first games. Bellingham has claimed two double-digit hauls so far and has managed a massive 12 goals and four assists since joining the Spanish giants.

(€7.5m) – Real Madrid continue to dominate the group stage after two wins out of two. They face Braga in the next two who have conceded two goals in both of their first games. Bellingham has claimed two double-digit hauls so far and has managed a massive 12 goals and four assists since joining the Spanish giants. Leroy Sane (€9.0m) – Bayern regularly maintain one of the highest scoring averages in Europe so investing in their attack is crucial. They face Turkish side Galatasaray next who have been leaking plenty of goals. With that in mind star player Sane comes into the fold after bagging nine goals already this season.

(€9.0m) – Bayern regularly maintain one of the highest scoring averages in Europe so investing in their attack is crucial. They face Turkish side Galatasaray next who have been leaking plenty of goals. With that in mind star player Sane comes into the fold after bagging nine goals already this season. Brais Mendez (€6.6m) – Real Sociedad have looked like a very efficient team in attack in all but one of their games so far this campaign. Their standout attacker is this man who currently sits as the highest-scoring player in the game after securing 26 points and two double-digit hauls. He has also produced seven goal contributions in all competitions so far.

(€6.6m) – Real Sociedad have looked like a very efficient team in attack in all but one of their games so far this campaign. Their standout attacker is this man who currently sits as the highest-scoring player in the game after securing 26 points and two double-digit hauls. He has also produced seven goal contributions in all competitions so far. Galeno (€6.6m) – Porto have two great opportunities to get points on the board against Antwerp. The Belgian side have conceded a huge eight goals already and Galeno could take advantage of that. He accumulated a whopping 19 points in Matchday 1 with his goal, two assists and player of the match award and has a great chance to repeat some of that success ahead.

(€6.6m) – Porto have two great opportunities to get points on the board against Antwerp. The Belgian side have conceded a huge eight goals already and Galeno could take advantage of that. He accumulated a whopping 19 points in Matchday 1 with his goal, two assists and player of the match award and has a great chance to repeat some of that success ahead. Marcus Thuram (€6.5m) – Inter have started their season in top-scoring form bagging between two and four goals in six of their first 10 matches. They come up against a Salzburg team who look massively open at the back. Thuram plays out of position as a forward and has already produced nine attacking returns in 12 matches this season.

FORWARDS

Erling Haaland (€11.5m) – Manchester City also have some of the best attacking numbers across Europe on a regular basis. The focal point to their relentless frontline is Erling Haaland. 11 goals and two assists already this season suggest he could go big in any given game.

(€11.5m) – Manchester City also have some of the best attacking numbers across Europe on a regular basis. The focal point to their relentless frontline is Erling Haaland. 11 goals and two assists already this season suggest he could go big in any given game. Harry Kane (€10.0m) – The Englishman has been one of the most reliable strikers in world football for some years. Not only is he taking the Bayern penalties but he has also scored eight goals and produced four assists in 12 Bundesliga matches.

(€10.0m) – The Englishman has been one of the most reliable strikers in world football for some years. Not only is he taking the Bayern penalties but he has also scored eight goals and produced four assists in 12 Bundesliga matches. Luke De Jong (€8.5m) – PSV have netted between two and five goals in all five of their last games and they face Lens up next who have kept just one clean sheet all season. With that in mind, the focal point to their attack and penalty taker De Jong could be a great addition. The Dutchman has racked up a whopping 20 goal contributions since the start of the season.

UCL FANTASY MATCHDAY 3: BEST LIMITLESS TEAM

GOALKEEPERS

Yann Sommer ($4.5m) – Inter have kept a huge seven clean sheets in all competitions this season which reflects how strong they are defensively. They come into Matchday 3 with a game against a poor Salzburg side. Regardless of budget, Sommer is one of the best goalkeeper options this week.

($4.5m) – Inter have kept a huge seven clean sheets in all competitions this season which reflects how strong they are defensively. They come into Matchday 3 with a game against a poor Salzburg side. Regardless of budget, Sommer is one of the best goalkeeper options this week. Marc ter Stegen ($5.5m) – Barcelona have already picked up two clean sheets in their first two UCL matches this season. They also managed a huge 26 clean sheets domestically last season. The Spanish side have a great opportunity to make it a third clean sheet in a row against Shakhtar Donetsk in Matchday 3.

DEFENDERS

Kieran Trippier ($6.0m) – Newcastle have impressed so far this season and have managed six clean sheets in their last eight matches in all competitions. They face a Dortmund side who are yet to score in the UCL and their flying full-back has registered seven assists this season already.

($6.0m) – Newcastle have impressed so far this season and have managed six clean sheets in their last eight matches in all competitions. They face a Dortmund side who are yet to score in the UCL and their flying full-back has registered seven assists this season already. Denzel Dumfries ($5.5m) – Inter’s back-three system allows Dumfries to get into some of the most advanced positions on the pitch. The Dutchman has already collected a massive nine attacking returns for club and country this season.

($5.5m) – Inter’s back-three system allows Dumfries to get into some of the most advanced positions on the pitch. The Dutchman has already collected a massive nine attacking returns for club and country this season. Giovani Di Lorenzo ($5.5m) – Napoli come up against Union Berlin in the round ahead. The German side are sustaining some of the worst form amongst UCL participants losing their last eight matches. Di Lorenzo has proven he has huge attacking threat with five goal contributions already this campaign.

($5.5m) – Napoli come up against Union Berlin in the round ahead. The German side are sustaining some of the worst form amongst UCL participants losing their last eight matches. Di Lorenzo has proven he has huge attacking threat with five goal contributions already this campaign. Ruben Dias ($5.5m) – Manchester City will be hoping to convert their excellent defensive data into actual clean sheets soon. They come up against Swiss side Young Boys which is a great opportunity to do exactly that. Their most reliable defender is Ruben Dias in terms of minutes.

($5.5m) – Manchester City will be hoping to convert their excellent defensive data into actual clean sheets soon. They come up against Swiss side Young Boys which is a great opportunity to do exactly that. Their most reliable defender is Ruben Dias in terms of minutes. Joao Cancelo ($6.0m) – Barcelona look like one of the best defensive units in Europe at the moment. Because of that, it could be wise to double up on their defence. With that in mind and the fact he’s bagged four goal contributions for club and country this season, Cancelo could be a brilliant option.

MIDFIELDERS

Jude Bellingham ($7.5m) – Regardless of price Jude Bellingham is an absolute essential. The Englishman has already racked up 11 goals in all competitions so far along with two consecutive double-digit hauls in UCL Fantasy.

($7.5m) – Regardless of price Jude Bellingham is an absolute essential. The Englishman has already racked up 11 goals in all competitions so far along with two consecutive double-digit hauls in UCL Fantasy. Bukayo Saka ($9.6m) – Arsenal will be hoping to hit back after their loss to Lens in Matchday 2. The Gunners have a game against Sevilla this week who have lost four of their last five matches. Because of that, his form and his penalty-taking duty means Saka could have big potential.

($9.6m) – Arsenal will be hoping to hit back after their loss to Lens in Matchday 2. The Gunners have a game against Sevilla this week who have lost four of their last five matches. Because of that, his form and his penalty-taking duty means Saka could have big potential. Phil Foden ($8.0m) – Young Boys have conceded two or more goals in both of their UCL matches so far. They have a game against a relentless Manchester City attack next up. Because of that, his reliability in terms of game time and his increasing output Foden could have huge potential this week.

($8.0m) – Young Boys have conceded two or more goals in both of their UCL matches so far. They have a game against a relentless Manchester City attack next up. Because of that, his reliability in terms of game time and his increasing output Foden could have huge potential this week. Bruno Fernandes ($9.5m) – The Portuguese international has been maintaining some fantastic attacking data this season. He comes up against a poor Copenhagen side up next but he also takes his side’s penalties.

($9.5m) – The Portuguese international has been maintaining some fantastic attacking data this season. He comes up against a poor Copenhagen side up next but he also takes his side’s penalties. Kvicha Kvaratskhelia ($9.5m) – Napoli are without main man Victor Osimhen but the Georgian attacker bagged a brace in his most recent match highlighting that he’s ready to step up in his place. He faces a Union Berlin team who have conceded two or more goals in six of their last eight games.

FORWARDS