FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 10

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions roundup after Gameweek 10. Erling Haaland (£14.0m) outscored Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) for only the second time in the last five Gameweeks but at least there’s now at least one excellent alternative when it comes to captaincy. It’s better than everyone automatically handing the armband to the popular but expensive Norwegian each time.

As well as the mini-leagues, we report on the latest news about community Head-to-Head Leagues and Last Man Standing. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers will be covered in a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Kuba Büttner is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code 5k0l6n) and rises to 49th overall. Last season he finished 9,208th.

Prizes will be awarded to the top ten FFS-registered teams at the end of the season. See this article for full details.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Mohamed Malik Mami is ahead for a fourth week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league but has slipped to 13th in the global rankings.

This mini-league is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

It’s a fourth successive week on top for Qian Hao Ong in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues and his fifth over the whole campaign. He has 27 points out of a possible 30 and is 135th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame following its Gameweek 9 update. He played his Wildcard in Gameweek 10 and scored 97 points, with double-digit hauls from captain Haaland, hat-trick hero Eddie Nketiah (£5.5m) and Son Heung-min (£9.6m).

Rhys Miller in League 7 Division 41 has the maximum 30 points after ten straight wins and is 7,144th overall. Also on 30 points are Kuba Büttner and Ziyaad Gasant in League 8 and eight managers in League 9 – one of which is Division 234’s freakishly over-performing Mr. Average.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 10 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code x9free) was 55 after hits, with 93 teams to be removed.

It means that 1,017 are going through to Gameweek 11. The LMS leaderboard shows the current live safety score, leaders and teams in danger of elimination. The league will probably re-open on Tuesday but new entrants must have passed all the previous safety scores after hits.

Cherng Sim was the top scorer of the Gameweek, with double-digit hauls from Nketiah, Haaland, Son and Moussa Diaby (£6.8m). He finished 9,831st in 2017/18.

MODS & CONS

Sky expert Luke Williams (SuperPuzzleFighter) is the new leader of the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league. He came 580th in 2013/14 and 3,736th in 2014/15.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

J Martin (Pilot Flame) leads for a second successive week and fourth time this season in the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Meanwhile, Kevin Prendergast sets the pace for a fifth week in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code x8qf0d) and has risen to 85th.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Nick Warner leads for a second week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code 4y0ws3) and is now 2,508th overall. He is 24th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

J Fish leads for a fourth week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (league code oymggk) and is 7,627th overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Nigel Chubb has taken over from David Meechan on top of Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code xz4wet), having previously sat on top after Gameweeks 3 and 7.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Cameron Wong leads for a sixth week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code mq8lpy). He is 694th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2019/20 FPL Champion Joshua Bull leads for a second successive week and third time this season in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Elsewhere, John Walsh leads for a fourth week in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code xbert7) and has risen to 5,143rd. He is sixth in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Gary Kerr is still number one in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league, having led after every week apart from Gameweeks 4 and 7. He is now 5,760th overall and 922nd in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

The new master of my Opening Day League is Vlad Plotnikov.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

New entrant Clive Curran shoots straight to number one in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (league code 65xmu5). 9,159th overall, he finished 641st in 2007/08. The Scout community team (Scout PFT) rose to 59th in the league.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Finally, William Fortescue leads for a second week in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (league code b84jwh) and is now 2,508th overall.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community mini-leagues and competitions please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published, you can do so by editing your FFS Profile. Simply tick ‘Community’ in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.