  1. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Areola Flekken
    Andersen Trippier Cash Udogie Kabore
    Salah Son Maddison Diaby Mitoma
    Haaland Archer Morris

    A Udogie to Tsimikas
    B Maddison & Morris to Hwang & Alvarez/Darwin (-4)
    C Trippier & Morris to Tsimikas & Alvarez/Darwin (-4)

    1. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      A

    2. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      C. Then you will be ahead of the curve (Darwin).

    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      yeah C looks good bet

    4. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      49 mins ago

      C Darwin

    5. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      I like C the most but would be reluctant to sell Trippier before game week 12 when they play Bournemouth

    6. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Did a similar move to C myself

  2. Bumbaclot
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Areola/turner
    Burn/cash/gabriel/branth/lamptey*
    Salah/son/gordon/diaby/neto*
    Haaland/watkins/alvarez

    2FT. Should I just do Neto to hwan and be done with it?

    Thanks all

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      no , id dont know what is ITB, but no Neto,No assister

  3. Rollercoaster
    • 10 Years
    59 mins ago

    Alisson
    Tripp-Tsim-Gvard
    Son-Madd-Saka-Palmer
    Hojlund-Haal-Watkins
    (Areola-Gordon-Pau-Porro)

    GTG?

  4. arisms
    • 14 Years
    55 mins ago

    Why are peeps moving out their Spurs assets?

    1. drughi
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Most are keeping son but I guess fixture swing. Personally I find it hard to get rid of maddison but need saka for arsenals run I feel

  5. Pilgrim62
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Bench one:

    Porro, Trippier, Saliba

    1. drughi
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Porro

  6. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    At first glance, any hit needed here, lads?

    Leno
    Trippier, Udogie*, Cash
    Salah, Son, Bowen, Maddison, Douglas Luiz
    Haaaland, Álvarez

    Areola, Branthwaite, Taylor, Archer

    1. drughi
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      no, looks fine but would have taylor ahead of brantwaithe on the bench

