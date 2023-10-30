90
  1. I am 42
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    top 3 mid for this week?

    1. I am 42
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Salah and maybe Mitoma & Diaby?

    2. Arn De Gothia
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Salah, Son, Mbueno

  2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Delighted for DCL, didn't see his comments until now but that's pretty sad that he's felt like he's been put under so much pressure by other managers he's been under to rush back every time he got injured and that it was "killing" him. Fair play to Dyche because he's obviously taken proper care of him even if it's meant the team has had to suffer more in a lot of games without a striker like him

    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour ago

      Dyche is a proper geezer

  3. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Keep JWP or ship for Douglas Luiz?

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Tricky one, how will the Alvarez and Paqueta suspensions for next week affect him? Any chance of him playing further ahead or does this cement him playing deep alongside someone like Soucek?

      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        FWIW I think the Villa fixtures are starting to tail off a bit, only really Spurs and Bournemouth that I like out of their next 6 (and in terms of bringing someone in I wouldn't exactly target Spurs)

        1. denial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Yep, fair point, I can see Luiz being one of those who annoyingly continue to pick up points the whole season though. Whatever the fixtures.

      2. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Ah, OK, at least he'll be playing next week then. He's done absolutely naff all for me since I got him in.

    2. JollyGoodYellows
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      If it's for free I'd do it.

  4. JollyGoodYellows
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Best mid or forward for 6.6 or less for the next few weeks?

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Luiz?

    2. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Mbuemo?

  5. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Does it make sense to play Porro vs Chelsea and Castagne vs United. Playing Cash for sure. Other defenders are Burn and Taylor.

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      53 mins ago

      I'd definitely play Porro, Castagne isn't ideal but not like ManUtd can't be gotten at, never know could be an attacking return there if you're lucky. Fulham don't tend to concede many against the top teams with Palhinha in the side (the last two games are evidence of that) as Mentaculus showed me so doubt you'll end up with anything worse than 1pt from him

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Considering Castagne for that exact reason. They look massively better defensively with Palinha in the team. And United isn't exactly scoring a lot.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      47 mins ago

      Yep that lineup makes sense to me. Definitely start Porro; Castagne v Burn is the closest decision but I'd play Castagne

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks!

    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      I'm between Udogie and Anderson (CRY), but benching Udogie. Porro might have a higher attacking potential.

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I would play Andersen too

  6. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Udogie the one who has to go?
    Or Maddison for Saka?
    Or Mbeuno to Bowen?

    Areola
    Andersen (CRY), Cash, Tsimikas
    Salah (VC), Son, Maddison, Mbeumo, Diaby
    Haaland (C), Alvarez

    Subs: Flekken, Udogie, Archer, Kabore

    1 FT, 1.2 mill. in the bank

    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I've got Udogie too. Is it not worth holding onto him? He'll probably play at the weekend, then Wolves away not bad fixture.

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Agree, no rush to get rid

  7. Reeker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Pedro Porro -> Tsimikas?
    or save transfer?

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Would get Tsimikas.

  8. SomeoneKnows
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Areola
    Cash, Andersen, Gabriel
    Salah, Son, Maddison, Mitoma
    Haaland, Alvarez, Watkins

    (Turner, Burn, Lamptey, Chukwuemeka) 2FT + 0.1 itb

    A) Gabriel > Tsimikas
    B) Maddison > Bowen
    C) Maddison + Burn > Saka + Evans
    D) Maddison + Mitoma > Saka + Gordon
    E) Other suggestions?

    Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      A

  9. corderz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Johnstone Turner
    Trippier Cash Udogie Tsimikas Beyer
    Salah Son Bruno Maddison Mitoma
    Watkins Alvarez Archer

    1FT + £2.4m

    Transfer suggestions?

    1. No Professionals
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Roll

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Save FT

  10. CRAZY TRAIN
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Just worked out that my -4 to bring in Gabriel paid off despite him having been benched. I swapped him for Burn who scored zero, while Gabriel's no show bought Taylor's 6 pts off the bench. Every cloud......

    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 8 Years
      44 mins ago

      Are you keeping him?

      1. CRAZY TRAIN
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yes, figure I might as well.

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      44 mins ago

      The tastiest jam

      1. CRAZY TRAIN
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        I was happier at 5pm Saturday than I was at 3pm thats for sure 🙂

  11. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Would you play Gibbs-White (villa at home) or ditch for a hit (max 6.4)

    If so, who?

    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      I'd play MGW. There aren't too many sub 6.4 mids that would be worth the hit.

      1. Rojo's Modern Life
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Douglas Luiz. Villa will beat Forest handsomely.

  12. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Eric cantona made his live debut singing, anyone went to see it last nite...? If so how was it..

    1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      From his new EP

      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        In manchestr

  13. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Start two

    A: Gabriel
    B: Udogie
    C: Taylor

    Can't start Trippier as I don't start players who are facing Arsenal. Other def is Cash, who is definitely starting.

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      B could become Tsimikas even

  14. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Better duo pls
    1 cash 4.8 mctominay
    2 gusto d.luiz

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      1

      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thx

    2. Rojo's Modern Life
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      2

  15. Victor I Need Ya Bae
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Edouard worth a punt? for free

    next 5 fixtures look tasty for CP, but they're also comatose so

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      See what the news on Olise and Eze is. Thought I read a Palace fan the other day saying there was a chance he could make Spurs (didn't in the end), but maybe he'll make next weekend's squad and potentially start in 2-3GWs with Eze close behind, might be worth a shot

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      Perhaps once Olise and Eze are back

    3. Victor I Need Ya Bae
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      for my team, the options/alternatives at cheap fwd would be:

      A) Edouard
      B) Joao Pedro
      C) Cunha

      really glad I didn't pull the trigger on any Brighton cover ahead of GW10, but I think goals might be on their way, and with JP on pens it's a nice option as a cheap fwd.

      not sure about Cunha's prospects, with Neto out, if that helps/hurts...

  16. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    58 mins ago

    Betrer duo tia
    1 son gusto/brantwaith
    2 mads cash

    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Son/Brathwaite

      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thx

  17. House Frey Wedding Planner
    • 5 Years
    54 mins ago

    Repost:

    Reeling from a nightmare GW where I took Haaland and Foden out for a -4. Part of me feels I have to stick with my choice for now and dreading the City v Bournemouth game next week. On the other hand, I'm in a money FPL Last Man Standing game with the highest FPL score of the week winning and there's £100 at stake for next week. The two opponents I'm up against both have Haaland, and will inevitably captain him.

    What's the best move here?

    A - Roll transfer
    B - Gordon to Bowen/Mitoma/Mbeumo (if so then who?)
    C - Archer to Nketiah/Darwin (if so then who? Have exact funds for Darwin)
    D - Admit my error and take a -4 to do Watkins and TAA to Haaland(c) and Tsimikas

    Leno
    Andersen TAA Cash
    Salah(c) Son Maddison Saka Gordon
    Alvarez Watkins

    Areola Udogie Archer Burn, 1FT 2.9itb

    1. 112kane112
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      I'm struggling to not laugh at your misfortune there, but instead I'll be kind and sympathize with you. That's a tough outcome!

      I'd stick with your guns, you done it for a reason! Only exception to this is if you plan to WC GW12 - then get Haaland back in for the one week impact.

      I'm not sold on the Darwin bangwagon. Nketiah will maybe get plod along points.

      Out of them all, I'd go B to Bowen or Mitoma - your choice.

      1. House Frey Wedding Planner
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        Cheers. I'm at the point whether if I don't laugh as well, I'd cry!

        WC already used. If I bring back Haaland then I'd probably stick with him until the City blank. The initial plan when I took Haaland out was to bring in Bowen at some stage this week or next but West Ham blow too hot and cold! Mitoma just seems cold at the moment.

        1. Rojo's Modern Life
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          Mitoma is evergreen but Brighton are struggling to cope with fighting in two competitions. Think they'll improve after the Europa is done for a while.

    2. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      That's a really tough one. One side of me thinks having made the decision I'd probably stick with it and do C to Darwin. The other side says bite the bullet and revert back to Haaland.

      Not much help, but one of those 2 for me.

      1. House Frey Wedding Planner
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers!

    3. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      31 mins ago

      If you do D, do you have enough differentials over your rivals to win the 100 quid?

      1. House Frey Wedding Planner
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        One rival has Mitoma, Romero, Luiz and Wissa. Other rival has Diaby, Mbeumo, and Flekken - he also has Cash and a Palace defender like me.

        Neither have Maddison, Gordon or Tsimikas. Though there's a chance they may also bring in Tsimikas as their free transfer this week.

        1. House Frey Wedding Planner
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          Actually both of them have Palace defenders

        2. Rasping Drive
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          just now

          I guess you knew Haaland would fire at some point, but no doubt wished it wouldn't be as soon as you sold him!

          I am in the same boat. I sold Haaland GW8. I intend to stick to my plan, fwiw. I would be much more confident if Trent was the Trent of old but I remain hopeful. Like St. Jude.

          In your position, I'd keep Gordon and get Darwin. Good luck!

  18. Lallana
    • 9 Years
    46 mins ago

    Which one?

    a. Schar>Tsimikas
    b. Udogie>Maguire
    c. Udogie>Toti

    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      I did A

      Cause I have Burn and needed to free up cash

  19. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    Next two (nfo FUL) are decent for Villa, but what do you think after that? Will have to decide between Son and Watkins... Has to be Son right?

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      37 mins ago

      I think so, yeah

    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yeah Sonny for sure

  20. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    I don't think Diaz will be back for GW11. Military now also involved searching for his dad.

    https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/10/diaz-father-search-ex-reds-rivalry-lovren-bus-attack-latest-lfc-news/

  21. 112kane112
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    Play two of Tsimikas, TAA & Trippier? & why please?

    Currently on Tsimi and TAA.

    Not sure Newcastle will keep a CS against Arsenal and also may be a more defensive game than their recent explosiveness, from a Newcastle perspective.

    Thoughts?

    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      24 mins ago

      Who is your other defender that you intend to play?

    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      yeah Liverpool duo, Arsenal will score and can't see Tripps having more attacking threat either given the respective fixtures

      but wouldn't be keeping TAA long term

    3. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      The two Liverpool defenders for the reason you've said about Newcastle not likely keeping a CS against Arsenal. Newcastle also looked really jaded against Wolves and the fixtures are taking its toll. They also go to Utd midweek for the League Cup and think they may field a strong team for that game as well

  22. Tripleh123
    • 3 Years
    36 mins ago

    Which option to choose?

    Areola
    Cash, Trippier, Tsimikas, Porro
    Salah, Son, Bowen, Saka, Gordon
    Haaland

    (Turner, Morris, Archer, Kabore) 1FT + 0.3 itb

    A) Morris > Foster
    B) Morris > Edouard
    C) Morris> Nketiah
    D) Save & Roll FT

    1. Rojo's Modern Life
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      D

  23. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    Anyone considering Jota now that Diaz is potentially (unfortunately) out for a while?

    1. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      He came off after 57 minutes in the previous game?
      More likely to survive longer in the next few games, but apart from Salah I'm still uncertain on this player.

    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      just now

      wasn't Gakpo subbed in for him. Nunez can play LW/LF, would probably steer clear, at best you're only getting 2 GWs out of him.

  24. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    If I have 1FT left and 2.0 ITB, is it worth upgrading Areola / Turner to another keeper like Ederson to claw back a few points in the next 3 GWs or so?

    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      It might seem like an unrelated question, but do you own Haaland?

    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Raya is worth it. I have Alisson but if i could chose again it would be Raya

  25. Ungaio
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Do Solanke>Darwin tonight before price rise or just wait?

  26. Gazwaz80
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/67249729
    I miss Harry…

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Son & Maddison lookin after us juuuust find

    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      United did not wait until the summer & Hojlund is just another expensive dud.

  27. Lallana
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Foden worth a punt this GW? Can move to Bowen the week after.

  28. Slitherene
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Had decided to originally WC in GW 13.
    Most of you want me to hold, with this setup..

    Areola ¦ Pickford
    VvD Cash Guehi
    Salah Son Mitoma Diaby
    Haaland Alvarez Edouard
    ¦ White Boly Nakamba

    1.0 ITB

    But I don't like the look of GW 13 and beyond.

    Which players to target from the next GW, so that WC isn't needed?

  29. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Best option this week?: 1FT and £0.2 ITB

    A) Porro to Tsimikas
    B) Roll

    Areola
    Porro - Cash - Taylor
    Salah - Saka - Son - Bowen - Palmer
    Watkins - Haaland

    Bench: Turner; Archer, Branthwaite, Burn

  30. zon
    • 8 Years
    just now

    I fear not having Haaland this week.

    Areola (Turner)
    Cash Porro Guehi (Trippier Taylor)
    Salah Son Saka Maddison Bowen
    Watkins Alvarez (Archer)

    Would you? Can afford to lose Tripps. Got exact cash.

    Alvarez + Trippier + Maddison -> Haaland(c) + Baldock + Hwang (-4)?

