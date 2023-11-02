2
2 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    best udogie replacement?
    tsimikas or palace defender? cheers

    Open Controls
  2. Chazz Reinhold
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Tsimikas sounds like Whiskas, so should work for Udogie replacement.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.