  1. I am 42
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    who will score more this GW

    1) Foden & Haaland (C)
    2) Salah (C) & Darwin

    1. Bavarian
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

  2. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    need help deciding which £4.0m defender to pick?

    Lascelles or Branthwaite

  3. CRAZY TRAIN
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    1FT zero itb

    Areola
    Cash Gabriel Tsim (Taylor Lamptey)
    Salah Son Saka Bowen (Chuk)
    Alvarez Haaland Watkins

    Not a ground breaking transfer, but considering Lamptey > Baldock for defensive cover as only got Taylor for backup. Also gives me 0.1 itb which could come in v handy.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Rather save FT than make a fodder transfer.

    2. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      just now

      1:1 my team lol , keep FT

  4. The Red Devil
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Anyone fancy TC on haaland? Week long rest, Bournemouth at home, could be a 13-17 pointer?

    Also, start Taylor ahead of Gabriel? I'm certain he'll start, but don't like his CS chances away at Newcastle

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Prefer to roll the dice on a doubler with TC.

      Arsenal have done well defensively away from home

  5. Tmel
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Archer & Bowen > Darwin & McAtee (-4)?

  6. Ojpsan1
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Jwp to:

    A) Mitoma
    B) Hwang
    C) Bowen
    D) Douglas Luiz
    E) Diaby
    F) Szobo

