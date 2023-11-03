238
238 Comments
  PascalCygan
    10 mins ago

    FT done (Udogie to Tsimikas). This is me this week. Good luck everyone!

    Areola
    Cash Schar Tsimikas
    Salah (vc) Son Mitoma Doucoure
    Haaland (c) Watkins Darwin

    Turner Gordon Burn Kabore

    Gunners in Haaland
      just now

      Same ft done. Good luck!

  Toney
    7 mins ago

    Schar or Trippier to Tsimikas?
    Schar is flagged but a downgrade on Trippier is more needed.
    Any news on Schar?

    Yozzer
      just now

      Probably hold and sort it all next week. Trips is attacking so view him as an attacker Vs Arsenal and a CS is a big bonus. I can see Luton scoring at least 1 at home

  FDMS All Starz
    just now

    Estupinan or Idogie out for Tsimikas?

