The Digest articles make a welcome return to Fantasy Football Scout in 2023/24.

In these pieces, a player, team and talking point that have attracted interest in the weekend’s matches are discussed.

Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman will be taking the reins this season, producing regular Digest articles

THE PLAYER: EBERECHI EZE

In the absence of Eberechi Eze (£6.1m) and Michael Olise (£5.8m) through injury, Crystal Palace have had to play with a far more defensive mindset.

To an extent, it’s worked, with clean sheets kept in two of their last four matches, but it’s been far from pretty, with Roy Hodgson having to rely on hard workers such as Will Hughes (£4.9m), Jeffrey Schlupp (£4.9m) and Jordan Ayew (£5.4m).

With so few options and little flair at his disposal, Hodgson has had to make do, but the good news is that Eze was fit enough to make his long-awaited return just before the hour-mark on Saturday.

Stepping onto the pitch on 58 minutes at Turf Moor, the England international made an instant impact, assisting Tyrick Mitchell (£4.6m) for Palace’s second goal.

“To get the best out of him, we need to get the ball to him, get it to his feet, get him in the game.” – Roy Hodgson on Eberechi Eze

