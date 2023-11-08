FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 11

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions roundup after a very low-scoring Gameweek 11.

As well as the mini-leagues, we report on the latest news about community Head-to-Head Leagues and Last Man Standing. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers will be covered in a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Mike Arrigan has taken over from Kuba Büttner on top of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code 5k0l6n). He previously led during Gameweeks 5 to 9 and is now 47th overall. Joe Stait is level with him on points but has made more transfers.

Prizes will be awarded to the top ten FFS-registered teams at the end of the season. See this article for full details.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Mohamed Malik Mami leads for a fifth week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and is now 25th worldwide.

This mini-league is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

It’s a fifth consecutive week on top for Qian Hao Ong in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues. He has 27 points out of a possible 33 and was 75th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame following its Gameweek 10 update. Cak Juris is level on points but has an inferior FPL rank.

Kuba Büttner in League 8 Division 124 (now 82nd overall) and Suhail Shah in League 9 Division 26 are the only ones still on maximum points (33 out of 33).

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 11 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code x9free) was 18 after hits, with 91 teams to be removed.

It means that 950 are going through to Gameweek 12. The LMS leaderboard shows the current live safety score, leaders and teams in danger of being eliminated. New entrants must have passed all the previous safety scores after hits.

Kevin Mitten, who came 1,572nd in 2007/08, was the top scorer of the Gameweek after playing his Bench Boost. Returns arrived from Kieran Trippier, Cameron Archer, Issa Kabore, Jarrod Bowen and Joachim Andersen.

The lowest score of those eliminated this week was Mike Gallagher with seven points (after deducting his four-point hit). However, he did leave 17 points on the bench. And Mike is no novice or mug – he’s been playing since 2008/09 and has two previous top 10k finishes.

But if you think that was bad, here are some even worse FPL nightmares!

MODS & CONS

Luke Williams (SuperPuzzleFighter) leads for a second week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

On top of the FFScout Family mini-league for a third successive week and fifth time this season is J Martin (Pilot Flame).

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Kevin Prendergast leads for a sixth week in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code x8qf0d) and is now 243rd overall.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Meanwhile, Nick Warner is ahead for a third week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code 4y0ws3) and sits 3,151st overall. He was 29th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after the Gameweek 10 update.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Clive Curran is the new leader of PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (league code oymggk). Up to 9,090th globally, he came 641st back in 2007/08, was 976th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after the Gameweek 10 update, and also leads the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Nigel Chubb leads for a second successive week and fourth time this season in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code xz4wet).

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Cameron Wong leads for a seventh week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code mq8lpy). He was 704th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after the Gameweek 10 update.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2019/20 FPL Champion Joshua Bull is celebrating his third successive week on top of Simon March’s FPL Champions League – that’s four throughout the season.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Elsewhere, John Walsh leads for a fifth week in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code xbert7) and is now 6,410th overall. He was fifth in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after the Gameweek 10 update.

FPL VETS

Gary Kerr is still number one in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league, having led after every week apart from Gameweeks 4 and 7. He was 869th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after the Gameweek 10 update.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Attila Kovács has regained top spot from Vlad Plotnikov in my Opening Day League, having previously led after Gameweeks 6 to 8. Vlad is level on points but with a higher number of transfers.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

As mentioned, Clive Curran leads for a second week in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (league code 65xmu5). The Scout community team (Scout PFT) is now up to 47th in the league, thanks to Cole Palmer’s double-digit haul.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Finally, William Fortescue leads for a third week in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (league code b84jwh) and has risen to 597th overall with some help from Bruno Fernandes.

