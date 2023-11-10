We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 12 ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

We line up in a 3-4-3 formation this week and, as ever, are limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

Sam Johnstone (£4.6m) makes it into the Scout Picks for the second consecutive week. The England international has kept a Premier League-high five clean sheets so far and sits top of the goalkeeping standings with 49 points, level with Alisson Becker (£5.6m), the most expensive goalkeeper in FPL.

Having earned a share of the bonus on four separate occasions in 2023/24 so far, we’re backing Johnstone to pick up another clean sheet at home to Everton in Gameweek 12. The Toffees have shown attacking improvements this season but have still found the net just six times in five away trips, with three of those goals coming in one match.

DEFENDERS

Kieran Trippier (£7.0m), who has racked up a whopping 15 bonus points in his last seven matches, visits a Bournemouth side on Saturday who have allowed the most chances to be conceded from free-kicks and corners this season.

All of our Scout Squad pundits included him in their submissions and while a positional shift to left-back could potentially harm his prospects, Gameweek 12 still presents an opportunity for Trippier to add a clean sheet onto some attacking returns.

Aston Villa’s defence at home has been a reliable route for investment under Unai Emery, so Matty Cash (£5.2m) returns to the Scout Picks XI for Sunday’s clash with goal-shy Fulham.

In all home matches played so far in 2023/24, only Newcastle United have conceded fewer ‘big chances’ than Villa, with an Emiliano Martinez (£4.9m) own goal and heavily deflected Jarrod Bowen (£7.4m) effort the only reasons they haven’t kept more home clean sheets in recent times.

Cash injured his shoulder in Gameweek 11 but has since been passed fit, appearing off the bench v AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night.

Arsenal’s clean sheet prospects look as good as any this weekend, with Gameweek 12 opponents Burnley failing to find the net in two of their last three outings.

In these types of matches, Oleksandr Zinchenko (£4.9m) can get on the ball more and showcase his playmaking abilities, which is exactly what happened against Sheffield United in Gameweek 10, when he was awarded two bonus points.

The Ukraine international should get the nod over Takehiro Tomiyasu (£4.9m), too, with the Japan international substituted at half-time against Sevilla with “discomfort”.

MIDFIELDERS

