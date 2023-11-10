580
  1. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    47 mins ago

    Any suggestions here?! have zero bench!

    Areola
    Porro / Cash / Tsimikas
    Saka / Son / Salah / Bowen
    Haaland / Archer / Watkins

    Neto / Burn / Anderson / Lamptey

    2FT's, 0 ITB

    1. CTR200
      • 14 Years
      18 mins ago

      Just replace Burn?

    2. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Burn > Lascelles and start him over Tsimikas. Rest looks fine.

      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        yeah i keep flipping between 1 transfer and 4 to sort everything out in one go!

        Just doing 1 is probably the right way, but I really want Gabriel!

  2. RNG
      43 mins ago

      Looking for help.
      Bench one:

      A/Salah
      B/Son
      C/Saka
      D/Martinelli
      E/Bowen
      F/Watkins
      G/Darwin
      H/Alvarez

      Thanks!

      1. Wild Rover
        • 13 Years
        22 mins ago

        Lol 😆

      2. The Iceman
        • 1 Year
        20 mins ago

        Oh man. I think Alvarez, just.

      3. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
        • 10 Years
        18 mins ago

        Defence must be quality

        1. RNG
            just now

            Can't play any fewer than 3 at the back!

        2. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          16 mins ago

          Just get Haaland

          1. RNG
              1 min ago

              That's the eventual plan. How about for this week?

        3. The Iceman
          • 1 Year
          41 mins ago

          Is Alvarez > Watkins worth a -4?

          1) Yes
          2) No

          1. Royal5
            • 12 Years
            just now

            No. Watikins is a mediocre striker imo

        4. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
          • 12 Years
          35 mins ago

          Lost at the end of page 3.

          After last night's nightmare against Toulouse, will Tsimikas start?

          Or will it be Gomez?

          A) Tsimikas
          B) Gomez

          Who to start?

        5. -GK22-
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          33 mins ago

          Need that all out attack chip

          1. JBG
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            I actually miss that chip.

        6. boombaba
          • 10 Years
          29 mins ago

          Play Kabore or take a hit for Udogie/Lamptey and get Lascelles?

        7. Atimis
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          Let's say I decide to waste another FT on my def, would you go for...? Shouldn't prioritize Tsim out as won't like to play him against City?

          A) Lamptey to Lascelles
          B) Tsim to Guehi/Mitchell
          C) Tsim to Livra
          D) Other?

        8. Forgetmeknot
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Oh wisened ones, would appreciate thoughts on;

          Burn & Maddison
          To
          Trippier & Gordon for -4

