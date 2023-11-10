14
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    Darwin Noonan Ribena for captaincy this GW!

  2. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Who less likely to start this GW - Maddison or Saka? And who to replace, as have 2 x FTs and nothing else to spend on?

    1. If moving out Saka, Martinelli to maintain Arsenal cover?
    2. If moving out Maddison, Gordon or Mitoma? Have Son

    1. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      Actually, think it should be Maddison due to forthcoming fixtures. Best replacement, currently have:

      Son - Saka* - Maddison* - Bowen - D Luiz (will play vs FUL, if Saka no show)
      Haaland - Watkins - Alvarez

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Farteta will play Saka into the ground, so Maddison out for me. Gordon of those two presented to me as options.

      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        13 mins ago

        Many thanks KT…

      2. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        This

        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          Also thinking Maddison & Cash/Tsmi to Gordon & trips.

        2. Jafooli
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Is Doku a better option? Or someone else?

  3. Camino Aleatorio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Messed up!

    Got Nketia on Wednesday now flagged

    What are the chances this is nothing?

  4. Botman and Robben
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Salah or Mitoma

  5. SpaceCadet
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Best cap pick this gw? Currently on salah.

    a. haaland
    b. salah
    c. son
    d. bowen
    e. watkins

  6. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Just looking at the Newcastle injury list, can they still field a decent side? They have 10 x potential starters currently red flagged….

  7. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    KdB maybe only a month away, time to move on Alvarez soon?

  8. Plumbers Pan
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Quite possibly Jaf next few weeks

