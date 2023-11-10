Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers face a tricky armband selection with a certain Norwegian away to Chelsea and once again looking opposable in the captaincy debate ahead of Gameweek 12.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) appears to be the leading candidate but faces stiff competition from a range of able alternatives as Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Newcastle boast favourable fixtures.

As usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Liverpool generated just shy of three xG against Luton Town on Sunday but left it until injury time to steal a point and deny the Hatters a seismic victory at Kenilworth Road.

Salah failed to add to his 12 attacking returns this season – with most chances gravitating to his Uruguayan striker partner – but that’s done little to dampen enthusiasm, with the Egyptian backed by just under one-third of our users at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland (£14.0m) made it three blanks in his last five Premier League starts when withdrawn at half-time as Man City ran riot against Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Norwegian’s stock has steadily risen over the past few days following injuries to key armband candidates, and Haaland is backed by just under one in six of our users to rediscover his goal-scoring touch.

Bukayo Saka (£8.6m) occupies third place with over 15% of the vote, with Son Heung-min (£9.6m) and Ollie Watkins (£8.4m) some distance further back.

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES