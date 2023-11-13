138
138 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    I am just bored now. And I have just made my first mistakes of the season (which I admit and can be seen below) 😉 Anyway, I can't see way to get Saka into my team easily (if I keep Son):

    Areola / Turner
    Trippier, Cash, Gabriel, Andersen, Tsimi
    Salah, Son, Bowen, Palmer / Nakamba
    Haaland, Watkins, Nketiah

    1 ft, 1.6 itb

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I was and I still am 0.3 short off Nketiah to Darwin. Cash has to go probably first, but if I get Reece James for him, I won't get funds for that transfer. Lascelles is dull option. Mbeumo and Nkunku seem to be high priorities pretty soon.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.