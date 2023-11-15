This Members article series, reviving an old Scout strand called Tales of the Expected, explores the expected goals (xG) data from the last six matches, assessing each side from an attacking and defensive perspective.

We’ll also identify the top expected goal involvement (xGI) performers.

Having last looked at these tables after Gameweek 8, it’s time to revisit them again, armed with the latest stats from our Members Area.

TEAMS

XG: LAST SIX MATCHES

CHELSEA ON TOP

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea have created more chances than every other team in the last six matches, suggesting the project is starting to take shape, despite being stuck in mid-table.

Their only recent victory came against nine-man Tottenham Hotspur, but they are a very good watch right now, with their last six games producing 16 goals.

Four of those efforts have been Cole Palmer (£5.2m) penalties, but even without spot-kicks, the Blues are still fourth for xG, so they aren’t overly reliant on them.

CHELSEA’S XG BREAKDOWN: LAST SIX MATCHES

GW12 (MCI) GW11 (tot) GW10 (BRE) GW9 (ARS) GW8 (bur) GW7 (ful) xG 2.95 4.12 2.03 1.35 1.86 1.70

There are still plenty of problems for Pochettino to fix but when Christopher Nkunku (£7.3m) is back, which could coincide with their Gameweek 16 fixture swing, Chelsea look primed for investment.

WOLVES IMPROVING

