102
102 Comments Post a Comment
  1. A-L
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    8 hours, 48 mins ago

    Hadn’t fully appreciated that all 4 of Palmer’s goals have been penalties. Onto Sterling or Nkunku when the time comes I think

    Open Controls
    1. Pumpkinhead *non-expert*
      • 9 Years
      8 hours, 32 mins ago

      Reincarnation of Jorginho

      tbf from the games I’ve watched he’s played well but doesn’t count for anything FPL.

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 14 mins ago

        He’s more Foden than Jorginho

        Open Controls
        1. Pumpkinhead *non-expert*
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 23 mins ago

          Pens merchant currently

          Open Controls
    2. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 hours, 16 mins ago

      He’s a lot cheaper than those two, so you should be factoring that in when considering who’s the better option.

      Open Controls
      1. A-L
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        7 hours, 25 mins ago

        True, so is Douglas Luiz

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          7 hours, 15 mins ago

          He prefers Doug.

          Open Controls
          1. NorCal Villan
            • 1 Year
            4 hours, 3 mins ago

            Just like the Limu emu

            Open Controls
        2. 3 A
          • 8 Years
          6 hours, 50 mins ago

          How about the best one from Palmer vs Douglaz Luiz vs Gordon? Who is the best?

          Open Controls
          1. NorCal Villan
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            3 enter, only 1 leaves

            Open Controls
  2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    8 hours, 40 mins ago

    Which 2 defenders to start here folks???

    Other starter is Tripper……

    A- Cash(Spurs away)
    B- Kabore(Palace home)
    C- Maguire(Everton away)
    D- Tsimikas(City away)

    Currently starting A and C

    Thoughts welcomed!!

    Cheers everyone!!

    Open Controls
    1. Pumpkinhead *non-expert*
      • 9 Years
      8 hours, 11 mins ago

      I wouldn’t be happy starting any of them tbh

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        8 hours, 10 mins ago

        Neither am I!! Haha it’s not an amazing week for clean sheets this week tho

        Open Controls
        1. Pumpkinhead *non-expert*
          • 9 Years
          7 hours, 17 mins ago

          Might as well play the best attacking defenders. Cash and Tsim and pray.

          Open Controls
          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            6 hours, 18 mins ago

            Yeah could be right mate!!

            Open Controls
    2. A-L
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 hours, 8 mins ago

      A & C
      If any consolation, Spurs defence is probably worse than usual right now

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        8 hours, 6 mins ago

        Cheers mate!! Yeah Cash could get some joy offensively there, maybe a Maguire header from a corner too!!

        Open Controls
  3. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    8 hours, 39 mins ago

    Hi...what would you do here with 2fts and 0.2m? Not sure I want to keep cash but no obvious replacements....might just downgrade turner to strakhosha....thanks

    Areola (turner)
    Porro cash gabriel (tsimikas taylor)
    Salah son saka bowen adingra
    Haaland watkins (archer)

    Open Controls
    1. A-L
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 hours, 5 mins ago

      Never know something could come up with injury situation over ib. Tough one though

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 8 Years
        7 hours, 57 mins ago

        Cheers. Yeah kinda hoping for a glut of injuries!

        Open Controls
    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 45 mins ago

      Taylor to Baldock to save 0.1 more than your suggested keeper transfer?

      Open Controls
  4. Charlie Price
    • 2 Years
    8 hours, 17 mins ago

    Ever scored 2500 points in a season? If you have its most likely happened in the last 3 seasons. To reflect this trend I have created a league for anyone qualifying.

    2,500 Points Any Season
    Code zzpxga

    Scoring starts week 13.

    Will run a full season version next season if this “pilot” proves popular.

    Please join if you qualify. Thank you.

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 hours, 4 mins ago

      2499 is my highest, can I still join 😆

      Open Controls
      1. Charlie Price
        • 2 Years
        7 hours, 59 mins ago

        VAR says no! Unlucky my friend you have hit the crossbar with that attempt. You just need to score 2500+ this season to qualify for next year.

        Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      8 hours, 1 min ago

      My best rank season
      2013/14 points-2441 rank-3039

      Open Controls
      1. Charlie Price
        • 2 Years
        7 hours, 57 mins ago

        Keep trying Freshy. Back in 2013/14 it was much harder to achieve 2500 points. How are you doing this time?

        Open Controls
        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          7 hours, 27 mins ago

          Joined I been over 2500 the last 2 years

          Open Controls
      2. Pumpkinhead *non-expert*
        • 9 Years
        7 hours, 33 mins ago

        Mine too. 2402 points 9k finish.

        Open Controls
        1. Casual Player
          • 2 Years
          5 hours, 15 mins ago

          Top 100k now > top 10k 10 years ago, there I've said it

          Open Controls
          1. Casual Player
            • 2 Years
            5 hours, 8 mins ago

            meant to reply to your support group comment, it makes more sense there

            Open Controls
        2. NorCal Villan
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 43 mins ago

          2557 in 21-22, only good enough for OR 44,327

          Open Controls
    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 49 mins ago

      What happens if I qualify but don't join? Will Liam Neeson come after me?

      Open Controls
    4. Pumpkinhead *non-expert*
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 37 mins ago

      Is this group a support group for those who haven’t finished in the top 10k?

      Open Controls
    5. Mata of opinion
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 10 mins ago

      Got 2418 in 21/22. Think you should tier it. 2500 points from 2018/23, 2400 from 2016/18, 2300 from 2013/15 and 2200 from 2010/2012..

      I got 2230 point in 2011 so I guess I'm in!

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        7 hours, 8 mins ago

        😆

        Open Controls
    6. PastaFasul
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 38 mins ago

      Ok...I'm in. 2544 in 21/22. Could be fun!

      Open Controls
    7. Brimble82
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 21 mins ago

      Got there two seasons ago with an OR of 72k

      Two seasons prior to that I got just 2,360 but bagged a top 10k.

      We’ve certainly seen a lot more points over the last few seasons than previous.

      Open Controls
    8. U’ll Never Sing That
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      I’m in

      Open Controls
    9. Casual Player
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      In!

      I can also join the 2600 points comp, if you wanna start that one...

      Open Controls
      1. NorCal Villan
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        Subtle

        Open Controls
    10. Yank Revolution
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      2021/22 2539 pts 60160 rank - I'm in!

      Open Controls
  5. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 hours, 15 mins ago

    Gordon Mitoma > Palmer Bowen for free?

    Open Controls
    1. Flynny
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 34 mins ago

      Why lose Gordon?

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        7 hours, 33 mins ago

        To get Bowen

        Open Controls
  6. Nazz
    • 9 Years
    8 hours, 1 min ago

    Am I G2G? Or any changes needed 1ITb 0.3ITB

    Areola
    Cash, lascelles, Mitchell
    Saka, Salah, Son, Diaby, Bowen
    Haarland, Alvarez

    Turner, Archer, Tsimikas, Lamptey

    Thank youu

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 7 mins ago

      Really easy roll imo

      Open Controls
  7. No Professionals
    • 6 Years
    7 hours, 36 mins ago

    Son to Bowen this gameweek to free up money to do Mitoma to Mbeumo next week?

    Or just roll and do both next week?

    Open Controls
    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 16 mins ago

      Roll for sure

      Open Controls
    2. saplingg
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 8 mins ago

      Son might be a sell for me and Bowen is definitely a buy.

      Sounds like a good plan.

      Open Controls
    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Next week, Son is a great captaincy option v Villa

      Open Controls
  8. Kaneyonero
    • 7 Years
    7 hours, 36 mins ago

    Mitoma to Eze? Brighton struggling these days. CP got Luton

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 7 mins ago

      Luton have Mengi remember.

      Open Controls
      1. NorCal Villan
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 42 mins ago

        With your constant pimping of him how could we ever forget?

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 3 mins ago

          Woohoo TKT-pimp has platform sabatons!

          Open Controls
  9. saplingg
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 13 mins ago

    I have a theory that De Zerbi and Pervis Estupinan conspired to make a "false return to fitness" against Ajax in order to sit out the WC qualifiers for Ecuador over this international break. Both the player and coach know that a rest through this period would afford him much needed time to return to full fitness, and that the player definitely does not wish to publicly let down his country by choosing to be unavailable in important matches for his national team. So, they overplayed the extent of the injury he received in the Ajax match by subbing him off after 12 minutes and the Perv will happily return to playing 90 minutes come GW13.

    Does this sound reasonable or like Stockholm syndrome?

    Open Controls
    1. NorCal Villan
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 47 mins ago

      Neither

      Open Controls
    2. Zogzeg
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 43 mins ago

      In order to beat the Perv, you have to think like the Perv, but if you ever act like the Perv, he has beaten you.

      Open Controls
      1. NorCal Villan
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        To be the Perv you gotta beat the Perv

        Open Controls
    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 hours, 36 mins ago

      Ive kept him on
      This would be a good thing

      Open Controls
    4. Casual Player
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      There is no doubt players get "injured" during IBs at a higher frequency than actual GWs. I don't think it's clubs lying, just that as the wage payers they take the opportunity to give players rest/recovery from niggles during IB that they would otherwise play through if there was a GW. National teams have to respect this because in the battle between the who pays you 5-6 figures every week or pride in a flag or whatever, who really is going to win?

      Open Controls
      1. saplingg
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 23 mins ago

        Yeah national pride is a pretty strong force though, especially for South American players i feel

        I'm sure Arteta wishes Saka would fake an injury but England's chances of winning the euros are too high

        Open Controls
  10. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 13 mins ago

    0.1 in the bank, 1 FT.... Thoughts? Roll transfer?

    Leno
    Udogie Saliba Lascelles
    Salah Son Saka Gibbs-White
    Haaland Alvarez Watkins

    Areola Cash Tsimikas Chuk

    Open Controls
    1. saplingg
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 36 mins ago

      Spurs backline in tatters. Do you want to start Udogie against Villa, a decent attack? I think I'd bet on them scoring and tempted to keep Diaby in my team.

      I'd sell Udogie

      Open Controls
  11. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 59 mins ago

    Tricky caption decision this week!! Who’s everyone’s early favourite??? Salah, Haaland or Son for me, Bowen in the equation top of I get him!!

    Open Controls
    1. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 15 mins ago

      I think Tottenham will trash Villa so Son. Villa have away games where they get whooped

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 51 mins ago

        I think Luton will trash whoever they’re playing - Ross the Boss captain makes sense!

        Open Controls
    2. NorCal Villan
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 47 mins ago

      What are we captioning?

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 37 mins ago

        Foreign language movies.

        Open Controls
        1. NorCal Villan
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 22 mins ago

          Only CC I trust

          Open Controls
          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            Clever. Have an uptick.

            Open Controls
            1. NorCal Villan
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 47 mins ago

              Do upticks carry Lyme disease?

              Open Controls
              1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 14 mins ago

                You'll find out 6-36 months.

                Open Controls
                1. NorCal Villan
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 7 mins ago

                  So I’ve got that going for me, which is nice

                  Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 13 mins ago

      Haaland

      Open Controls
    4. Casual Player
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      All the experts were highlighting this GW as the one to captain Son. Then he blanked and Haaland + Salah are way higher on the actual last weeks points (aLWP) metric. So I expect there will be a lot of Haaland safety first selections. But I'm keen to hold my nerve and captain Son.

      Open Controls
      1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        Things changed. Now missing 3 of their most important players, and were poor vs Wolves ; No Maddison, Van Der Ven, Romero

        Open Controls
  12. Vincenzo
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 6 mins ago

    Areola
    Trippier-Porro-Cash
    Son-Salah-Bowen-Saka
    Højlund-Alvarez-Watkins
    Turner-Gordon-Taylor-Tsimikas
    1.9 in bank
    Palmer in for Gordon this week...
    already planning to bring back Halland after i sold him last week to bring in Salah

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 23 mins ago

      Ok then.

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 18 mins ago

      Is there a question here? Hojlund injured so I would be moving him out

      Open Controls
  13. Harold99
      6 hours, 1 min ago

      Play Nketiah or Soucek? Feels weird saying it but on fixtures and minute security Soucek could be a decent option this week if he can play attacking midfield again.

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 21 mins ago

        He has been most of the season and doing well.

        In contrast, Eddie is just so random.

        Open Controls
      2. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 14 mins ago

        I don’t like either but would play Soucek ahead of Nketiah

        Open Controls
    • No Price Changes
      rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      See you tomorrow...

      Open Controls
      1. ZimZalabim
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 45 mins ago

        cheers Rainman

        Open Controls
      2. NotReadyForPrimeTime
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 45 mins ago

        So no changes, Rainy? Cheers!

        Open Controls
      3. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 9 mins ago

        Hail (Hail), what's the matter with your head, yeah
        Hail (Hail), what's the matter with your mind
        And your sign an-a, oh-oh-oh
        Hail (Hail), nothin' the matter with your head
        Baby find it, come on and find it
        Hail, with it, baby, 'cause you're fine
        And you're mine, and you look so divine

        Come and get your love
        Come and get your love
        Come and get your love
        Come and get your love

        Open Controls
        1. rainy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 37 mins ago

          https://youtu.be/v2jF3iV4jIs?si=M62x6u00KtqyV1P9

          Open Controls
          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            Lovely stuff. Thanks.

            Who knew that Kenny G had once been cool?

            Open Controls
            1. NorCal Villan
              • 1 Year
              7 mins ago

              He wasn’t all that cool in A Bad Mom’s Christmas.

              https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5wc1fx_j7ss

              Open Controls
    • popcoin
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      The sub7.0 striker debate.

      Solanke - scores semi-regularly, good fixture (shu), but feels a bit knee jerky off the back of a brace against a depleted Newcastle.

      Jackson - From what I’ve seen, couldn’t finish his dinner if he tried, but gets plenty of chances so eventually scores. Chelsea getting better. Won’t always score 4 but seems a decent option. Will Nkunku reduce his minutes?

      Awoniyi - old school striker, Forest seem geared towards getting him goals, four nice fixtures coming up.

      I’m leaning towards Awoniyi, especially as Palmer/Sterling feels enough Chelsea.

      Open Controls
      1. Woy_is_back
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Awoniyi ceiling is really low. Would avoid.

        Open Controls
      2. 3 A
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Play 2 or 3 striker?

        Open Controls
      3. lugs
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        have DCL, he has blanked for the 2 games i've owned him but he has the pedigree once fit and he's on pens too

        currently 0.1 short to buy Awoniyi, but that can be easily fixed as i do like him, he has done well for me in my draft team earlier in the season and this past week when i got him back

        as a punt i'm considering Cunha, he always seems to play well whenever i've watched him (not that often tbf) and his fixtures are great, problem is he doesn't score that often, but for just 5.5m he could be worth a spin over a good run of fixtures

        also for me Jackson is just out of reach, but Solanke is one mentioned that i haven't really considered, just seen he's the same price as Awoniyi, and he has a likeable profile i.e, nailed talisman and on pens, so he could be the one

        Open Controls
    • SpaceCadet
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Have no clue what to do with 2 fts here. Any advice? 0.1m itb

      areola
      cash gabriel guehi
      salah son saka bowen palmer
      haaland watkins

      strakosha tsimikas archer taylor

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        There's nothing to do.

        Open Controls
        1. SpaceCadet
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Tell me bout it

          Open Controls
        2. SpaceCadet
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Keep cash? Only transfer I’m considering

          Open Controls
          1. The FPL Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Move him out. Problem is who do you get?

            Open Controls
    • Aussie Rules
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      If you had to get a defender in to start both of the next 2 weeks at least, who would you rather (outside of Trippier)?
      A - Coufal (bur, CPL)
      B - Gabriel/Zinchenko (bre, WOL)
      C - Baldock (BOU, bur)
      D - other?

      Open Controls
      1. lugs
        • 6 Years
        just now

        B, though i'm looking at bringing in Ait Nouri for Digne myself, but i wouldn't start him the 2nd week vs Arsenal

        Open Controls
    • gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Hi all, this is my team

      Areola Turner
      Taylor Gabriel Cash Kabore Udogie
      Bowen Martinelli Diaby Son Salah
      Darwin Haaland Archer

      1 FT 0 ITB. Any suggestions on the next move from here?

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.