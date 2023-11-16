FFS Head-to-Head Leagues: Gameweek 12 round-up

After a brief pause for FPL to work through its dystopian phase, the points-tap was reconnected in Gameweek 12, and we’re now back to getting red arrows with 60 points. Happy days.

It’s also that time of the month when I rummage through the 596 Divisions in the Fantasy Football Scout Head-to-Head Leagues, and reveal the gory details that Red Lightning doesn’t have space for in his weekly Community Tournament reports. Only two H2H League managers had yet to drop any points going into Gameweek 12 (no peeping), and while it might not feel like it, some of us are actually doing rather well. Let’s get the ball out.

League One

Qian Hao Ong (30 pts) retains his three-point lead over Cak Juris (27) and David Bowman (25). The reigning champion, Ignazio La Rose (22), is also in the mix, and Michael Giovanni (21) completes the Top Five.

League Two

Khalid Ameen (27 pts) is the new leader in Division 1, with John Lambert (24), Kevin Lamb (23), Geoff Dance and a slumping Tim Hill (both 22) making up the numbers. It’s a four-way tie involving Simon McNair, David Stanton, Jon Keates and Aarush Mittal (all 24) in Division 2; with a further four managers tied on 22 points.

League Three

Ryan Gallagher and Jorge Polo Carraminana (both 27 pts) are the joint leaders in Division 1, with Michael Udberg (23), Michael Dabrowski, Aviinash Kumar and Callum Croal (all 21) in close order. Amit Tailor (27) is leading the way in Division 2, ahead of Ted Maw and Ivan Leshtarov (both 24), and Neil Halmagyi (22). The Division 3 leader is Anoop K (27), with Sam Bonfield and Oli O’Mahony (both 24) and Magnar Nordturn (22) on the chase. Alastair Blackburn (24) is the top dog in Division 4, but David Cousins and Jack Clark (both 22), and four managers on 21 points, will have something to say about that.

League Four

Ishaan Bhatt (28 pts) is the new leader in Division 1, with Terje Balteskard (27) and Imran Hamid (24) in hot pursuit. William Elliot (27) maintains top spot in Division 2, but now has James Francis (24) in his wake, with Wendy Darligton and Richard Harte a further point back. Priyansh (31) has daylight over EasyE ® and Christopher Betterridge (both 24) in Division 3; and Mohd Hazwan (25) has a more modest lead over Socrates Olympios and Dom Richards (both 22) in Division 4. It’s Wayne Sturman’s world in Division 5, where he has a five-point lead over Michael Du Toit (24); and Grey Head (28) is looking great and good in Division 6, although Swagart Satpathy and Geoff Browitt (both 27) will have other ideas. Matthew Green and Taymur Reza Hossain (both 27) are the joint leaders in Division 7; as are Christian Larisch and Ritesh Raichura (both 27) in Division 8.

League Five

Jordan Ross (33 pts) is on the charge in Division 1, with Roland Kendall, Adam Mack and Matt Cherng (all 27) leading an increasingly distant pack; and Doncho Georgiev’s lead over Zheng Huan Hoe and Liam Bondin (both 24) in Division 2 is equally impressive. Lance Pridham and Anders Söder Wintergren (both 27) are the new joint leaders in Division 2; however, James Cresswell (28) retains the sole lead in Division 4, with Michael Romantowski just two points adrift. Chris Gallahue (28) is fending off the challenge from Tony Wilkins (27) in Division 5; but Vasanth M (30) has daylight over Ian Darlington, Fraser Love and Daniel Wilcher (all 24) in Division 6. John Hamilton-Ward (30) now has a three-point lead over George Petrou in Division 7; and Sami Arnaout’s lead over Alan Russell (25) in Division 8 is two points.

Jamie McComb (28) has opened up a four-point gap over Gustav Olbe in Division 9; and Sirakhun Kawatkul’s margin over Dohwodese Ohwovoriole (27) in Division 10 is three points. Matt Smith (30) has the sole lead, and a five-point margin over Travis Wilson in Division 11; while in Division 12 Greivin Barboza Retana (25) has Dan Byron and Hampus Johansson (both 24) breathing down his neck. Stuart Blakely (27) has a three-point edge over Rob Truslove, Steven Brown and Luke Jenkin (all 24) in Division 13; but Anubhav Parasuraman and Gavin Sousa (both 25) are the joint leaders in Division 14; as are David Cartnell and Vincent Ho (both 27) in Division 15. Finally, FPL Ted (27) now has a five-point margin over four managers in Division 16.

League Six

The standard-bearer in League Six is Mohit Gang (33 pts), who has dropped just a single game in Division 7. The next best is Riku Juurikko (31) in Division 23; and there are eight managers on 30 points: Robert Massie (Division 8), Fritz Zangenberg (Division 9), Jervis Shiel (Division 11), Paul Goodwin (Division 15), Steven Coupe (Division 17), Ade Harris (Division 21), Jon Xanthos (Division 25), Josh Bembridge (Division 29) and Abeselom Habtemariam (Division 30). Adam Shipway (Division 22), Jamie Gamble (Division 24) and Bob Wooster (Division 31) are all leading their respective Divisions on 31 points.

Division 14 has Ken Davies, Daniel K and Sebastian Cornejo tied on 27 points; and there are two Divisions with joint leaders on the same score: Seán Murray and Marcus Baptiste (Division 2); and Thiga Mureithi and Ben Reeves (Division 12). The appropriately named Ace is the sole leader in Division 1 on 27 points; as are the following managers: Stephen Brady (Division 6), Pete Bell (Division 13), Greg Jacobs (Division 19), Nic Tsau (Division 26) and Joseph Fitzgerald (Division 32). Paul Reilly tops Division 10 on 26 points; and the following sole leaders are on 25 points: Jonathan Hancock (Division 18), Steven Schelk (Division 20), Jathin Narayan (Division 27) and Miguel Lemos (Division 28). Finally, Andy Nash, Joseph Allegretti and Keith Walker (all 24) are tied for the lead in Division 3; Vinesh Ravindran and Nick Palmer (both 24) are joint leaders in Division 4; and Fredrik Drӕgebǿ (24) is the sole leader in Division 16.

League Seven

With apologies for the spoiler, Moschino Munez (34 pts) now has the only unbeaten record in the H2H Leagues, and is nine points clear of the field in Division 26. Lovro Homer (33) also has a nine-point lead in Division 15; however, the same score earns a six-point lead for Rhys Miller (Division 41) and Oleksiy Pawlaysky (Division 54). Roger Butler and Nathann (both 33) are joint leaders in Division 38. Chewie Stevenson (31) has a six-point lead in Division 6; and the following managers are leading their respective Divisions on 30 points: Arnōs Sindri Sölvason (Division 7), Lachlan Condon (Division 8), Mark Cahill (Division 9), Alex Goodwin (Division 17), Joel Fernandes (Division 42), Stan Bem (Division 47), Louis Ninness (Division 52), Richard Arundel (Division 56), Fiyin Doherty (Division 58) and Strawberry Doden (Division 62).

League Eight

Kuba Büttner (33 pts) finally came unstuck in Gameweek 12, but still leads his Division 124 opposition by six points. Of the other six managers on 33 points, Derek Smith (Division 71) and Ziyaad Gasant (Division 125) have six-point leads; while Kinyonjul Kamanu (Division 1), Lance Tammero (Division 17) and Matthew Fiveson (Division 127) have three-point leads over their respective fields. There are nine managers that lead their respective Divisions on 31 points: Mark MacNicol (Division 5), David Hahn (Division 16), Giles Foster (Division 23), Keshminder Singh (Division 28), Chrisy Hagan (Division 36), Rohan Samant (Division 59), Matt Wroe (Division 90), George Morley (Division 93) and Toby Barratt (Division 123).

League Nine

Sadly, Suhail Shah (33 pts) also hit the wall this week, so that’s the last 100% record gone; however, he still has a six-point lead over his Division 6 rivals. There are another 14 managers on 33 points: Cormac Walsh has a nine-point lead in Division 172; Aimar C’s lead is eight points in Division 241; and Michael Hart (Division 10), Joseph Dickens (Division 35), Alex Demitrov (Division 114), Richard Lumby (Division 140), and Fabio Cappelletti (Division 223) all have six-point leads; while Benjamin Okereke (Division 65), Gerry McCaughey (Division 112), Fernado Ayerdi (Division 159), Hoang Dung Pham (Division 164) and Steve Pereira (Division 216) have three-point leads. Mohammad Matin Soronin (33) has Martin Renöfält (31) on his case in Division 83. There are six managers on 31 points: Martin How (Division 4), Steve Ham (Division 23), Greg Morrison (Division 40), M. Zirko (Division 95), Connor Jackson (Division 128) and a multi-tasking Pep Guardiola (Division 207).

I am also following the progress of six managers who are ranked in the Hall of Fame Top 100 as they endeavour to ascend through the lower reaches of the H2H League. After reporting on slow start for most of them in my last update, they are now starting to show their true colours. In League Seven, Pete Richards (22 pts) has climbed into the promotion slots in Division 30; as has Colin Innes (19) in Division 38. Ómar Olgeirsson (21) hit a rough patch in Division 12, but is still in the Top Five; and Garry Murray (22) remains on the cusp of the promotion slots in Division 31. Stephen Browner (18) has lost ground in Division 4, but is only three points adrift of fifth place. In League Eight, Widi Susanto (21) has also maintained a Top Five position in Division 123.

I’ll be back with another update after Gameweek 16, but in the meantime you can keep track of your progress, and stalk the competition, via MIR’s Head-to-Head Leagues page.

I’m off to consult Todd Boehly about my transfer strategy. Stay safe.