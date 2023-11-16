11
11 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    The FPL equivalent of War and Peace is back! Outstanding work, well done.

    Open Controls
  2. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    1 hour ago

    Great work once again with this article, Neale

    Open Controls
  3. Charlie Price
    • 2 Years
    54 mins ago

    2500 Points Any Season
    Code zzpxga

    Starts week 13.

    Have you joined the 2500 club yet? Plenty of qualifying managers signed up already.
    Just need one season of 2500+ points to join. Non qualifiers can always join next season of course by achieving the qualifying score in 23/24.

    Thank you.

    Open Controls
    1. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      Ah go on then! Managed it once in 21/22 - though doubt I will trouble the scorers this season.

      Open Controls
    2. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I do qualify for this, but I'm a little hesitant to join as you seem to be the Administrator on many leagues and are continually setting new ones up. Is there an ulterior motive here?

      Open Controls
  4. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    49 mins ago

    Thanks Neale, great work as always. Hope you're doing OK

    One addition to the list from today (potentially two):

    https://twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/status/1725072463288041634

    Mitoma has withdrawn from the Japan squad due to injury. Fabian Schar was also unavailable for Switzerland last night after a reported hamstring issue from the game v Bournemouth

    Open Controls
    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      43 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1725095431317667966

      Open Controls
    2. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Thanks Nate - good info to add to the article

      Open Controls
  5. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    40 mins ago

    Any Forest fans around? Is Aina nailed on?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      Think this was asked (and answered by a Forest fan) yesterday. Have a look at comments in the suspensions article

      Open Controls
  6. JBG
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/FPLGOAT7/status/1725108306447086054

    "Saka has just 3 shots on target in the last 5 GWs

    2 SoT vs BOU
    0 SoT vs CHE
    0 SoT vs SHU
    0 SoT vs NEW
    1 SoT vs BUR"

    He's a season keeper though.... if it wasn't for those fixtures coming up, he'd be an easy sell for me.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.