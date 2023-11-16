Qualifying for our open-to-all Fantasy Premier League (FPL) cup competition took place in Gameweek 12.

Fantasy managers who registered their teams and scored 65 points or more (after hits) qualified for round one automatically.

Only one of those who scored exactly 64 points (after deductions) in Gameweek 12, tab.hashimi, progressed, squeaking through in the 512th and final spot.

They qualified by virtue of having a better overall rank (294,983rd) than all the others who scored 64 last weekend.

Six of our former winners also submitted entry forms and were handed a bye to the first round – although they would have qualified on merit anyway. They were: Wild Rover, Gribude, A Manager Has No Name, donnellyc, TH14 and 2EyedTurk.

A total of £300 worth of prizes are on offer as usual in this tournament, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

And a reminder that Premium Members can still enter our FFS Members Cup up until Monday 27 November, with qualifying set to take place in Gameweek 13.

FIRST ROUND DRAW

The full draw for the first round can be viewed here.

Our former champions were all kept apart in the draw.

2EyedTurk faces FPL_underdog, TH14 plays Pocket Beatnik, A Manager Has No Name takes on Reeker, donnellyc meets Nii Armah Jnr, WildRover squares off against No Haaland NoProblem, and Gribude vies with NOJS NOBBLERS for a place in round two.

All bar donnellyc of our ex-winners are up against managers with higher overall ranks.

We’ve got some high-flyers involved in the first round, with 595th-placed ulafhai the highest-ranked entrant. The four-time top 10k finisher also notched the joint-highest points tally of our qualifiers, racking up 102 points in Gameweek 12.

Anu Liz Mathew, who is also having a good season and sitting just outside the top 20k, is ulafhai’s first opponent in the 2023/24 FFS Cup.

Also registering 102 points in the Gameweek just gone was Hamzilla, who now faces Angeloverkilburn in round one.

There are eight other qualifiers who are ranked inside the top 10k at present: Johnny_D (9,893rd), Schmongo FC (9,484th), Steirish (9,063rd), Xylometazoli (7,910th), koppok (6,115th), JOE8711 (5,264th), The Dinkum Donuts (4,202nd) and LeoNguyen237 (1,673rd).

At the other end of the scale, we have Hoàng Giang with an overall rank of 7.3 million who made it through to the first round.

2009/10 overall FPL champion Westfield Irons (aka Jon Reeson) is among those taking part, with Berries their first opponent.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Cup competition will be played out according to the following Gameweek schedule:

Qualifying – Gameweek 12

Round 1 – Gameweek 13

Round 2 – Gameweek 14

Round 3 – Gameweek 16

Round 4 – Gameweek 17

Round 5 – Gameweek 18

Round 6 – Gameweek 20

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 21

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 22

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 23

*The schedule you see on the FFS Cup page will soon be amended to reflect the revised schedule above

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for the FFS Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher