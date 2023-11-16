17
17 Comments
  1. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Good luck to everyone who made the draw.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Only the strongest managers in the land made the tourney!

  2. Wobbles
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Martinelli starts upfront for Brazil. Jesus not in the squad.

  3. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Can't decide whether to do
    A) Cash to Guehi
    B) Cash to Tsimikas
    C) Alvarez to striker up to 7.5...?who?
    D) Something else?

    1FT 0.6mil ITB

    Current team:

    Areola
    Porro, Gabriel, Cash
    Saka, Mitoma, Salah, Bowen, Son
    Alvarez, Haaland
    (Turner, Archer, Lascelles, Kabore)

  4. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Any early suggestion here, lads? 1.9 itb. 1 ft.

    Areola
    Trippier, Cash, Mitchell
    Salah, Son, Bowen, Mitoma, Douglas Luiz
    Haaaland, Álvarez

    Leno, Archer, Branthwaite, Taylor

  5. Pepeye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Haaland ankle injury in last few minutes of Norway game annoying. Pep is not pleased to say the least. Hopefully not too bad

    1. ToffeePot
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      what did Pep say?

    2. Hubert
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      "He got a slight twist in his ankle, where he is a bit vulnerable. It hurts a lot right away, and then it goes away pretty quickly. Then we'll see tomorrow how he is then."

  6. Pepeye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    City now have injuries to Rodri, Haaland, Nunes, Kovacic, Stones, Ake, Gomez at a crucial time

    1. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      45 mins ago

      Rodri also?

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      Mine analysis suggests a Liverpool boilover, perhaps 3-1.

      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Kitchen_oil_fire_demonstration_(low_resolution).ogv

  7. Letsgo!
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Pickford
    Baldock cash saliba
    Hee chan son salah saka
    Dcl haaland watkins

    Subs turner pinnock burn anderson

    Will u wc this team?
    Or just do -4 to do son and anderson to bowen and eze?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      No and no.

    2. Mata of opinion
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Not this week. Would consider the 2 transfers for free next week. Would wait to see if any injuries from IB you might need to sort out

  8. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    A) Palmer + Saka

    B) Mbeumo + Martinelli

  9. No Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    No price changes...

