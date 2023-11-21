47
47 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Right now my focus is on whether I can cover this week's flags. BGW18 I may just transfer Haaland out and in again - though that's costly in terms of FT.

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      * transfer back in gw19 in case that wasn't clear.

      Open Controls
  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    The article we didn't know we needed.

    Lovely stuff.

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      The comment we didn’t know we needed.

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Lovely stuff.

        Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Not my words...

      Open Controls
    3. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      The article we needed but didn’t deserve!

      Open Controls
  3. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    UFC scenes at the Maracana, kickoff delayed for Bra vs Arg

    Open Controls
  4. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Jesus starting for Brazil

    Open Controls
    1. SirMattBugsby
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      God left this place long ago..

      Open Controls
      1. NorCal Villan
        • 1 Year
        53 mins ago

        Jesus just left Chicago & he’s bound for New Orleans

        Open Controls
    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Second IB in a row now that Arteta has been caught out over his lies by Brasil

      Open Controls
    3. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Nobody f*cks with the Jesus!

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Eight-year-olds, Dude.

        Open Controls
  5. jesus jesus
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    What channel or stream are yous using for the match ?

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Spanish Language Universo

      Open Controls
      1. jesus jesus
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Found it with Spanish commentary - any channels with English commentary - anyone ?

        Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Twitter search

      Open Controls
    3. In Like Flynn.
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Did you not know you were playing?

      Open Controls
  6. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Police seen hitting Argentina fans with baton and sticks to break up a fight between two sets of fans and Argentina team walks off the pitch.. popcorn scenes

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      1 hour ago

      Looks like they are back on..this will be a feisty game.

      Open Controls
  7. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    The mutual dislike between these two

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Imagine having to officiate this.. oof

      Open Controls
    2. NorCal Villan
      • 1 Year
      51 mins ago

      Two teams who just flat out don’t like each other

      Open Controls
  8. Cruyff's Eleven
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Both Alvarez and Darwin playing tonight.

    Who to bench out of the two?

    Open Controls
  9. Snake Juice
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    24 minutes

    14 fouls, 0 shots on target

    Open Controls
    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      It's all a bit clumsy, innit.

      Open Controls
    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Was much the same the last game I watched between them, just booting lumps out of each other for the entire match

      Open Controls
  10. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    Price Changes 22 November

    No risers

    Faller: Benrahma (5.6)

    Open Controls
    1. The Night Trunker.
        40 mins ago

        No risers in the house
        No Viagra for the dead mouse
        No sage or stuffing for the grouse
        Just a a divorce for me spouse
        And I'll spend Christmas alone
        Farting me own Brussels sprouts.

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 6 Years
          20 mins ago

          Night Trunker, áre you gríeving
          Over FFScout unleaving?
          Leáves, like the things of man, you
          With your fresh thoughts care for, can you?
          Ah! ás the heart grows older
          It will come to such sights colder
          By and by, nor spare a sigh
          Though worlds of wanwood leafmeal lie;
          And yet you will weep know why.
          Now no matter, child, the name:
          Sórrow’s spríngs áre the same.
          Nor mouth had, no nor mind, expressed
          What heart heard of, ghost guessed:
          It is the blight man was born for,
          It is Night Trunker you mourn for.

          Open Controls
        2. Wee Jinky
          • 11 Years
          11 mins ago

          What a sad thing to say!
          Eating sprouts alone on Christmas Day
          You have the choice, with or without
          But you choose the sprout
          Even though witnesses you have nowt.
          Your choice was nothing to do with nutrition
          It was based on a brainwashing tradition
          Losers follow the sheep to buy or sell
          By your very words I can tell
          You are not very good at FPL

          Open Controls
          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 6 Years
            8 mins ago

            That's the spirit. Have an uptick.

            Open Controls
      • Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        Like the steady flow of a river, the wisdom of the ages reminds us of harmony and balance. In the dance of life, each step, each movement, echoes the rhythm of the cosmos. Just as the wind whispers through the trees, so too does the spirit of Benrahma whisper truths that resonate within us. Embrace the teachings of the past, the present, and the dreams of tomorrow, for within them lies the essence of wisdom, carried forth on the wings of time.

        Open Controls
    2. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      52 mins ago

      Extraordinary after 40+ years watching football, i thought Argentna v Brazil would be a good watch. All my mentals signals said NO, this will be 0 0. But i still watch! Please help me from from the drain of bad football!! x

      Open Controls
      1. lilmessipran
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        Poor, desperate decision making and execution from otherwise quality players all round.

        Open Controls
        1. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          4 mins ago

          Totally agree!! With my gambling addiction, i watch lots of South American football! (time zones! lol) At all levels, the talent is superb, but there is a fundamental problem with South American Football, totally negative, no intention to attack. 1 0 is good. Whilst that is good from a team perspective, it will never sell to the money men on TV!

          Open Controls
        2. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Your description of the game sadly also describes me (not indulgent, more a cry for help! ) lol

          Open Controls
      2. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        9 mins ago

        Its not the watch (my team regularly dissapoints) but the need to bet on these s* games!

        Open Controls
    3. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      52 mins ago

      Guimares down, another injury for Newcastle

      Open Controls
      1. lilmessipran
        • 11 Years
        45 mins ago

        And he's back

        Open Controls
      2. The Night Trunker.
          25 mins ago

          The fog on the Tyne .............
          Someone educated in fantasy football should do an article on this, I think it's quite worthy after some recent lacklustre performances.
          Or maybe we work it out ourselves.
          God Forbid.

          Open Controls
      3. nanxun
        • 2 Years
        27 mins ago

        Segundo tiempo.

        Open Controls
      4. nanxun
        • 2 Years
        19 mins ago

        Otamendi?? Really?

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 6 Years
          13 mins ago

          Otamendi
          Well, you came
          And you defend without breaking
          But I sent you away
          Otamendi
          Well, you blocked shots
          And stopped goals from making
          And I need you today
          Otamendi

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.