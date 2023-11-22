264
264 Comments Post a Comment
  1. theodosios
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Best mid to replace Bowen? 0.2 ITB and rest of mid is Mitoma, Saka, Salah and Son

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Mbeumo

      Open Controls
    2. Funkyav
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      I like Eze this week

      Mbeumo is also a good option although prefer him from next week onwards

      Open Controls
    3. oi no professionals
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Isn’t Mitoma more of a priority to replace than Bowen?

      Open Controls
      1. theodosios
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Bowen won't be available until next year.

        Open Controls
        1. boc610
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          sauce?

          Open Controls
        2. oi no professionals
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Flip me! I spend ONE international break with my family and chaos descends

          Open Controls
        3. Brehmeren
          • 13 Years
          29 mins ago

          Where are you getting this from?

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            23 mins ago

            His TheodosiARSE

            Open Controls
    4. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I sussose if Bowens dead than JWP is useless too

      Open Controls
  2. faux_C
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    So if Bowen is out, who to play instead?

    Mykolenko, Darwin or Tsimikas

    Or alternatively, is there a -4 better than these options?

    Open Controls
    1. Bubz
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Surely Darwin is the extremely obvious option there

      Open Controls
      1. faux_C
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        I just can't see him starting and I think it's going to be a low scoring game.

        Open Controls
        1. Bubz
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Interesting, I think he's nailed on to start and it be a high scoring game 😆

          Open Controls
          1. faux_C
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Ha! That's good enough for me. Darwin it is!

            Open Controls
        2. boc610
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          this is kind of a free hit for liverpool, a loss wont mean much compared to the other times they have played so they are going to go for it. i see goals galore in this.

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            It's literally a 6 pointer

            Open Controls
        3. boc610
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          also dias, citys most reliable defender when it comes to actual defending looks clueless at the minute, another reason why i see goals in this

          Open Controls
          1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            He was really poor v Chelsea, City seem like they're missing Stones

            Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Darwin should be fine
      Im sure he is on a plane to Pool with masseuse and stewardess catering to his every whim

      Open Controls
  3. No Professionals
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Areola
    Cash Gabriel Guehi
    Salah Son Saka Mitoma Palmer
    Haaland Watkins

    Flekken Archer Udogie Tsimikas
    0m 1FT

    Mitoma to Eze looks straightforward (in the absence of mitb for Mbeumo).

    And then weigh up Son to Mbeumo next week (with spare money to strengthen squad for Xmas chaos).

    Look like a plan?

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      A 3rd playing stiker you mean, yes possibly.

      I am giving SOn one more week. If he looks good though Saka maybe next, if he looks good, then i am in a pickle

      Open Controls
  4. x.jim.x
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Teams who created less than 20 big chances in the Premier League this season:

    Wolves
    Luton
    Palace
    Forest
    Bournemouth
    Burnley
    Fulham
    Sheff United
    Arsenal

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      Arsenal being there is clearly interesting. They've looked pretty turgid when I've watched them recently, imagine that can largely be explained by absence of Odegaard.

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        33 mins ago

        Odegaard's been pretty turgid himself though - just 0.08 xA per 90 this season so far compared to 0.23 last season. Just 2 big chances created and 1 assist this season so far despite starting every game.

        Open Controls
        1. No Professionals
          • 6 Years
          32 mins ago

          I mean more how he dictates the overall rhythm of the team

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            27 mins ago

            He's played 97% of available minutes in the league though - he's just been poor. Saka carrying injuries, a £65m hole in midfield and Nketiah up front ain't helping either.

            Open Controls
    2. R.C
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Wow no MUFC?

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        24 mins ago

        United are 11th with 21 big chances created. Full table here: https://www.premierleague.com/stats/top/clubs/big_chance_created?se=578

        Open Controls
    3. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      Arsenal decline in attack has been quite something. In fact I don't see them keeping up with City and Pool this Xmas.

      Open Controls
    4. F4L
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Arsenal have only once put out Jesus Ode Martinelli Saka. Its hurting them Jesus being out so much. plus no one's stepped into Xhaka's shoes to fill their second 8 position.

      Open Controls
      1. goriuanx
        • 13 Years
        9 mins ago

        Strangely enough I think an competent 8 has been a bigger miss than Jesus.

        Open Controls
        1. F4L
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          yeah Havertz signing was a big mistake. rice playing their is just papering over the cracks

          Open Controls
      2. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Having the same chance creation as Luton is criminal, come on

        Open Controls
        1. F4L
          • 8 Years
          just now

          its poor for sure. i watched them vs Psv at home and Sevilla away with that 4 starting together and they did look better but definitely something off with their attack aside from the injury issues.

          i guess you could say saka hasnt even looked himself this season so far, even if he has a decent amount of goals + assists

          Open Controls
  5. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Probably between Eze and Mbeumo as Bowen replacement?
    There is Kudus but not sure how they will do without both Antonio and Bowen. Palmer also on my list but Eze, Mbeumo or even Kudus fixtures looking better right now.

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Mbeumo as longer term option (barring gw18 obviously). I'll probably end up with both and spread some cash around (rather than have son).

      Open Controls
  6. FootballRookie
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Welcome thoughts on this wildcard..

    Areola, Turner
    Saliba, Guehi, Lindeolf, Tsimikas, Mykolenko
    Salah, Son, Saka, Palmer, Brownhill
    Haaland, Watkins, Solanke

    Key people I've removed as part of this WC - Alvarez, Bowen, Cash, Schar

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      if I was playing my wildcard now, I would want Mbeumo for sure.

      I'd also be making sure i had decent strength in depth for the festive period.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I think I would consider dropping one of the defenders to Lascelles to fund Brownhill to Palmer

      Open Controls
  7. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    47 mins ago

    Anyone know why Cash is flagged? Not seen any news on an injury.
    And is Bowen definitely out now? Been working a lot and not seen much injury news. Cheers.

    Open Controls
  8. Valar(Keith)
    • 14 Years
    42 mins ago

    How does this look on a WC? Any changes

    Areola 3.9
    Porro Gabriel Tsimikas Mitchell Baldock
    Salah Son Saka Mbeumo Palmer
    Haaland Darwin Alvarez

    0.0 in the bank

    Could swap Porro and 3.9 GK for 4.6 DF and Flekken

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      I would consider the latter option.

      Open Controls
    2. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      25 mins ago

      Midfield is fine. Downgrade Alvarez and invest into defence.

      Open Controls
    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Personally (i know the fixtures look good) but there is nothing about Flekken I like, especially as you are carrying 0.5m for One Point against City, prefer Neto/Leno if you want a better keeper.

      Porro i like him personally (if he stays on set pieces). I have Alvarez and served me well, but i do like Solanke, but there is Isak/Nkunku coming up as the 3rd/8th forward, to add some money into defence, but it really good, I am nit picking.

      Open Controls
  9. goriuanx
    • 13 Years
    26 mins ago

    Is the Cash yellow flag legit? Only noticed it now

    Open Controls
  10. Botman and Robben
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    2FT, 0.4M ITB

    Christmas lights everywhere. Who is priority to take out?

    Areola
    Tsimi Cash* Saliba
    Salah Mitoma* Son Bowen*
    Haaland* Alvarez Watkins

    Turner Taylor Kabore Anderson*

    Open Controls
    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Mitoma to Mbeumo for sure. Let pressers play out before the other transfer.

      Open Controls
  11. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    2 ft, 0.7 itb

    areola
    trippier, gabriel, pau
    salah, saka, bowen, gordon, mitoma
    haaland, watkins
    (turner, archer, tsimikas, taylor)

    a) mitoma --> mbeumo (roll second - play archer if bowen is out)
    b) mitoma --> mbeumo, bowen --> palmer (if bowen is out)
    c) mitoma --> mbeumo, pau --> ait nouri (play bowen or archer depending on bowen health)

    Open Controls
  12. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Will Haland start at the weekend?

    Captain him or Son?

    Open Controls
    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      I think Fab Romano said he is fit

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      just now

      if Haaland is fit would be him 100%. Liverpool will try and go toe to toe and their midfield will be overrun imo

      Open Controls
  13. goriuanx
    • 13 Years
    18 mins ago

    Is Colwill nailed when fit?

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      not now

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes, back in full training this week

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        I thought Cucurella gave something for Poch to think about, but Colwell is better than the Disasi as well?? Who knows. I am no expert, on Chelsea, Hazz maybe good.

        Open Controls
  14. Messiah Hazard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    1. Start Gordon (CHE) or Archer (BOU)
    2. Captain Saka (BRE) or Son (AVL) or stick with Haaland whoever the opposition is.

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Haaland or Son.
      Gordon

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Gordon if Wilson/Isak fit

      stick with Haaland

      Open Controls
  15. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    Reece James fits perfectly in my transfer plan...

    It's not worth it though is it?

    Cash + Bowen > James + Mbeumo

    Leaves exact money for me to do Alvarez > Darwin next week...

    Open Controls
    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Absolutely not worth it. Also Darwin will probably rise before then.

      Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      You'd have to do that for a hit i think to keep the affordability of it. Think Alvarez > Darwin/Watkins to Darwin might be quite popular next week (could do move on Saturday afternoon).

      Still a bit early for James for me, but works well with Paalmer. When Nkunku is back i will have all 3 ina 3-4-3 i think WC17-19 (injuries always come up)

      Open Controls
    3. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’m looking at the same 2 transfers this week if the Bowen rumours are confirmed

      Open Controls
  16. F4L
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    any other Haaland non owners? I did go into the International Break being willing to go up to a -12 to get him in alongside Salah (given how his stats are shaping up to be even better than last season); but now worth holding off because of his recurring ankle issue and given the chance for minutes to be managed over the busy period?

    Open Controls
  17. wayne50
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Any chance of putting the current price against the player in future watchlist's.

    Open Controls
  18. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Haven’t been on in a while, just logged into my team and have some flags.

    Anyone have any news on this lot please

    Cash
    Bowen
    Mitoma
    Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Cash - rested, should be OK

      Bowen, fluid on the knee, could be out for saturday/ over Christmas/ no problem at all.

      Mitoma - got a knock, probably out

      Haaland. He'll should be OK, was rested against SCotland, same ankle problem as before.

      Open Controls
  19. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    How on earth is Alphonse Areola top of the watchlist for goalkeepers?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.