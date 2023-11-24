After a two-week international break, the domestic action finally returns on Saturday.

In our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 13 Scout Picks, we double up on Arsenal, Crystal Palace and West Ham United in our first XI, as we roll out a 3-4-3 formation.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

Sam Johnstone (£4.6m) is our pick in goal ahead of a favourable fixture in Gameweek 13. Crystal Palace face off against Luton Town, who are better at Kenilworth Road but have still scored the fewest home goals in the Premier League, with just four from their first five outings.

Roy Hodgson’s men are generally competent performers against the division’s also-rans, keeping clean sheets against Burnley, Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Sheffield United already in 2023/24. Johnstone has made 11 saves across his last three away matches so combines clean sheet and bonus point potential in Gameweek 13.

DEFENDERS

Kieran Trippier (£7.0m) has recorded more key passes and successful crosses than any other defender in 2023/24. Newcastle United face Chelsea on Saturday but have four clean sheets in a row at St James’ Park. Even if they do concede, the full-back will pose plenty of problems with his set-pieces and raids down the right.

There are low expectations for clean sheets this weekend, but Arsenal are top of the bookies’ odds in Gameweek 13. Brentford are a decent attacking outfit but the Gunners can’t be beaten for shut-outs, goals conceded or expected goals conceded (xGC) in 2023/24. As was the case last season, they’re also looking tighter on the road than at home. Gabriel Magalhaes (£4.8m) was benched immediately after the last international break but his aerial ability could be needed at the Vitality, given the hosts’ set-piece strength.

Burnley continue to look susceptible to headed chances (they have conceded the most in the last six matches) so we’re backing Nayef Aguerd (£4.5m) to deliver in Gameweek 13. The towering centre-half has produced seven headed attempts in 2023/24 so far, more than any other defender bar Lewis Dunk (£5.0m). An away trip to Burnley, who have laboured in attack this season, also carries clean sheet potential.

MIDFIELDERS

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, a member of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks.

The community member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

Prophet’s 75-51 victory in Gameweek 3 gave them the biggest win (24 points difference) of 2023/24 so far.

Our champion this week is Rascalthebear, who has gone for the following: Sa; Saliba, Ait-Nouri, Mykolenko; Salah, Saka, Eze (c), Benrahma; Watkins, Solanke, Edouard

The Scout Picks are 7-5 up on the community this season.

FOLLOW THE SCOUT’S WEEKLY TRANSFER PLANS

We’re running a Scout community team in FPL this season, with regulars like TopMarx, Tom Freeman, Marc Jobling and more contributing to the weekly decisions.

And we’re not just looking one week ahead like we are with the Scout Picks but instead planning in advance for the weeks and months to come.

You can follow our team via the Premier Fantasy Tools Pro Planner, which you can learn more about here.