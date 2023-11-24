53
  1. FootballRookie
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    Alvarez to Solanke
    Nakamba to Palmer for -4

    Yay or Nay?

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      I don't like it

    2. Evasivo
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Alvarez due

  2. Zero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    24 mins ago

    How crazy is it to opt for Chris Wood over Solanke?

    Is Solanke that good, feels like he's all everybody has been talking about for the last two weeks

    1. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Solanke is a trap. If he blanks against Sheffield everyone will transfer him out

    2. The Non Playing Lurker
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Hahahaha nice 😉

  3. waltzingmatildas
    • 13 Years
    22 mins ago

    Which looks better?
    A) Cash, Mitoma to Saliba, Eze
    B) Cash, Mitoma to Guehi, Mbeumo
    C) D.Luiz, Mitoma to Coufal, Mbeumo

    1. Zero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      B imo

    2. Corona is not good 4 U
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I think B. Good luck!

  4. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    What to do with this mess?

    Sanchez, Turner
    Cash, Andersen, Tsimikas, Kabore, Botman
    Salah, Saka, Son, Bowen, Mbeumo
    Watkins, Alvarez, Darwin

    2 free transfers and 1.3 in the bank.

    Thank you!

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Botman to Arsenal defender?

  5. The Non Playing Lurker
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    5:59pm and The Lurker logs in to read through the days questions and answers.

  6. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Would you do Saka, Alvarez to Palmer, Haaland with 2 FT's?

    Not ideal but I can't get Haaland without losing a very good asset

    I can always do Son to Saka if he looks essential again, although then I would not have a midfield slot for Mbeumo

    1. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Not this week

  7. Hochoki
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Best Transfer Decisions with 1.4 ITB and 1 FT?
    a) Save
    b) Cash to Saliba
    c) Morris to Solanke

    Leno
    Trippier Gabriel Udogie
    Son Saka Bowen Mbuemo Gibbs-white
    Haaland(c) Alvarez

    Trafford Morris Cash Tsimikas

  8. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Is White worth the extra 0.4m over Saliba for his attacking threat ?

    1. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not for me

    2. Manic M
        1 min ago

        Yes but they’re both a bit overpriced now I’d say.

    3. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Where are we on Bowen then?

      Start?
      Bench?

      1. Tasty Jerk
        • 11 Years
        15 mins ago

        Starting here

      2. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        Start, if you have a strong first bench.

        1. BrockLanders
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Alvarez

    4. guitarheromatty
        18 mins ago

        hallands ankle????
        considering JwP for captain am I crazy!?

        1. BrockLanders
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          Not the worst decision tbf

          1. guitarheromatty
              just now

              yep these choices haunt me cos i dont do them and then regret it but thats FPL

          2. Yank Revolution
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Im not even starting JWP this week, 1st on bench. So...yeah, nuts.

        2. Manic M
            18 mins ago

            May I make a suggestion regarding the Captains poll? Is it possible to open it up once the Friday press conferences have finished so that we have a more accurate reading on the thoughts of managers? I think it’s a good tool to use but it’s unfortunate that it can’t be relied upon once the injury news makes it defunct .

            1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
              • 13 Years
              just now

              Good idea

          • gellinmagellan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            14 mins ago

            Areola Turner
            Taylor Gabriel Cash Kabore Udogie
            Bowen Martinelli Diaby Son Salah
            Darwin Haaland Archer

            1 FT 0 ITB. So many flags! Any suggestions on what I should do here?

          • camarozz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            14 mins ago

            Mitoma ➡️ Eze or Palmer?

            Keep in mind had Eze before and he was a disaster.

            Can't be Mbeumo coz I'm chasing and I have Kudus so can't be JWP

          • Valar(Keith)
            • 14 Years
            11 mins ago

            Thanks for the article. Had coufal in my draft. Swapped him for aguerd now and banking the 0.1. Over 5+ matches would aguerd have a better goal threat vs coufal though or just cause burnley is a one off

          • Corona is not good 4 U
            • 3 Years
            10 mins ago

            Which Arsenal defender will bring the most points the next weeks?

            Thank you!

          • Valar(Keith)
            • 14 Years
            9 mins ago

            Continuation of comment.. final WC team

            Johnstone (Areola)
            Gabriel Aguerd James (Tsimi Baldock)
            Salah Son Saka Eze Palmer
            Haaland Alvarez (Darwin)

            Good luck all.

            1. Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Nice. And nice team value.

              Who's moving out for mbeumo? 😉

              1. Crunchie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Next week?

          • tryf88
            • 3 Years
            9 mins ago

            Diaby to Palmer or roll?

          • FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            8 mins ago

            Absolutely gutted that Neale isn't doing team news duties and the predicted line ups this week.

            Going to have to fend for myself this weekend. Not looking forward to it.

            1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
              • 13 Years
              4 mins ago

              Sadly you will have to do research and work like most people

              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                I don't that every gameweek but Neale's insight is, for the most part, incomparable.

                1. FPL Virgin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 min ago

                  *do

            2. Evasivo
              • 13 Years
              just now

              Upvote

          • _Ninja_
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            7 mins ago

            Anything worth a FT here? 0.1m ITB

            Areola
            Trippier Cash Andersen
            Salah Son Bowen Gordon
            Haaland Alvarez Watkins

            Turner McAtee Lascelles Kabore

            1. pmos
              • 5 Years
              just now

              i'd save

          • Zarraga
              3 mins ago

              Areola - Turner
              Trippier - Cash - Lascelles - Tsimikas - Kabore
              Salah - Son - Diaby - Gordon - Kudus
              Haaland - Nketiah - Archer

              1 FT | 2.8 ITB

              Need to improve my attack. Darwin/Solanke for Nketiah or maybe you have any other idea for my squad? Don't have budget for Watkins.

            • Corona is not good 4 U
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              Best replacement for Botman? I can spend 5.9 and have Cash, Andersen, Kabore and Tsimikas.

              Thank you!

              1. Crunchie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                4 Cs in a row? At home Lascelles , he get a cs next week anyway

            • pmos
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              Bench one from this attack:

              Salah - Bowen - Palmer - Diaby - Martinelli
              Haaland - Alvarez - Watkins

              Thanks

              1. SUTJESKA
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Diaby

              2. Manilaman
                • 14 Years
                just now

                Palmer

            • SUTJESKA
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              Brighton fans,
              Evan situation?
              Is he fit to play?
              Thanks...

            • Manilaman
              • 14 Years
              1 min ago

              What transfer did Jonty do after?

              1. Evasivo
                • 13 Years
                just now

                He still bothers to play? 😮

            • Saka Rice
              • 9 Years
              just now

              So how are people navigating gw28 then? 442? 451? I'm just not sure of bringing Mbeumo in if I can't afford to bench him and Haaland in 18

