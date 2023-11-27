57
  1. L S P
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Who would you rather sell for a cheap bench player?

    A) Martinelli (for Soucek)
    B) Darwin (for Archer/Semenyo)

    Cheers

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      A

    2. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      A

    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A

    4. cb68
      • 2 Years
      44 mins ago

      A

    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      29 mins ago

      A for sure.

      I wouldn't bother with cheap bench players though. Just get the cheapest like McAtee or Mainoo and accept that they are two points that come off the bench in emergencies. If you're an active manager they should almost never come on anyway since you'll likely rather have your backup defender play instead.

    6. L S P
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Thanks vm for the responses

  2. Woy_is_back
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Any Eze news?

  3. Woy_is_back
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    No surprises on the scout picks

  4. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    What to do here with 0.3m and 2fts? Let's assume bowen is fit

    I have exact cash for adingra to palmer. Thanks

    Areola (strakosha)
    Porro gabriel cash (tsimi taylor)
    Salah son saka bowen adingra
    Haaland watkins (archer)

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Palmer sounds good

    2. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Son Archer to Mbeumo Darwin

      1. Flynny
        • 8 Years
        just now

        0.4 short. Nice idea tho!

  5. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Which option:

    A) Alvarez to Isak
    B) Alvarez + Cash to Darwin + Tsimikas for -4

    1. DavidR_25
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I think I prefer B, mostly because I am still not over my rage for Cash and I guess you’re targeting next 4 fixtures so somewhat of a long term move which makes the -4 less painful

  6. DavidR_25
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    On a wildcard after my team fell to pieces and I dropped 500k -> 1.1M this week. Going for

    Raya (Strakosha)

    Lascelles - Tsimikas - Saliba (Branthwaite - Trusty)

    Salah - Son - Mbuemo - Palmer - Gordon

    Darwin - Haaland - Watkins

    0.0 ITB

    Any feedback or immediate thoughts/errors I should fix?

    1. DavidR_25
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      I will rotate Palmer and Gordon based on fixtures

    2. Pilgrim62
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      I prefer Saka instead of Son

    3. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Not Son. Upgrade defence or bench

    4. 3 Lion Pride
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Looks really good…I would probably go Baldock over Trusty, but matters little as either likely 3rd on bench.

    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      That defense is dreadful.

      Saliba > Gabriel
      Branthwaite > Maguire

      At least that makes it a little more durable. I'd also go Saka over Son. On WC I'd be tempted to go without Watkins for a few weeks and play 3-5-2 with a differential like Sterling thrown in.

    6. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Yeah looks a very good team
      Personally not that convinced on Darwin (think I prefer Isak), but can see why people have him

  7. I am 42
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    1 FT

    1) Son to Salah
    2) 4.3m to Mbuemo

  8. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    59 mins ago

    Anything glaring, considering Mitchell > Gaby/Zinch?

    Hold Son or move for Mbuemo?

    Areola,
    Saliba, Tsimikas, Lascelles
    Salah, Son, Saka, Gordon
    C Haaland, Watkins, Alvarez

    Turner, Palmer, Taylor, Mitchell

    0.7

    1. cb68
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Great team. You can either save FT or do Mitchell->Gabriel.

    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Like the move, but who would you bench?

  9. Cok3y5murf
    • 7 Years
    55 mins ago

    Would you do Son, Trippier, Bowen to Salah, Gabriel, Mbeumo (-4) tonight?
    Exact money, so gotta take the risk tonight

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yes from me.

      Those are 3 key people you're bringing in.

      1. Cok3y5murf
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Alternatively, if I get Lascelles over Gabriel, I have wiggle room, so I can take the price changes. But Gabriel over Lascelles me thinks

        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          3 mins ago

          I'd buy Gabriel, yeah.

          Why didn't you do it last night? Would have saved you 0.2m more. At this point, you can wait a few more days for UCL no?

          1. Cok3y5murf
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Didn't pay attention to price changes last night. Clearly, I have underestimated the knees of the masses lol

            I can't. If Bowen drops tonight, I'm priced out of these moves.

    2. cb68
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      I would do only two transfers to save 4 pts and keep some $$$ flexibility.

      1. Cok3y5murf
        • 7 Years
        just now

        There's no flexibility if I get Salah, which is one of the reasons I've avoided him till now. But with Son and Spurs declining and going to the Etihad, I think it's time to move

  10. cb68
    • 2 Years
    53 mins ago

    Does anyone know if Soucek is involved in WHU set piece taking at all? Same question for Elanga and NFO.

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Soucek is at the receiving end of set pieces

  11. SomeoneKnows
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    With 2FT + 1.9itb any transfer ideas? Thinking Son > Saka

    Areola
    Gabriel, Andersen, Tsimikas
    Salah, Son, Gordon, Mbeumo
    Haaland, Alvarez, Watkins

    (Turner, Cash, Lamptey, Chukwuemeka)

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I'm not sure on that move.
      Alvarez out?

  12. waltzingmatildas
    • 13 Years
    37 mins ago

    1ft, 0.2itb
    A) Cash to Gabriel
    B) Roll ft

    Flekken
    Trippier Cash Tsimikas
    Salah Son Mbeumo Palmer
    Haaland Watkins Alvarez
    (Turner Soucek Tarkowski Baldock)

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      If I were in your shoes I'd look for ways to turn Alvarez > Darwin.

      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        Would you do that for a -4?

      2. waltzingmatildas
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah, it would have to be a -4.
        Cash to Maguire to fund it?

        1. _Freddo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          just now

          I’m asking if you would because it’s a decision I’m also pondering, Alvarez v Spurs feels just as good a fix now.

  13. OverTinker
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Mbeumo or sterling?

  14. OverTinker
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Areola
    Trippier, Gabriel, Cash
    Salah, Son, Gordon, Bowen, Diaby
    Haaland, Watkins

    Turner - Archer, Kabore, Lamptey

    2 FT
    Can someone guide me here. Even open to take a hit inorder to solve this

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Don’t really see much wrong tbh. Cash and Diaby probably but Bournemouth isn’t a bad fixture.

      Can you afford Diaby to Mbeumo?

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      What's there to solve?

    3. I Must Break You
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Is the problem that you don't want to burn a FT?
      Cash to Tsimikas. Or Diaby to Mbeumo as suggested above. Other options: Diaby to Palmer. Areola upgrade to Raya if have funds

  15. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    How does this plan look?

    Have 2 FTs and think I'm potentially set for the weekend.

    If Eze and Bowen both fit, do Son + Jota -> Salah + Palmer for free.
    If Eze out, bring in Gordon for -4.
    If Bowen out, bring in Mbeumo for a -4.

    Bringing in Salah the main aim and think Palmer will tick along nicely too over the next few.

  16. Headers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Son for Mbeumo?

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Nah. Bryan Mbeumo.

      1. I Must Break You
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        I don't get it

  17. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    How’s this for luck.

    Gw11 Maddison gets injured
    Gw12 Mitoma in for Maddison gets injured
    Gw13 Eze in for Mitoma gets injured

    Planning to bring in Mbeumo this week so sorry in advance

  18. The Big Fella
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    If KDB comes back, everybody is bringing him in right? I am unsure what to do with Son. He is going to drop, but I after City this week, he has a massive run of good games and only one tough one (Newcastle). Unfortunately, Spurs are not playing well. Everybody else?

  19. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Evening all,

    Anyone considering elanga? In good form and nice fixtures so could be a good palmer alternative for a couple of weeks and then move onto him

  20. Slitherene
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    WCed last week. Already need a surgery..

    Areola ¦ Strakosha
    Saliba James* Tsimikas
    Salah Saka Bowen* Mbeumo Eze*
    Haaland Watkins
    | Wood Guehi Maguire

    0.2 ITB

    Who makes way?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Eze

  21. Andrew D48
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Is Alvarez to Darwin worth it ? Have 2 free transfers but that Spurs defence!

