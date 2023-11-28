14
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Just had a look at the stats for captaincy.

    Fulham by far a worse defence away from home than Spurs.

    Liverpool by far a better attack than City at home.

    Salah's stats are by far better than Haaland's at home.

    6 game sample size. Not great but enough to carry some weight.

    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      I had pencilled in Salah until I saw Spurs' high line again.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      The sample size is even smaller really as you can't treat VDV/Romero Spurs the same as Emerson/Davies Spurs.

      Fulham's away games have been really tough for defence too - mci, ars, tot, avl, bha. The return of Palhinha should shore things up a bit although I guess they're not really as solid as last season generally.

      It is a close decision especially with Salah's home record but I'm leaning Haaland atm and want as many attackers as I can get for that game since I'm confident Ange will go at them

  2. goriuanx
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    Still think FH38 is something worth considering. A notoriously high scoring week whereby we should have access to all team sheets before the deadline whilst everyone else has used the chip is quite powerful.

    1. theplayer
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Having access to all team sheets may sound great but is it really? If you find out team sheets it would likely be close to deadline and not enough time to change your team around if you find out players are benched who you already have in your team.

      1. goriuanx
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Most lineups last season where leaked with a decent amount to go. I remember thinking to myself to consider FH38 as I had enough time to come up with a one week draft.

  3. Cojones of Destiny
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Play:
    a. Andersen vs Whu
    b. Cash vs Bou

    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      b

  4. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    Areloa

    Trippier Tsimi Gabriel

    Salah Martinelli Mbuemo JWP

    Haaland Alvarez Watkins

    // Leno / Digne / Udogie / 4.3 mid

    Anyone against a -4 to do:

    Tripper&JWP out for Pinnock&Saka?

    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Martinelli out is a far better move.

      1. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        He's got two great fixtures, not worth keeping for them?

        1. goriuanx
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          He's had great fixtures up until now too. Rather not take the hit and address the biggest issue personally.

  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Interesting opinions on Arsenal from Carragher and Neville.

    It's clear Arsenal have more control and improved defensively but how much has that impacted their attack?

    - Slower in attack?
    - Form in key attacking players in Ode hasnt helped.
    - WF are wide and isolated with lack of support from FBs and 8s.
    - injuries to key attacking players

    What are folks thoughts on Arsenal?

    https://twitter.com/GNev2/status/1729412453287547275?t=NuDuC65sIkpZhKfhVGb0mw&s=19

    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Great in defence, not so great in attack.

