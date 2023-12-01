204
Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

With Gameweek 14 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) approaching, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on which players to target and captain, differentials, injury doubts or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. thom830g
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    Who to bring in to strengthen this team? 0, 6 ITB and 2 FT

    Can do Turner + Adingra + Watkins -> Kelleher + Mbuemo + Alvarez for -4

    Team now is:
    Areola
    Tsimi + Cash + Gabriel
    Gordon + Saka + Salah + Son + Adingra
    Watkins + Haaland

    (Turner - Archer - Taylor - Udogie)

    Open Controls
    1. The Road to Turfdom
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      most people are removing Alvarez

      Open Controls
      1. Evasivo
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        A good reason to get him 😉

        Open Controls
      2. Drexl Spivey
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        His ceilings pretty naff.

        Open Controls
      3. boc610
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        no they arent

        Open Controls
    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      just now

      you only get 3 games for kelleher?

      Open Controls
  2. Manani
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    With that vague moyes comment, should I switch Bowen out?

    Bench is Kabore, Beyer and Chukw

    Open Controls
    1. The Road to Turfdom
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      I think that's a bit light to keep yep

      Open Controls
    2. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      15 mins ago

      I would

      Open Controls
  3. Evasivo
    • 13 Years
    28 mins ago

    Strange FPL Statistics doesn’t work with VPN 🙁

    Open Controls
  4. ratski
    • 12 Years
    27 mins ago

    Areola, (turner)
    Cash, Gabriel, tsim (guehi, gusto)
    Saka, son, Bowen, Salah, mbeumo
    Alvarez, Haaland, (archer)
    A. Bowen and Alvarez to Nunez and sterling
    B. Archer and Bowen to Nunez and garnacho (3-4-3 so sub)
    C. Archer, Bowen and cash to Nunez, palmer and lacelles (-4)

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. antis0cial
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  5. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    27 mins ago

    Which one of these options would you prefer:

    A. Bowen, Son and Archer to Mbeumo, Gordon and Isak?

    B. Bowen, Hee Chan and Watkins to Mbeumo, Gordon and Isak?

    The rest of my team is:
    Turner Areola
    Tsimikas Cash Lascelles Udogie Kabore
    Salah Son Hee Chan Bowen Saka
    Haaland Watkins Archer

    Open Controls
    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      11 mins ago

      Don't like losing Son or Hee Chan.

      Open Controls
  6. No Professionals
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    people considering Watkins to Darwin, is it part of hit or as a FT?

    Open Controls
    1. Evasivo
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      It’s my obvious FT for this week, but only thing stopping me is that fact he’s a troll & unlikeable

      Open Controls
    2. I Must Break You
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      I prefer my strikers to have at least a modicum of finishing ability, so I am considering Isak instead of Darwin. But first off my bench right now is Palmer, so probably going to avoid the -4

      Open Controls
  7. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    26 mins ago

    Would you take a hit here or leave it :

    Areola
    Trip Gabriel Tsim
    Salah Martinelli JWP Mbuemo
    Haaland Darwin Alvarez

    / Digne / Udogie

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Leave it

      Open Controls
    2. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      24 mins ago

      1.3m itb

      Open Controls
    3. antis0cial
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Leave it

      Open Controls
    4. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Testing

      Open Controls
  8. WrightnBright
    • 12 Years
    26 mins ago

    Start Palmer over Watkins?

    Open Controls
    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Evasivo
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      It’s my obvious FT for this week, but only thing stopping me is that fact he’s a troll & unlikeable

      Open Controls
    3. OverTinker
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      why??? Is watkins out?

      Open Controls
  9. Woy_is_back
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Most people are choosing Darwin over Isak because of the upcoming Sheffield fixture I presume?

    Open Controls
    1. The Road to Turfdom
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Better team and attacking stats too, and a lighter festive schedule

      Open Controls
      1. Woy_is_back
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Not as nailed as Isak though and not on penalties

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          Doesn't have Isak's constant injury threat though. Plus, he's pretty nailed.

          Open Controls
          1. Woy_is_back
            • 6 Years
            6 mins ago

            Gakpo just scored twice. If Darwin blanks against Fulham, he will be benched against Sheffield the only reason I´m still considering him over Isak

            Open Controls
            1. Woy_is_back
              • 6 Years
              5 mins ago

              Because of that Sheffield fixture

              Open Controls
            2. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              Might be that Klopp gives Darwin plenty of game time over these two to try and get him a few goals and boost his confidence. Pretty sure Klopp is desperate to have him as Haaland lite (very lite)

              Open Controls
      2. I Must Break You
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        But he (Darwin) also has a nasty habit of not being able to score goals. But other than that, brilliant option

        Open Controls
    2. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      About the right time in the season for me to go Isak over another striker and get shafted again

      Open Controls
  10. antis0cial
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Is Watkins a doubt? If so Bowen Watkins to Mbuemo Nunez sound ok for free?

    Open Controls
    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      12 mins ago

      Absolutely

      Open Controls
    2. noissimbus
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Sounds fine for this GW, but Watkins will most likely play.

      Open Controls
  11. Threat Level Midnight
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Did Bowen to Mbuemo as many did. Que Bowen goal and assist with max Bonessssss

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      que 😆

      Open Controls
      1. The Road to Turfdom
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Big French community on the site these days

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Bit of Spanish too.

          Open Controls
    2. I Must Break You
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Que sera, sera

      Open Controls
  12. Ian Davis
    • 13 Years
    20 mins ago

    A) Watkins > Alvarez
    B) Watkins > Darwin
    C) Keep

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I'd be holding until deadline to see if there is anymore info.

      If he plays he could really hurt sellers.

      Open Controls
  13. FPL Tikka
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    Palmer or Gordon
    +
    Darwin or Isak?

    Open Controls
  14. Bruno Commando
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Watkins to ...
    A) Isak
    B) Darwin

    Open Controls
    1. Bob.
      • 13 Years
      just now

      That is the big question! Roll the dice

      Open Controls
  15. Igz08
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Watkins, Son -> Haaland, Gordon/Palmer (-8)

    Watkins, Bowen -> Haaland, 4.4 (-8)

    Either of these moves worth it? Otherwise I have Alvarez and Lascelles to play off my bench (one will likely come in for Bowen anyway this week)

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      nah

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      No hit needwd

      Open Controls
    3. Igz08
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      I’m almost looking at a -12 for Watkins, Son, Alvarez -> Isak, Palmer, Haaland . Potentially spread over two weeks, which would mean a -8 overall

      Open Controls
      1. I Must Break You
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        You might as well just do a -44 and start over

        Open Controls
        1. Igz08
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Nah I’m kinda sitting cozy at my 50k OR but thanks

          Open Controls
  16. Gazwaz80
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Can’t see Watkins starting being 50% flagged 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      The flags don't tend to affect them.

      Open Controls
  17. Hanz0
      16 mins ago

      Currently starting Watkins* and Bowen*

      If neither of them start Alvarez and Taylor come off the bench.

      Given the injury concerns and Son's tough fixture vs MCI is this a good opportunity to get Haaland back? Not ideal losing Son but neither is going without Haaland.

      Watkins, Bowen & Son >> Haaland, Palmer, Gordon (-8)

      Open Controls
    • Junks
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      2FT 1.9ITB
      Areola
      Tsi Saliba Porro
      Salah Saka Diaby Bowen Mitoma
      Haaland Alvarez

      Turner / Archer / Baldock / Beyer

      A. Bowen to Mbuemo roll extra FT
      B. Beyer to Taylor roll extra FT

      Open Controls
      1. The Road to Turfdom
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        I'd be tempted to get Darwin

        Open Controls
        1. I Must Break You
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yes but only if we start getting fantasy points for minus xG delta

          Open Controls
          1. The Road to Turfdom
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Not something I have an issue with if the absolute xG is sufficiently high

            Open Controls
    • JBG
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Will we know if Watkins travels with the team before the deadline?

      Open Controls
    • Bob.
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Hadba bad game week last week right after finally having a good one and killing my optimism 🙁 Team for this week looks okay with two ft.

      Johnstone
      Cash Trippier Tsimikas
      Diaby Saka Salah Palmer Eze
      Haaland Alvarez

      Turner Archer Udogie Kabore

      Thinking Eze, Alvare to Mbuemo and Darwin. Pretty template but seems obvious! Any other moves look good? Thanks

      Open Controls
    • thom830g
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      New idea..

      Watkins + Gordon -> Mbuemo + Darwin for free?

      Team is
      Areola
      Tsimi + Cash + Gabriel
      Gordon + Saka + Salah + Son + Adingra
      Watkins + Haaland

      (Turner - Archer - Taylor - Udogie)

      Open Controls
      1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        Wouldn't sell Gordon can you lose Adingra instead

        Open Controls
        1. thom830g
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Not for Mbuemo.. Will look at other options

          Open Controls
      2. Bob.
        • 13 Years
        10 mins ago

        Wouldn't sell Gordon

        Open Controls
      3. Rojo's Modern Life
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Sell Son if you need money. Spuds no longer functional going forward.

        Open Controls
      4. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 7 Years
        just now

        No

        Open Controls
    • Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Final bit of WC tinkering...current draft before Watkins news...

      Raya, Flekken
      Saliba, trippier, Porro, Tsimikas, Baldock
      Salah, Saka, Mbeumo, Gordon, Palmer
      Haaland, Watkins*, Semenyo

      Darwin or Isak in for Watkins?

      The still stuck on GK spots as Areola and Sanchez are good shouts and I could upgrade Baldock

      Open Controls
      1. Rojo's Modern Life
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Porro is not a good pick. Spurs not trustworthy at the back. Nor will you enjoy waking up with a Bournemouth forward.

        Open Controls
    • ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Who do you prefer in GW15, Son vs West Ham (H) or Mbeumo vs Brighton (A)?

      A bit early to ask but this will help my future plans

      Open Controls
      1. The Road to Turfdom
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Son

        Open Controls
      2. Bob.
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        Son

        Open Controls
      3. OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Don't sell Son for Mbeumo

        Open Controls
      4. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Sell Son. Sell sell sell!

        Open Controls
    • Manani
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Best mid for 8.6m and under?

      Open Controls
      1. The Road to Turfdom
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Saka

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Saka is 8.8

          Open Controls
          1. The Road to Turfdom
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Most of Saka

            Open Controls
      2. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Mbeumo

        Open Controls
        1. Manani
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Forgot to mention already have him

          Open Controls
      3. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Gordon 🙂

        Open Controls
    • BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      1ft
      A) Watkins to Darwin
      B) Watkins to Isak
      C) Save

      Areola
      Gabriel Pinnock Taylor (Livra, Baldock)
      Salah Saka Son Gordon Palmer
      Haaland Watkins (Alvarez)

      Open Controls
    • OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Pick two to be in ur team
      A- Mbeumo
      B- Isak
      C- Darwin

      Open Controls
      1. Muller Reus Corner
        • 3 Years
        just now

        A and C

        Open Controls
    • No Professionals
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      was all set to do Son to Mbeumo with my free.

      with the watkins risk, does it make more sense to do:

      A) Eze and Watkins to Mbeumo and Darwin
      B) Son to Mbeumo

      Open Controls
      1. Muller Reus Corner
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. No Professionals
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        for info, A) is -4

        Open Controls
    • XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Either of the below worth -4?

      A. Turner to Kelleher
      B. Cash to Tsimikas

      Open Controls
      1. Muller Reus Corner
        • 3 Years
        just now

        No

        Open Controls
    • RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      What you guys think? Cheers!

      A. G2G
      B. Watkins >> Isak (-4)
      C. Watkins >> Darwin (-4)

      Areola 
      Gabriel Tsiki Livramento
       Salah Son Saka Gordon Mbeumo (v)
      Haaland(C) Watkins
      (Turner, Taylor, Guehi, Mubamba)

      Open Controls

