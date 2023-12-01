171
  1. focaccia
    • 6 Years
    55 mins ago

    What to do with this team? I want to get Haaland back in but just figuring out how… have 2FTs and £3.7 itb

    Johnstone

    Trippier / Gabriel / Tsimikas

    Salah / Saka / Son / Bowen / Palmer

    Alvarez / Watkins

    Subs: Areola / Edouard / Guehi / Taylor

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      50 mins ago

      Obvious move is Bowen and Alvarez but not sure that gives you enough cash? Might need a -4? Lose Edouard as well

    2. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I did Son to Mbuemo and Alvarez to Haaland (-4)
      captaining Erling.

  2. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    53 mins ago

    Play Guehi or Maguire?

    I'm on Guehi but I'm not confident of a CPL clean sheet away at West Ham at all. United have a weird way of getting random clean sheets despite playing poorly. Is Maguire the better option? He also has a chance of letting in 4, scoring an own goal etc....

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      24 mins ago

      Guehi mate.

      Newcastle will massacre us.

    2. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      If Bowen is our West Ham attack may not be the same so I think Guehi, more chance of a goal too

    3. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      Guehi but could be 1-2pts for both this week

    4. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Maguire has 11x as many PL goals as he does own goals

  3. Ninja Škrtel
    • 9 Years
    52 mins ago

    Cash + Son to Gabriel + Saka for a hit?

    1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Not for a hit

    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      Keep Son and just do the Gabriel move

  4. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    What would you do here? 1FT, 0.2 ITB

    Areola (Johnstone)
    Trippier Gabriel Cash (Taylor) (Guehi)
    Salah Gordon Saka Son Palmer
    Haaland Alvarez Archer

    A) Son to Mbeumo
    B) Trippier to Saliba

    I can also do Cash/Guehi to Tsimikas but then I'll have no idea what to do with Alvarez next week as I won't have funds

    1. Scotty Dog
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      Can you not do cash to lascelles to upgrade alvarez.

      1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        I can but the fixtures aren't great defensively for double Newcastle defence tbh

    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      34 mins ago

      I like your midfield - would lose Saka over Son if I was forced to chose. Alvarez to Nunez does look good. Think I would downgrade Cash rather than trippier

    3. Scotty Dog
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      Would downgrading to keleher allow an alvarez upgrade

      1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
        • 7 Years
        just now

        With Johnstone yes, but not sure if I trust Areola set and forget moving forward...

    4. Scotty Dog
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Cash & guehi to tsimikas & lascelles or livermento for a -4 then play tsimikas gabriel trippier to allow alvarez upgrade & allows you to keep your big hitters.

  5. Saxe-Gotha
    • 9 Years
    44 mins ago

    Feel like I need some surgery here. Is Diaz/Darwin enough Liverpool cover or do I need Salah in my life? 1 FT but I don't mind taking a hit or two.

    Areola
    Saliba | Tsimi | Cash
    Saka | Son | Bowen* | Diaz
    Haaland | Watkins | Darwin

    Onana, Gordon, Mitchell, Udogie

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Any cash in the bank?

      1. Saxe-Gotha
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        0.7

        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          11 mins ago

          Think you've got to just stick with non Salah. Bowen to Mbuemo the move probably?

          1. Saxe-Gotha
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Yeah that's where I'm leaning. Was also considering Gordon > Mbeumo and Watkins > Isak.

  6. Ballito
      42 mins ago

      Would you play 2 x Arsenal Defenders this week along with 2 x Newcastle Defenders?

      1. Saxe-Gotha
        • 9 Years
        just now

        2 Arsenal yes. 2 Newcastle no.

    • GE
      • 7 Years
      40 mins ago

      Play Cash (bou away) or Taylor? (SHU home)?

      1. Gizzachance
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        I’m playing Taylor, prob never get chance to play him again
        Cash been disappointing since owning him

      2. Lord of Ings
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Have the same dilemma and I’m on Taylor for now.

    • Gizzachance
      • 9 Years
      38 mins ago

      Thoughts? 1 ft, 0.1 itb

      Areola
      Tsimikas Gabriel Taylor
      Salah Saka Diaby Mbuemo bowen*
      Haaland Watkins *

      Turner archer cash porro

      Cheers

      1. Hazardous1983
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Similar team mate

        1. Gizzachance
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Think Bowen will be the one to go if not given all clear, then to who?
          Gordon, palmer, sterling’, L Diaz etc

    • Hazardous1983
      • 13 Years
      35 mins ago

      Annoyingly 0.1m short to do bowen and diaby to saka and palmer

      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Shame they are the moves I'm planning to do. Losing Diaby before bou is risky however. So Bowen to Palmer this GW, then finding the extra 0.1m to get Saka with two FT's next week could pay off.

    • DagheMunegu
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      Pickford
      Gabriel Lascelles Branthwaite
      Salah Son Saka Martinelli Mbeumo
      Haaland Alvarez

      Turner Archer Kabore James

      1ft 0.1 itb still have WC

      A Turner to Kelleher
      B James to Tsimikas
      C something else

    • Hazardous1983
      • 13 Years
      34 mins ago

      Is it worth a hit to do turner to keller to allow the 0.1 needed to do diaby and bowen to saka and palmer.

      Or shall i downgrade scharr or cash to free 0.1m

    • Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      Buy Darwin or Isak?

      Feel like Darwin better fixtures next 3 but small rotation risk

      1. antis0cial
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        I'd go Darwin

      2. royals forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Darwin

    • bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      Is having two of these sub 6.0m mids too much ? I'm thinking Bowen & Diaby, to Saka and Palmer which will give me the team below.

      Areola (Turner)
      Trippier, Gabriel, Taylor (Guehi, Branthwaite)
      Salah, Son, Saka, Palmer, Gordon
      Haaland, Watkins (Archer)

      0.1m ITB & 1 FT for GW15 (but am planning to save)

      1. antis0cial
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        No, looks good moves to me

    • antis0cial
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Doku or Mbuemo?

      Palmer or Gordon?

      1. royals forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Mbuemo/Palmer

    • royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      24 mins ago

      Your help is needed please

      Which 2/3 would you sell this GW for a -4/-8

      Bowen
      Cash
      Eze
      Watkins

      Rest of Team

      Areola Leno

      Mykolenko Tsimikas Kabore Andersen xxxxxxxx

      Martinelli Salah Palmer xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx

      Haaland Alvarez xxxxxxxx

      0.7 ITB 1FT

      Any ideas would be appreciated

      1. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Eze & Bowen

      2. antis0cial
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I'd probably avoid a hit and do Bowen/Eze to a choice of Mbeumo/Doku/Gordon/Sterling etc If going for a hit, Watkins to Darwin could let you stretch one of mids to Saka maybe

      3. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Deffo sell Eze as priority. He's confirmed out for a while

    • cruzex
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Who to the bench?

      Palmer
      Gibbs White
      Bruno
      Alvarez

      Ty

      1. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        tough one, Palmer and Bruno on pens so would be starting both of them. Toss a coin between Gibbs White and Alvarez.

    • ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Bench 2:

      A. Trippier (MUN)
      B. Andersen (whu)
      C. Gordon (MUN)
      D. Bowen (CRY)
      E. Palmber (BHA)
      F. Alvarez (TOT)
      G. Cash (bou)
      H. Diaby (bou)

      Genuinely have no idea which 2 to stick on the bench, currently have Cash and Diaby there...

      1. antis0cial
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        B, G

      2. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Let's rearrange this Q...

        Bench 1:
        A) Trippier (MUN)
        B) Andersen (whu)
        C) Cash (bou)

        Bench 1:
        1) Gordon (MUN)
        2) Bowen (CRY)
        3) Palmer (BHA)
        4) Diaby (bou)
        5) Alvarez (TOT)

        1. Rasping Drive
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          7 mins ago

          B 4

        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          B 2/4

      3. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        9 mins ago

        B & G

      4. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        I would go with that.

      5. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        BG if both can be defenders. ACF shouldn't even be on the list. Doubt Bowen starts though

        1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Yeah Bowen is a worry. Will see what the situation is with him, if he's out it makes playing Andersen more tempting.

      6. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thanks all - apologies for my pathetic initial question as I can't play 2-5-3

      7. Fpl Richie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Staying alive (BG)

    • mataave
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Bruno & Alvarez -> Doku & Darwin with 2 FT’s?

    • The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Why has Lateriser12 forsaken Doug Luiz as an option in this out-of-reach article? Perhaps tis a question for Zophar when he next asks for questions.

      1. antis0cial
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        He has City and Arsenal in next 3 games, so I guess you wouldn't be looking to purchase him right now.

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          Those are acceptable points! TKT standing down!

      2. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        He is on 4 yellows so could potentially be suspended in the upcoming gameweeks.

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I've already stood down, but this is a good point too!

    • Lallana
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Which wildcard defence?

      Wildcard A:
      KELLEHER | SANCHEZ
      TRIPPIER | Saliba | Pinnock | Lascelles | PORRO

      Wildcard B:
      RAYA | 4.0
      TRENT | Saliba | Pinnock | Lascelles | TAYLOR

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        B with Tsimikas. TAA certainly not worth his price.

      2. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        6 mins ago

        A

    • El Copo
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      1FT. Cash to Tsimikas, Turner to Kelleher, or just roll?

      1. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        11 mins ago

        C to T

      2. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        Cash to Tsimikas only.

      3. Fpl Richie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        With 1FT, do you have another playable defender?

        1. El Copo
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Branthwaite or Porro

      4. Bubz
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Don't see the need to do Cash to Tsimikas this week personally

    • jcr1997
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Bench Son or Diaby?

      Bench Cash or Guehi?

      1. antis0cial
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Diaby
        Guehi

    • Fpl Richie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Areola
      Saliba Gabriel Cash*
      Salah Saka Son Mbuemo Palmer
      Watkins Haaland
      (Strak: Taylor Livramento Osula) 0.8 1FT

      Assuming Watkins pulls through, thoughts on...
      1) Roll and play Cash
      2) Roll and play Livramento
      3) Roll and play Taylor
      4) Worth using the move on Tsimikas (note: otherwise Cash to Porro next week)

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        just now

        3 I’ve tried Taylor in so called easy games & got binary points!

    • g40steve
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Best move this week?

      A, Mitchell > Gaby/Zinch

      B, Turner > Kelleher

      C, Hold Son or move for Mbeumo

      D, Alvarez > Isak

      Areola,
      Saliba, Tsimikas, Lascelles
      Salah, Son, Saka, Gordon
      Haaland, Watkins, Alvarez

      Turner, Palmer, Taylor, Mitchell

      0.7

      1. popey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Hard to get Mbeumo in this set up unless lose Son or take a hit for one of the cheap mids - i like D

    • dansmith1985
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Son to Mbeumo
      Lamptey to Saliba

      Y/N?

    • FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      "Well, I don’t really have a conclusion at the moment ..."

      If you're not paying for membership to access these articles, then what are you playing at?!

