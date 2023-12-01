FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 13

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 13, when none of the most popular captains scored more than eight points.

As well as mini-leagues, we report on the latest news about FFS Cups, community Head-to-Head Leagues and Last Man Standing.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Thayib Rusfadli is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code 5k0l6n), rising to 12th worldwide.

Prizes will be awarded to the top ten FFS-registered teams at the end of the season.

These five are all ranked in the top 97 overall, making Fantasy Football Scout the third-best FPL league, based on the average scores of each division’s top five.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Alex Fearn is ahead for a second week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and sits 351st overall.

This mini-league is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

FFS OPEN CUP

Gameweek 13 brought the opening round of the FFS Open Cup. Amongst the 512 qualifiers was 2009/10 FPL Champion Westfield Irons (Jon Reeson), as well as six former winners (donnellyc, Wild Rover, Gribude, A Manager Has No Name, TH14 and 2EyedTurk). The highest-ranked qualifier was ulafhai (Olavi Oja), who also leads the Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league.

Westfield Irons, donnellyc, Wild Rover and A Manager Has No Name all won their matches and are through to round two. However, Gribude was beaten 35-42 by NOJS NOBBLERS and 2EyedTurk lost 49-51 to FPL_underdog.

TH14 tied 47-47 with Pocket Beatnik and ulafhai drew 51-51 with Anu Liz Mathew. So Pocket Beatnik and ulafhai progress to the next round by virtue of their superior rankings and ulafhai is still the highest-ranked manager in the competition (now 632nd).

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 13 was also the qualifying round for the FFS Members Cup. Four former winners (rrcmc, Mohd Rodzi, Scrumper and Chaballer) have been seeded into round one, joined by another 252 managers that have beaten the qualifying score of 42.

For those who scored exactly 42, the teams with an overall rank of 108,963 or better progressed.

These are both old-school cups run by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with the League Cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Qian Hao Ong leads for a seventh consecutive week and eighth time this season in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues. These 30 points from a possible 39 edge ahead of Cak Juris because of the better FPL rank. Following its Gameweek 12 update, Qian is 80th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

Mohit Gang in League 6 Division 7, Kuba Büttner in League 8 Division 124 and five managers in League 9 (including Division 234’s freakishly over-achieving Mr. Average) are now the joint-top scorers in the Head-to-Head Leagues with 36 points each.

Lord’s monthly round-up gave a more detailed report on how things stood after Gameweek 12.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 13 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code x9free) was 37 after hits, with 87 teams to be removed.

It means that 807 are going through to Gameweek 14. The LMS leaderboard shows the current live safety score, leaders and teams in danger of being eliminated. New entrants must have passed all the previous safety scores after hits.

Akshat Jain was the Gameweek top scorer thanks to double-digit hauls from Anthony Gordon and captain Mohammed Kudus.

MODS & CONS

Kiran Parmar (FPL Brains) leads for a second consecutive week and fourth time this season in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league. He has risen to 2,383rd overall and also leads the Hall of Shame Tourney.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Meanwhile, J Martin (Pilot Flame) remains ahead for a fifth consecutive week and seventh time this season in the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Kevin Prendergast leads for an eighth week in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code x8qf0d) and is now 310th overall.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

It’s a second week in front for Olavi Oja (ulafhai) and the third time of this campaign in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code 4y0ws3).

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Clive Curran leads for a third week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (league code oymggk) and is now 3,356th. He also leads the Hall of Fame Top 1k and Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-leagues, also sitting 739th after the recent FFS Live Hall of Fame community update.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Nigel Chubb is still number one in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code xz4wet). It’s four Gameweeks in a row on top and the sixth time this season.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Cameron Wong leads for a ninth week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code mq8lpy). He is now 635th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2019/20 FPL Champion Joshua Bull is celebrating his fifth consecutive week and sixth time this season on top of Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Clive Curran leads for a second week in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code xbert7).

FPL VETS

It’s two weeks on top for Joakim Viheriä in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league and a 7,761st ranking.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Patryk Gamrot leads for a second consecutive week and third time this season in my Opening Day League.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

It’s Clive Curran again, setting the pace for a fourth week in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (league code 65xmu5). Danny Farndon is level on points but has made more transfers. Another green arrow has put the Scout community team (Scout PFT) up to 43rd in the league.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Finally, Kiran Parmar (FPL Brains) has taken over at the top of The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (league code b84jwh). His season history shamefully claims that this is his first FPL season.

GET INVOLVED

