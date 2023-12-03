24
  speardrops
    • 11 Years
    34 mins ago

    Bowen to Gordon. Is this the one?

    Baps hunter
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Hecwas subbed off early. Is he fit?

      Royal5
        • 12 Years
        17 mins ago

        Subbed in the 96th min

      speardrops
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Potential hip injury. I am avoiding for now (plus two difficult away games).

    Royal5
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      Better late than never

    speardrops
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Ended up going early for Saka instead (and also Dubravka for Turner to enable and not have to play Areola every week).

  SpaceCadet
    • 9 Years
    33 mins ago

    Best cash replacement here under 6m?

    Areola strakosha
    Cash Gabriel guehi tsimikas baldock

    Baps hunter
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Take a hit and get Trippier if you can. If not, consider being brave and get Reece James. If not, then just get Lascelles (or Livramento if trust him to get enough minutes and want to). You will need to upgrade Guehi with those horrible fixtures gw18 in mind. Possibly Baldock also.

  3. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    Price Changes 3 December

    Risers: G.Jesus (7.9), Darwin (7.7), Gordon (6.0)

    Fallers: Rashford (8.5), Watkins (8.4), Maddison (7.8), Nketiah (5.6), M.Trésor (5.4), Foster (4.9), Van de Beek (4.7), Caicedo (4.6), Vigouroux (3.9)

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy!

      Lascelles failed to rise again. Strange.

    Royal5
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      Who are buying Jesus?

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        Brazilian Christians and casuals who believe in him.

        Royal5
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          🙂

      2. mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        It’s December

    speardrops
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      FPL Towers all own Bowen.

  4. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    29 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (809 teams)

    Current safety score with autosubs = 13
    Top score = 51

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

  5. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Gordon (eve tot) > Hee Chan (BUR NFO), yes or no?

    Royal5
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Gordon by a mile

    speardrops
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Gordon an injury worry + bad fixtures, Hwang on 4 YC.

      Royal5
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Are these so called bad fixtures Everton and Tottenhams high line without center backs?

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Gordon was subbed off early first time. Nothing serious, but do check his fitness before buying. He is 6.0 now, so no price change worries.

  Norco
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Who's the best double up candidate?

    1. Zinchenko
    2. Lascelles
    3. Livramento

    (Have Schar and Gabriel)

