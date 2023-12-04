296
  1. Elideus
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Bench headache - Porro, Saliba, Gabriel, Tsimikas or Cole Palmer?

    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      You full named him! Why??

    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Porro

  2. Slitherene
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    Bench one?

    A) James
    B) Guehi

    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      B

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      a but no point having him then.

  3. C_G
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    is this gtg?? 0 FT, 1.6 ITB

    Areola

    Tripps Lascelles Zinch (C)

    Salah Son Mbeumo Gordon

    Alvarez Haaland Darwin

    Turner Tsimi Kabore Sarr

    1. CRAZY TRAIN
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Nice. You capping Zinc? Ballsy

  4. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    32 mins ago

    Roll FT or make a change?

    Areola
    Tsimikas, Gabriel, Lascelles
    Son, Salah, Mbeumo, Bowen, Gordon
    Haaland, Watkins

    Turner, Archer, Taylor, Ait Nouri

    1 FT, 0.8m itb

    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I’d be tempted in Turner > Dubravka

  5. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 9 Years
    32 mins ago

    Cue Chris Wilder-effect and a Salah blank

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      is he appointed?

      Wilder returns

  6. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    32 mins ago

    Would you roll transfer with the team below? Or stat making moves to get Haaland back in?

    Johnstone
    Gabriel | Guehi | Livramento
    Saka | Salah | Son | Mbuemo Palmer
    Darwin | Watkins

    Areola / Alvarez / Branthwaite / Ait Nourri

    Thanks

  7. Woy_is_back
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Dont know who to drop on the bench
    play 3 out of 4

    A. Trippier everton away
    B. Porro wham home
    C. Tsimi sheffield away
    D. Andersen bmouth home

    Most will say Andersen probably but I feel like he owes me a haul before shipping him out lol

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd play Andersen

      so B or C

      but Roy would know

  8. Little Frank
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    31 mins ago

    Do we think Dubravka will go up tonight?

    1. CRAZY TRAIN
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      He’d risen from +30 to over 60% when I looked a few hours ago. Can’t access fplstats from my phone so not sure on his current rise

    2. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      77.1% now so very likely I'd suggest

      1. Little Frank
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        17 mins ago

        OK thanks, better get him in now, every 0.1 counts!

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          oh

          I don't need to move for him till after Saturday

          is a rise tomorrow not more likely?

    3. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      On 77% now fwiw...

  9. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    Who to start?
    A) Lascelles
    B) Palmer

    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Have Trippier...

    2. Da_Peachtree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      17 mins ago

      Double down on Newcastle.
      I don't see Palmer scoring unless United concede a pen.

      1. Woy_is_back
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Man U concede goals for fun against half decent teams

    3. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      B

    4. JoeSoap
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

    5. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

  10. gomez123
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    Flekken
    Trippier/Saliba/Guehi
    Salah (c) Son/Palmer/Mbeumo
    Alvarez/Darwin/Haaland
    Adinga/Taylor/Gusto

    GTG and roll FT??

  11. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Would you do Guehi to Porro with FT?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      not this week but next

  12. The Mighty Whites
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    1FT, £2.8 ITB, thoughts?

    Areola - Turner
    Cash - Gabriel - Kilman - Tsimikas - Kabore
    Salah - Son - Saka - Mbuemo - Palmer
    Haaland - Alvarez - Archer

    4 transfers before 18 - I'll take out Kilman, Kabore and Alvarez to cover Haaland and Mbuemo. If I did Areola to Dubravka this week I'd have to play Tsimikas or Archer in GW18 - would you be happy enough doing that?

  13. Tinmen
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Guys, who should I go for ?

    Hwang
    Mitoma

    1. JoeSoap
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Tough, maybe Mitoma

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      m

  14. jonnybhoy
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    Is Cash, Mbuemo + Mubama to Livramento, Gordon + Solanke -8pts silly?

    1. JoeSoap
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Doesn't look great for a -8

  15. Roysgotnoboys
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Mitoma > Gordon?

  16. JoeSoap
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    A. Turner>Dubravka
    B. Cash>Lascelles/Saliba/Semedo/Porro
    C. Coufal>Lascelles/Saliba/Semedo/Porro
    D. Save/other (1.7m in bank)

    Aerola
    Taylor, Trippier, Gabriel
    Salah, Gordon, Palmer, Mbeumo, Saka
    Haaland, Watkins
    Turner, Archer, Cash, Coufal

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I'd say A but I'd probably play Cash at home over Taylor.

      or do something there?

  17. KingZamalek
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    12 times I've started Areola, all without a single return. Of course now that I've brought Dubravka in, Areola will haul massively against Spurs...

  18. MannionUK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    What to do here? Have 1FT and WC and 1.2M in bank.

    Gvardiol to Arsenal defender?

    Johnstone
    Trippier, Porro, Udogie
    Son, Mbeumo, Diaz, Diaby, Saka
    Nunez, Haaland

    Areola, Kabore, Mubama, Gvardiol

  19. House Frey Wedding Planner
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Didn't think I could make a worse transfer this than taking out Haaland in GW10 before his haul against Man Utd, but that was comfortably topped last week taking out Watkins, Son and Trent for a -4 just to get Haaland back.

    Feeling a bit desperate and now actually contemplating captaining Darwin this week. Probably should just stick with captaining Salah as Darwin and those damn pigtails was atrocious against Fulham and it would just feel like following a bad decision with another bad decision.

    1. The Night Trunker.
        3 mins ago

        You'd probably bring the bride to the the church in a Hearse.

        1. House Frey Wedding Planner
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Sounds about right the way this season is going lol

          1. The Night Trunker.
              just now

              🙂

        2. Andrew D48
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          I too own Darwin and i think Gakpo starts midweek don’t captain him!

      • KieranKA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Not the best GW, time to put it right!

        1 FT, 1.2 ITB
        Aréola // Turner
        Gabriel Tsimikas Lascelles // Taylor Cash
        Salah Son Saka Mbeumo Diaby
        Haaland Isak // Archer

        A: Diaby to Bowen
        B: Diaby to Bowen, Cash to Akanji (-4)
        C: Diaby to Bowen, Cash to Colwill (-4)
        D: Diaby to Bowen, Cash to Schär (-4)

      • MannionUK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        1) Gabriel

        Or

        2) Zinchenko

        1. Stranger Mings
          • 3 Years
          just now

          2

      • The Mighty Whites
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Bench one:
        Gabriel, Porro, Kilman, Tsimikas, Palmer or Alvarez

        1. agueroooooney
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Kilman

      • Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        play A) tsimi (alreadry playing kellenher) or b) poro? thanks

        1. agueroooooney
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Both if possible, Tsimi if one

      • PScholes18
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Worth a hit to get Dubravka over Turner? Other goalie is Areola.

        1. agueroooooney
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I've the same two keepers and 95% sure I'll be doing kt

          1. agueroooooney
            • 8 Years
            just now

            *it

      • agueroooooney
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Who to captain? First to three votes gets the armband.

        A) Saka (lut)
        B) Son (WHU)

