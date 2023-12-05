Gameweek 15 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is on the horizon, which allows us to have a look at some more differentials.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Liverpool, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

CODY GAKPO

FPL ownership: 2.2%

2.2% Price: £7.2m

Cody Gakpo’s (£7.2m) impact at Liverpool has been limited this season, but the Dutchman offered a reminder of his qualities when he scored twice in the UEFA Europa League last week.

Now, having featured as a substitute on Sunday, he looks set to start against Sheffield United, who have hit rock-bottom and conceded eight goals to Burnley and Bournemouth in the last two Gameweeks. As a result, it’s no surprise Jurgen Klopp’s side are overwhelming favourites for this one.

So far this season, Gakpo has just two Premier League goals, but three of his six starts have come in midfield.

However, such versatility suggests he is going to play an important role during the festive period, when Klopp will have to rotate due to the volume of games.

The German tactician could use Gakpo on the left wing in place of Luis Diaz (£7.4m), in an attacking midfield role or through the middle as a replacement for Darwin Nunez (£7.7m). If he’s given the chance to shine as a centre-forward in Gameweek 15, he could be in for a big haul.

Remember, the last time Gakpo started up top in the Premier League, he scored at Tottenham Hotspur, despite playing only 45 minutes due to injury.

While Gakpo’s stock has undoubtedly fallen in FPL since August, there is a lot to admire about the Dutchman, and he could be an excellent differential in Gameweek 15.

MARTIN DUBRAVKA

FPL ownership: 2.1%

2.1% Price: £3.9m

Newcastle’s injury crisis has propelled cut-price defenders Tino Livramento (£4.3m) and Jamaal Lascelles (£4.2m) into the spotlight, but there is now an even cheaper route into the Magpies’ backline.

Nick Pope (£5.5m) dislocated his shoulder in the match against Manchester United on Saturday, with an absence of 4-5 months rumoured, so reserve ‘keeper Martin Dubravka (£3.9m) could be set for a run in the side.

A move for the 34-year-old carries a bit of risk, given that Newcastle have already been linked with a new goalkeeper, but worst case scenario, he’s dropped and simply sits on your bench without eating up too much budget.

However, there is a lot of upside.

The Magpies’ forthcoming schedule is very encouraging, with games against Everton, Fulham, Luton Town and Nottingham Forest in the next five Gameweeks. They rank 10th, 16th, 18th and 17th respectively for expected goals (xG) this season, so there is real clean sheet potential.

The rotation with Alphonse Areola (£4.3m) works pretty nicely, too, for owners of the West Ham United shot-stopper.

Given the strength of Newcastle’s defence, which has six clean sheets so far, Dubravka can be a quality differential pick in between the sticks.

MATHEUS CUNHA

FPL ownership: 2.3%

2.3% Price: £5.6m

Matheus Cunha (£5.6m) has enjoyed a productive spell recently, with two goals and an assist in his last three appearances.

The budget forward has sometimes been a bit wasteful at Wolves but is now starting to show a more clinical side, which is extremely encouraging.

That’s because the shot volume is there, with 18 goal attempts in the last six Gameweeks, more than any other FPL forward bar Darwin, Erling Haaland (£14.0m) and Dominic Solanke (£6.5m).

“The majority of my work with him has been to get him in the right areas more. He’s improved but there’s still room for improvement. He scored two last year and he’s on four already this year. His target should be to keep being involved in goals and make sure his numbers look good. The rest of his game is very good, he’s a talented boy.” – Gary O’Neil

Wolves were narrowly beaten at Arsenal in Gameweek 14, but now have a good chance to bounce back against Burnley on Tuesday. The Clarets have conceded a whopping 32 goals so far this season and their only clean sheet came against Sheffield United.

In addition, they have very decent fixtures in Gameweeks 16 and 17 against Nottingham Forest and West Ham, two sides who have struggled defensively this year.

So, if you’re after a sub-£6.0m forward, Cunha is arguably the best to target, with the fact he is owned by just 2.3% of managers a nice bonus.