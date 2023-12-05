124
  1. KaapseKloppse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    I've already used my FT. Is it worth -4 to bring in a gk? I've got Turner & Areola + 0.3 itb. NB I own 3xlfc & 3xnew. Do I act now or move gk transfer for gw18? If now, who to buy (only option I see is Neto from BOU?)

    1. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      What’s your team like

      1. KaapseKloppse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Areola (Turner)
        Gabriel, Trippier, TAA (Lascelles, Mitchell)
        Salah, Son, Gordon, Mbeumo, Bowen
        Alvarez, Darwin (Watkins)

  2. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    Should I do Leno, Cash and Doku to Dubravka, Trent and Garnacho for -8? 😀

    1. Giovanni Giorgio
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Nah too much imo.

      1. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        13 mins ago

        Might just do Cash > Porro...for free. And hope Doku plays.

        1. n14mul
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Seems like we have the same issue, cash and doku, hence I'm looking at trips & Gordon or porro & kulu for a -4

    2. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Garnacho shouts…

      Personally I wouldn’t do those 3; much less for a hit.
      First two moves are making sense to me tho

    3. KaapseKloppse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'd keep Leno. But sure if I'd get rid of Doku either, unless it gives you the funds for Cash to TAA

  3. cuppatea78
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    What should I do? Cash to
    Porro
    Zinchecko
    James
    Livramento
    Someone else

    My defence is currently
    Trippier, Gabriel, Tsimikas, Beyer, Cash

    1. n14mul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Porro

  4. mattymjp
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Is there any danger of Salah being rested tomorrow?

    1. KaapseKloppse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Can't see him but starting

    2. Gudjohnsen
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      No IMO.

      Klopp would rather rest him in Europe.

      LFC have a realistic chance of winning the league and he's not going to rest his best player.

      Need to keep the rhythm.

    3. n14mul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Plays but early sub possible depending on the game

  5. Houldsworth Hatter
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    I’ve got 1FT 0.5 ITB and no idea where to go next:-

    Flekken
    Andersen Trippier Udogie
    Saka Gordon Salah JWP Mbeumo
    Haaland (c) Darwin

    Areola Morris Pinnock Gusto

    I’m guessing it’s a hold and if Couldn’t Hit A Dar(wi)n Door blanks yet again use him as part of a mini wildcard for -4 next GW?

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      just now

      JWP needs to go but I’m guessing you will keep for the good fixtures. Then move him to Palmer.

      Not sure I would want to keep Flekken either. Maybe switch > Raya?

  6. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Morning lads.

    Stick with Son (c) over Ødegaard/Mbeumo?

    Bench 1 from Álvarez, Nuñez, Watkins, Díaz.

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Spurs v WH are usually goalfests, so yeah stick.

      Diaz maybe? He was awful last match.

  7. n14mul
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Now I've woken up let me rephrase....this would be for a hit as I need to move off cash & doku. Which is better?

    A. Poro & Kulu
    B. Trips & Gordon

    Trips & Gordon on 4 yellows.

