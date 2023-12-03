126
126 Comments Post a Comment
  1. DagheMunegu
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    G2G or Martinelli out ? 1 FT 0.2itb

    Kelleher
    Gabriel Lascelles James
    Salah Son Saka Martinelli Mbeumo
    Haaland Alvarez

    Pickford Archer Branthwaite Kabore

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Martinelli hit the post and patience is a virtue.

      Open Controls
  2. The Red Devil
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Areola to dubravka Or Strakosha to dubravka? Hate rotating keepers, feel like I always end up benching the one who hauls, also areola to dubravka gives me funds for upgrading defence elsewhere

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Did Pope actually dislocate his shoulder? Or was it calcified tendonitis due to old age?

      Open Controls
  3. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Have Areola and Turnip as keepers and a whopping 0.9m in the moneypit. Looking to ditch Turnip so have 4.9 for a shiny new keeper. Grateful suggestions please. I give mine solemn vow there will be no follow up questions! Thankee!

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      I have a suggestion based on facts, but you won't like it.
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/12/03/fpl-notes-alexander-arnold-in-midfield-why-palmer-was-a-sub/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_26274002

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        All suggestions carefully considered. He shall be placed firmly in the mix. I was looking for a bearded keeper though.

        Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Dubravka looks alright now.

      Till 26, it'll give you: eve, ful, FUL, lut, NFO, BHA, shu, BOU, LUT, nfo, BOU, BRE

      Open Controls
  4. SpaceCadet
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    There should be some pressers today and tomorrow right?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.