  1. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Cole Palmer starts on the bench today. Understand he had a small issue in training this weekend so it’s just a precaution.

    https://twitter.com/siphillipssport/status/1731295732022321507?t=rvGxGuzKyRveujdSeT2PDQ&s=19

    1. Pumpkinhead
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Ideal scenario. Hopefully come on for a 1 pointer

    2. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Palmer coming off the bench to score a jammy penalty would just be the icing on the cake for this fpl season.

      1. Flynny
        • 8 Years
        just now

        As someone who just bought palmer yesterday (for a hit)

        That's not too bad I guess

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      As a new owner, just happy it's precautionary and not have to use a transfer

  2. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Of course Watkins starts
    Darwin blank incoming

  3. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Sim Simms & Classix posting in 3, 2, 1…..

    1. SUPERMAN
      • 11 Years
      just now

      1. SUPERMAN
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Spot on

  4. Sim Simma
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    ⚽ Team News 📰
    Aston Villa : Martinez, Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne, Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Zaniolo, Bailey, Watkins.
    Subs: Olsen, Cash, Moreno, Lenglet, Diaby, Duran, Dendoncker, Ramsey, Iroegbunam.

    Bournemouth : Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez, Cook, Christie, Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier, Solanke.
    Subs: Travers, Mepham, Brooks, Rothwell, Ouattara, Sinisterra, Moore, Traore, Billing.

    Chelsea : Sanchez, Disasi, Badiashile, Silva, Colwill, Fernandez, Gallagher, Caicedo, Sterling, Jackson, Mudryk.
    Subs: Petrovic, Bergstrom, Madueke, Broja, Palmer, Maatsen, Deivid, Gilchrist, Matos.

    Brighton : Steele, Veltman, Julio, Van Hecke, Hinshelwood, Gilmour, Baleba, Adringra, Lallana, Buonanote, Ferguson.
    Subs: Verbruggen, Milner, Pedro, Gross, Moder, Mitoma, Baker-Boaitey, Kavanagh, O’Mahony

    Liverpool : Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.
    Subs: Adrian, Gomez, Endo, Konate, Jones, Gakpo, Elliott, Doak, Quansah.

    Fulham : Leno; Tete, Bassey, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Wilson, Pereira, Iwobi; Jimenez.
    Subs: Rodak, Adarabioyo, Cairney, Ballo-Toure, Decordova-Reid, Willian, Castagne, Lukic, Vinicius.

    Crystal Palace : Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Hughes, Lerma, Olise, Ayew, Richards, Edouard.
    Subs: Matthews, Whitworth, Tomkins, Oliviera, Mateta, Clyne, Ebiowei, Ahamada, Riedewald.

    West Ham : Areola, Coufal, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Emerson, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse, Kudus, Soucek, Bowen, Paqueta.
    Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Fornals, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Kehrer, Mubama.

    1. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Cheers Sim…..Baker-Boaitey

    2. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Oh yes

    3. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Diaby benched. Was so hopeful of a haul

    4. ⭐ ABHISHEK - THE CURIOUS …
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Cheers Sim

  5. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Palmer benched is pleasing to the eye 🙂

  6. CRAZY TRAIN
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Cash keep that arris parked on the bench

  7. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Cash better stay on the bench….

