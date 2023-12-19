268
268 Comments
  1. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    7 hours, 14 mins ago

    I really liked Howe's comments about Trippier he said 'After everything he has given for us, it is our turn to support him now.' that is loyalty.

    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 12 mins ago

      Too much loyalty can backfire

      1. Randaxus
        • 2 Years
        6 hours, 43 mins ago

        It is the times of greatest difficulty that loyalty is required the most.

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          6 hours, 41 mins ago

          He's a bit soppy the way he speaks sometimes tho.

          Puppy love in his eyes!

