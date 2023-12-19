320
  1. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    22 hours, 20 mins ago

    Feeling twitchy about not owning Gordon or Trippier. Who's the priority to bring in?

    1. fish&chips
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      22 hours, 18 mins ago

      Tripps but not essential right now with 2 tough fixtures coming up in 20 & 21

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        21 hours, 49 mins ago

        Add his dreadful form. The rest in the weekend should’ve helped though.

    2. Sun Jihai
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      22 hours, 9 mins ago

      Trips - as a non-owner I fear an easy double digit haul this week - CS + assist + 3 bonus = 12 pointer

      1. Pumpkinhead - I'm ITK …
        • 14 Years
        22 hours ago

        You need to do your research. Luton away is far from easy. Luton at home are a good side , Newcastle away are dross. I own him and I expect 1 - 2 points

      2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        21 hours, 47 mins ago

        Not too worried myself as a non-owner. Newcastle looking tired and having another midweek game this week (a big one at that), and Luton have scored in their last 4 at home (Liverpool, Palace, Arsenal and City)

    3. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      22 hours, 8 mins ago

      Trippier.

    4. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      21 hours, 58 mins ago

      Neither until they play at home

    5. Thicksolidtight
      • 1 Year
      20 hours, 29 mins ago

      I'd probably say Trippier but if that doesn't deal with the twitchiness i'd recommend making a purposeful effort to relax your anus.

      1. SouthCoastSaint
        • 12 Years
        19 hours, 59 mins ago

        Tier 1 reply hahahah

  2. fish&chips
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    22 hours, 18 mins ago

    Dubravka
    Pau*, Schar*, TAA, Gabriel
    Salah, saka, palmer, martinelli, son
    Darwin,

    Areola, alvarez, archer, lamptey

    3.5m ITB, 1FT

    1) Darwin -> Watkins
    2) something else

    Not adverse to getting rid of martinelli for a hit but there doesn't seem to be many good options this week. Potential injury crisis at the back as well

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      22 hours, 15 mins ago

      Iwobi? Richarlison? D.Luiz? Bailey? Kulusevski? For Martinelli replacements.

      1. fish&chips
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        21 hours, 58 mins ago

        Was considering Rich, but Everton are solid recently so don't think there's much chance of the hit paying off. Probably better to wait until next week. Might just have to take a bad week on the chin with 5 players in the same fixture and potentially having 3 non-starters at the back. Let's see, hopefully I can get lucky!

    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      22 hours, 7 mins ago

      1.

    3. Effe
      • 13 Years
      20 hours, 22 mins ago

      1

  3. FredrikH
    • 11 Years
    22 hours, 4 mins ago

    Dubravka
    Porro Lascelles Tsimikas
    Salah Son Saka Sterling Palmer
    Watkins(c) Solanke
    Areloa - Gabriel Taylor Haaland
    2Ft 0.0 itb

    A) Tsimikas -> Konsa
    B) Sterling -> Richalison
    C) Suggestions?

    1. leeboy104
      • 3 Years
      22 hours ago

      Just A this week

  4. leeboy104
    • 3 Years
    22 hours, 1 min ago

    Dubravka
    Porro Digne Lascelles
    Saka Son Salah Gordon Palmer
    Watkins(c) Solanke

    Areola Tsimikas Gabriel Mubamba
    1 FT 8.0 ITB
    GTG?

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      21 hours, 47 mins ago

      Yes, but Digne might not start.

  5. Buck The Trent
    • 12 Years
    21 hours, 47 mins ago

    in which GW will Salah and Son play before departing for AFCON & Asia Cup respectively?

    1. internal error
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      21 hours, 45 mins ago

      They wont play in gw 21

      1. Buck The Trent
        • 12 Years
        21 hours, 23 mins ago

        Thanks

  6. Podorsky
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    21 hours, 42 mins ago

    Is Evans a viable replacement to McGuire, or will he be rested sometime during the Christmas period?

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      21 hours, 40 mins ago

      As in Johnny Evans? Think Varane is back to stay now, so will probably be Maguire-Varane.

      1. Podorsky
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        21 hours, 38 mins ago

        Yes, that Evans but McGuire is injured. Did not look good!

        1. JBG
          • 5 Years
          21 hours, 30 mins ago

          I actually think Maguire is back this GW or next.

    2. HashAttack
      • 6 Years
      20 hours, 30 mins ago

      Maybe Ben Davies at 4.3m?

  7. FPL Brains
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    21 hours, 24 mins ago

    Just get rid of the Bournemouth/Luton points and bring the auto subs on.

    Come on FPL, hurry up.

    1. Content creators are for Ki…
      • 10 Years
      21 hours, 20 mins ago

      What will happen to the traffic on FFS?

    2. RamboRN
      • 12 Years
      21 hours, 19 mins ago

      I have no auto Subs haha. I would finish the week with 8 players. Have Trippier, mykolenko, kaboure, semenyo, solanke, digne

    3. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      21 hours, 18 mins ago

      Thank you!

    4. AC/DC AFC
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      21 hours, 9 mins ago

      Logically if they are waiting for any confirmation of a rearranged game they will probably wait until Thursday afternoon to see if it comes.

      No point half waiting then updating in advance of solid info.

      The decision has probably been taken depending on the scenerio at the time.

      1. HashAttack
        • 6 Years
        21 hours, 7 mins ago

        Does anyone think the FPL servers can cope with updating the final totals and a GW deadline at the same time

        1. Wild Rover
          • 13 Years
          21 hours, 4 mins ago

          No way. I guess he didn’t realise the new gw starts on Thursday 😉

          1. AC/DC AFC
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            21 hours, 3 mins ago

            I do.

            Just hadn't thought it fully through.

            So yep, not Thursday pm.

        2. AC/DC AFC
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          21 hours, 4 mins ago

          3 pm Thursday?

          Mind, they need to run it overnight so people can transfer etc.

          Midnight Wednesday/ 12.01am Thursday?

      2. Wild Rover
        • 13 Years
        21 hours, 6 mins ago

        That’s too late, the deadline for gw16 is Thursday evening.

    5. HashAttack
      • 6 Years
      20 hours, 54 mins ago

      What are they (the PL) waiting for ... not wanting to be callous but surely we don't have to wait until Lokyer is released from hospital

    6. Funkyav
      • 14 Years
      20 hours, 15 mins ago

      i heard a rumour it was going to be 3am 😉

  8. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    21 hours, 21 mins ago

    Nuno ball at the City ground where’s the turd emogi when you need it!

    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      20 hours, 25 mins ago

      What do you think about them sacking Cooper?

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        20 hours, 18 mins ago

        Pretty disgusting, short term memories & wanabe new supporters don’t remember the decades of dross!

        1. HashAttack
          • 6 Years
          20 hours, 13 mins ago

          Nuno should be able to provide those memories

        2. El Presidente
          • 4 Years
          19 hours, 35 mins ago

          You can't be stuck in the past mate

          1. g40steve
            • 5 Years
            19 hours, 17 mins ago

            FFS the football when he was at Spurs was horrific, was it 6 or 7 games before he was booted out?

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 4 Years
              19 hours, 16 mins ago

              Wasn’t that because Jose was available?

              Not saying he did good though, he would have lasted longer.

              1. have you seen cyan
                • 4 Years
                19 hours, 15 mins ago

                Conte sorry

  9. rokonto
    • 8 Years
    21 hours, 17 mins ago

    My Gameweek history shows yearly world rankings with no commas.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      21 hours, 14 mins ago

      You need commas?

      1. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        21 hours, 10 mins ago

        Hahaha class

        1. rokonto
          • 8 Years
          17 hours, 4 mins ago

          I have none

      2. rokonto
        • 8 Years
        17 hours, 4 mins ago

        Don't need em

    2. Thomas Jerome Newton
      • 7 Years
      20 hours, 58 mins ago

      Copy and paste into a spreadsheet, Format cells,
      Change type to number, Select the "use 1000 sperator".
      Bob's your uncle.
      F***ys your Aunt.

  10. Sun Jihai
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    21 hours, 16 mins ago

    Estupinan GW1 ownership 4.4m teams. Price = 5.0m
    Estupinan GW17 ownership 1.5m teams. Price = 5.0m
    Pretty striking!

    1. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      21 hours, 6 mins ago

      Avoiding a price drop on him is one of the reasons I took out Estu, Son and Watkins for Mengi, Gordon and Haaland on December 1st. Only a 4 point hit, but it's been a disaster.

  11. Gizzachance
    • 9 Years
    21 hours, 1 min ago

    Play cash and hope?
    Just get in konsa for security ?

    1. Sprinterdude
      • 2 Years
      20 hours, 59 mins ago

      I've been thinking the same still can't decide

    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      20 hours, 57 mins ago

      I have Cash. Getting Konsa too. Will have Taylor and Gabriel on my bench.

  12. Collie01
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    20 hours, 59 mins ago

    Hi all, I've been basically a casual this season so I'm not sure when I need to use my first WC by. Is it before or after GW19? Thanks

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      20 hours, 53 mins ago

      Well that would suck. All this planning for nothing...

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        20 hours, 53 mins ago

        Reply to Stripeless below..

    2. Thomas Jerome Newton
      • 7 Years
      20 hours, 50 mins ago

      After.
      GW20 last chance.

    3. Thomas Jerome Newton
      • 7 Years
      20 hours, 48 mins ago

      Rules: "The first wildcard will be available from the start of the season until Sat 30 Dec 11:00. The second wildcard will be available after Sat 30 Dec 11:00"

  13. stripeless
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    20 hours, 58 mins ago

    Is there any possibility that the Luton v Newcastle match will be postponed? The only reason I ask is that when Muamba had a cardiac arrest a decade ago (17th March), Bolton's next Premier League match (20th March) was postponed. Might be worth being aware of before you make your transfers this week.

    1. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      20 hours, 46 mins ago

      Luton kept playing and finished the game when the same thing happened to Lockyer in the playoff final.

      Now they can't play another game a week later?

      1. SouthCoastSaint
        • 12 Years
        20 hours, 23 mins ago

        Guys just pointing out some rare history on the subject that might be useful/ possibly related to what might happen here. I certainly hadn’t thought about it.

        Go easy

    2. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      19 hours, 37 mins ago

      Potential but Muamba had died for over an hour and Bolton requested the fixture be postponed. I assume that Luton would've submitted a cancellation request by now if that was the case

  14. Da_Peachtree
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    20 hours, 41 mins ago

    Defenders playing each other, which one would you bench?
    A) Tsimikas
    B) Gabriel

    1. Home Run Baker
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      20 hours, 40 mins ago

      Gabriel

      1. Da_Peachtree
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        20 hours, 39 mins ago

        Reasoning?

        1. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          20 hours, 36 mins ago

          Away

        2. Zenith UK
          • 7 Years
          19 hours, 37 mins ago

          Away. Defensive defender.

    2. HashAttack
      • 6 Years
      20 hours, 38 mins ago

      B) ... I'm benching Saliba and Gabriel is worse

  15. HashAttack
    • 6 Years
    20 hours, 39 mins ago

    Bench one A) Trent B) Trippier C) Pau Torres

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      20 hours, 37 mins ago

      That’s your job - you put yourself in that situation 🙂

      1. HashAttack
        • 6 Years
        20 hours, 34 mins ago

        True 🙂 ... Currently Pau Torres 1st sub

    2. Da_Peachtree
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      20 hours, 30 mins ago

      Yeahhh this is a rough one mate. If I had to choose it would be Pau. Just because the other 2 have attacking upside.

    3. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      20 hours, 22 mins ago

      Don’t Sheff have garbage stats defending set pieces?

      Don’t write off Luton at home. Goals against arsenal, city and Liverpool

      1. HashAttack
        • 6 Years
        19 hours, 48 mins ago

        Not many defenders have scored against SHU

    4. Funkyav
      • 14 Years
      20 hours, 13 mins ago

      torres

    5. nolard
      • 9 Years
      20 hours, 5 mins ago

      C

    6. HashAttack
      • 6 Years
      19 hours, 41 mins ago

      Might be Trippier - gw8 whu 6 points, gw6 shu 18 points and gw2 mci 2 points ....otherwise he hasn't score more than 1 point away from home all season (5 other matches)

    7. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      19 hours, 37 mins ago

      How does this even happen, who's your fourth defender?

      1. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        19 hours, 36 mins ago

        FWIW. Two of those three are on set-pieces and bomb forward...

      2. HashAttack
        • 6 Years
        19 hours, 34 mins ago

        Porro and Saliba ... I'm not benching Porro 🙂

  16. MetallicaJack93
      20 hours, 34 mins ago

      If money not an issue, would you prioritize getting in Trippier or TAA for long term? Other playing defenders would be Porro and Saliba each week

      1. Feanor
        • 14 Years
        20 hours, 32 mins ago

        Trent has a better chance of a 15 point haul. Almost had one this week.

      2. jackruet
        • 2 Years
        20 hours, 31 mins ago

        Trippiers and Newcastle looked tired. I got TAA and got rid of trips. Trips was in my team since gw2. And TAA is in good form

        1. Feanor
          • 14 Years
          20 hours, 28 mins ago

          Possibly on penalties with Salah away and Mac Allister injured and Darwin benched.

          Not really, but it would be cool

          1. jackruet
            • 2 Years
            20 hours, 19 mins ago

            Yeah but dont think so

    • jackruet
      • 2 Years
      20 hours, 32 mins ago

      What to do with saka. Consistent yet very average returns. Not justify the price tag imo

      1. Feanor
        • 14 Years
        20 hours, 31 mins ago

        What will your midfield look like without Salah, Son and Saka?

        1. jackruet
          • 2 Years
          20 hours, 30 mins ago

          Bowen, palmer

          1. Feanor
            • 14 Years
            20 hours, 29 mins ago

            There's 5 spots

            1. jackruet
              • 2 Years
              20 hours, 28 mins ago

              Salah, saka son bowen palmer

              1. Feanor
                • 14 Years
                20 hours, 27 mins ago

                Haha. I mean, what would your midfield be without the 3 Stars

                1. jackruet
                  • 2 Years
                  20 hours, 20 mins ago

                  Bowen palmer it is now. Without 3 stars. I am asking should i keep saka?

      2. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        20 hours, 29 mins ago

        Agree. He has been bad, but with Son and Salah leaving in a couple of weeks there is no need to sell imo.

      3. HashAttack
        • 6 Years
        20 hours, 25 mins ago

        Might not be justifying his extra cost but we're not short of funds - Arsenal have a good run of fixtures coming up

    • have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      20 hours, 28 mins ago

      Another day still no news…

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        19 hours, 33 mins ago

        It's just another day for you and me in...

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          19 hours, 32 mins ago

          Limbo?

          1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 7 Years
            19 hours, 30 mins ago

            Exactly.

      2. HashAttack
        • 6 Years
        19 hours, 32 mins ago

        In "due course" someone at the PL will pause their Christmas binging and let us know

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          19 hours, 31 mins ago

          Due course definition: we don’t have a clue what to do

          xD

        2. bitm2007
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          19 hours, 15 mins ago

          Do the PL need to make an announcement yet? The game has been abandoned with no points given so I wouldn't be at all surprised if we don't here anything from them until the fixture is rearranged which could be in several months time possibly even week in GW37.

          1. HashAttack
            • 6 Years
            19 hours, 13 mins ago

            Possibly not - BBC Football has no mention of it, just says the game was abandoned, move on

      3. Funkyav
        • 14 Years
        19 hours, 19 mins ago

        does seem strange the lack of news. Wonder if there will actuallly be an announcement before Thursday's deadline. Youd think they would communicate with each other.

        Sky fantasy has done the same FWIW but they have until Saturday to make the decision so not quite as bad,

      4. CONNERS
        • 5 Years
        19 hours, 1 min ago

        The time it's taking to resolve is just a reflection of the number of stakeholders with fingers in the pie who have to be consulted before a decision is made.

    • Milk, 1 Šuker
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      20 hours, 24 mins ago

      Cooper gone, Nuno expected to come in. Not sure how I feel about the news tbh. Thanks for the memories I guess.

      1. Milk, 1 Šuker
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        19 hours, 30 mins ago

        Best manager we've had in years.

        1. g40steve
          • 5 Years
          19 hours, 1 min ago

          & then some!

        2. g40steve
          • 5 Years
          18 hours, 59 mins ago

          Grounds going to erupt if we loose next home game, you’ll hear the booo’s in Leicester & Derby

      2. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        19 hours, 30 mins ago

        Wow I just remembered Nuno managed Spurs for a while lol

      3. circusmonkey
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        19 hours, 30 mins ago

        Nuno is rubbish, he even got sacked by El-Emptihad.

        1. g40steve
          • 5 Years
          18 hours, 59 mins ago

          Exactly

      4. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        19 hours, 30 mins ago

        Very poor manager. Got fired after 3 months at Spurs.

      5. Hooky
        • 8 Years
        19 hours, 26 mins ago

        Stupid decision, especially if they do bring Nuno in.

      6. nolard
        • 9 Years
        19 hours, 17 mins ago

        Bowen, Saka, Gordon, Palmer

        One out of Odegaard/City

        Maddison could be in the mix when back

        1. nolard
          • 9 Years
          19 hours, 16 mins ago

          ups. meant for the post below

      7. GREEN JUMPERS
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        18 hours, 56 mins ago

        Disgraceful decision. Can we get Cooper in after Nuno?

    • DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      20 hours, 23 mins ago

      What should the ideal midfield be when Salah and Son leave? Saka, Bowen, Palmer, Kulu, 4.5? Or something else?

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        19 hours, 29 mins ago

        Kdb

        1. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          19 hours, 28 mins ago

          Toney back as a fwd alternative as well

      2. jackruet
        • 2 Years
        19 hours, 26 mins ago

        We will see.

      3. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        19 hours, 23 mins ago

        Hadn’t thought about it too much yet, it maybe something like this:
        Kulu - Palmer - Saka - Ode - ?

      4. HashAttack
        • 6 Years
        19 hours, 22 mins ago

        Saka, Bowen, Palmer, KDB, Richarlison
        Watkins, Toney, Nkunku

    • KirkhamWesham
      • 2 Years
      20 hours, 21 mins ago

      Anything worth a hit? Keeper maybe?

      Sanchez
      Porro Tsimikas Taylor
      Saka Gordon Salah Palmer Son
      Solanke Watkins

      Turner Gabriel Branthwaite Archer.

      7.7m itb

      1. nolard
        • 9 Years
        20 hours, 3 mins ago

        no hit for gk, not when you have turner playing

        fine besides that. could get trent, as you have the cash

    • Sun Jihai
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      20 hours, 18 mins ago

      City Club WC team - no Haaland, KDB or Doku in squad:

      XI | Ederson, Walker (C), Stones, Akanji, Ake, Rodrigo, Kovacic, Nunes, Bernardo, Grealish, Foden

      SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Dias, Phillips, Alvarez, Gomez, Gvardiol, Bobb, Alleyne, Susoho, Lewis, Hamilton

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        19 hours, 24 mins ago

        Hmm maybe Haaland will be out for a while

        1. GreennRed
          • 12 Years
          19 hours, 21 mins ago

          Could be. He's not needed for this game though and PL will take priority over club world cup.

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 4 Years
            19 hours, 19 mins ago

            Pep likes a trophy though.

            Stay from a while ago was that Pep wins a trophy on average every 17 games (or something very close to that).

            Mad stat

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 4 Years
              19 hours, 18 mins ago

              Stat*

            2. HashAttack
              • 6 Years
              19 hours, 11 mins ago

              That's mad ... At Spurs we aim for one every 17 years!

              1. have you seen cyan
                • 4 Years
                19 hours, 10 mins ago

                Lol

              2. NorCal Villan
                • 1 Year
                17 hours, 53 mins ago

                Cicadaesque

      2. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        19 hours, 22 mins ago

        Lewis Hamilton on the bench. Pep really short on players.

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          19 hours, 21 mins ago

          Delusions like Husain Bolt

      3. Monklane
        • 14 Years
        19 hours, 21 mins ago

        Lewis Hamilton?

        1. GreennRed
          • 12 Years
          19 hours, 20 mins ago

          Great on corners

          1. Monklane
            • 14 Years
            19 hours, 19 mins ago

            Good in the rain.

            1. Salarrivederci
              • 7 Years
              19 hours, 13 mins ago

              Known by the jewelers

    • mdm
      • 11 Years
      20 hours, 18 mins ago

      Colwill or Konsa?

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        20 hours, 11 mins ago

        Konsa of these two but if you want Chelsea go Badiashile - slightly cheaper, will do well for BPS and I think he is a bit more nailed

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          20 hours, 5 mins ago

          Why is Badiashile more nailed than Colwill?

          1. Miguel Sanchez
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            19 hours, 55 mins ago

            I think he is cementing himself as the preferred LCB and Poch may need to play Cucurella at LB to get a bit more width into the side which could see Colwill drop out on occasion unless he moves to RCB.

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              19 hours, 44 mins ago

              Badiashille was benched in the United game. Gusto back should play RB so Disasi, Badiashile and Silva for the CB spots. Cucurella is out until March after operation on his ankle. Colwill should be fine at LB for the foreseeable

            2. Seaman
                19 hours, 39 mins ago

                Cucurella is injured. Out for at least 3 months

        2. nolard
          • 9 Years
          20 hours, 8 mins ago

          Villa. Pau if possible

      2. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        20 hours, 17 mins ago

        Palmer and Hwang have the opportunity to feel like Santa this Christmas. Give us a gift on Christmas Eve 🙂

      3. nolard
        • 9 Years
        20 hours, 11 mins ago

        Any tips?

        Areola
        Trippier, TAA, Colwill,
        Son, Saka, Salah, Bowen, Gordon
        Isak, Watkins

        Fodder GK, Gabriel, Bratwaithe, Semenyo

        Open Controls
        1. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          20 hours, 8 mins ago

          Wait for news on Isak

          1. Royal5
            • 12 Years
            20 hours, 7 mins ago

            I would also consider selling Areola, maybe even for a hit

            1. nolard
              • 9 Years
              20 hours, 2 mins ago

              yeah, problem is i would need to get money from somewhere, so as you say a hit

              this is what i am considering

              1. Salarrivederci
                • 7 Years
                20 hours, 1 min ago

                In that case maybe Gordon -> Palmer
                Or Isak -> Solanke

                Then upgrade Areola

                1. nolard
                  • 9 Years
                  19 hours, 58 mins ago

                  just saw this

                  maybe gordon yes,
                  would like to avoid a striker move until we have news on haaland ideally

                  1. Salarrivederci
                    • 7 Years
                    19 hours, 55 mins ago

                    Also think you need Palmer more than Solanke tbh.
                    But you might settle with playing Gabriel this GW then.

                    A hit for a keeper should be done! it's practically not a hit at all.

                    1. nolard
                      • 9 Years
                      19 hours, 53 mins ago

                      it is a 2 point hit, so yeah. it should be done

                      gordon out for palmer does not give enough money for a keeper that i want tho

                      i could do tripps to porro, and the GK move

              2. nolard
                • 9 Years
                19 hours, 59 mins ago

                and thanks!

              3. Mad Cash Dash
                  19 hours, 58 mins ago

                  Fabianksi is the same price as Areola, so you can get a playing GK without a hit.

                  Anyway, keep an eye out on the West Ham team sheet for the cup game. if Areola starts, it's probably a clearer sign that Fabianski is the No.1

                  1. Mad Cash Dash
                      19 hours, 58 mins ago

                      *Unless ofc you have value tied up in Areola

                    • nolard
                      • 9 Years
                      19 hours, 57 mins ago

                      good point!
                      but sale price for areola is 0.1 below fabs price at 4.2

                      1. Mad Cash Dash
                          19 hours, 52 mins ago

                          Ah, that's a bummer! I guess taking a hit for a keeper wouldn't be worth it unless you're reasonably sure of a return. Maybe roll with the 10 and address it next week? Or, if we hear any injury-related news on Isak, you can follow up with Salarrivederci's suggestion. GL

                          1. nolard
                            • 9 Years
                            19 hours, 50 mins ago

                            Thanks for the advice!
                            Let me know if you have a question in return.

              4. Salarrivederci
                • 7 Years
                20 hours, 2 mins ago

                Get a playing GK and captain Watkins. Then you should do just fine 🙂

                1. nolard
                  • 9 Years
                  19 hours, 59 mins ago

                  who to move out though?
                  i need to sell someone to get a playing keeper who isn't turner

            2. Tinslinger
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              20 hours, 7 mins ago

              Bailey game time too risky?

              1. GreennRed
                • 12 Years
                20 hours, 6 mins ago

                A bit but rob worth it if you've a decent 1st sub.

                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 5 Years
                  20 hours, 4 mins ago

                  Don't think 1st sub will matter. He tends to come on when he starts from the bench anyway

                  1. GreennRed
                    • 12 Years
                    19 hours, 55 mins ago

                    Fair point. If it was me look for more nailed option and fodder. Not paying much heed to Villa, bar Watkins, but Emery looks to be chopping and changing him and Cash, Tielemans too when fit. But hard to argue with Bailey's recent FPL form.

            3. SHOWSTOPPERRR
              • 6 Years
              20 hours ago

              Guys since its a thsdy deadline, we are not likely to hear from all managers before deadline right? Is there a chance of an emery presser before deadline? Would like to hear news on pau.

              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 5 Years
                19 hours, 56 mins ago

                1. Yes that is correct.
                2. Villa game on Friday so we will get an Emery presser on Thurs

            4. have you seen cyan
              • 4 Years
              19 hours, 40 mins ago

              Is Grealish actually becoming an FPL option again? 2 goals in his last 2 PL games. See if he scores again tonight.

            5. FantasyFooty01
              • 6 Years
              16 hours, 55 mins ago

              Dub
              TAA Porro Saliba Branthwaitr
              Garnacho Bowen Palmer Saka
              Watkins Solankie

              Ederson Alvarez Udogie Foden

              1 FT 7.2 ITB

              comment any changes/suggestions below:

            6. AC/DC AFC
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              16 hours, 54 mins ago

              Keane OG

              Fulham winning 1 nil

