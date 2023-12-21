FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 17

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions roundup after Gameweek 17, which was extended while the Premier League and Fantasy Premier League (FPL) were deciding what to do about the abandoned Bournemouth v Luton.

They eventually decided that it will be replayed in full at a later date. As a result, all FPL points from the original match would be voided, which was very unfortunate for the many who had brought in Dominic Solanke as a temporary replacement for Erling Haaland. On six points alongside a projected three bonuses, it was all wiped out by this decision. In came the autosubs.

As well as mini-leagues, we report on the latest news about FFS Cups, community Head-to-Head Leagues and Last Man Standing. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered in a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Joe Stait leads for a second successive week and third time this season in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code 5k0l6n) and is now 17th overall.

Prizes will be awarded to the top ten FFS-registered teams at the end of the season. See this article for full details.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Matthew Allen is in front for a second week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and has risen to 50th worldwide. He was 321st in our FFS Live Hall of Fame following its Gameweek 16 update.

This mini-league is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

FFS OPEN CUP

Gameweek 17 brought the fourth round of the FFS Open Cup.

dankoottatep (now 3,848th) progresses to round five and is still the highest-ranked manager remaining in the competition.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

It was also round three of the FFS Members Cup.

Interestingly, the two former winners (rrcmc and Mohd Rodzi) were both eliminated, losing to The Dinkum Donuts and Berries respectively.

The Dinkum Donuts (Kevin Weisz) is 6,035th overall, came 25th in 2009/10, has had four more top 7k finishes since then and is 583rd in our latest FFS Live Hall of Fame update. Meanwhile, Berries (Joe Kelleher) has five top 10k finishes and is 448th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

Another one through to round four is KISEKLUND (now 2,950th) – still the highest-ranked manager left in.

These are both old-school cups run by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with the League Cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

It’s a fourth successive week on top for Cak Juris in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues and his seventh time this season. He maintains his five-point lead despite losing the match against Chris Bristow. 36 points have been collected out of a possible 51.

The joint top community scorers in the Head-to-Head mini-leagues with 45 points each are Mark Cahill and Roger Butler from League 7 along with three managers from League 8 and another nine from League 9.

Lord’s monthly round-up gave a more detailed report on how things stood after Gameweek 16.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 17 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code x9free) was 49 after hits, with 60 teams to be removed.

It means that 545 are going through to Gameweek 18. The LMS leaderboard shows the current live safety score, leaders and teams in danger of being eliminated. New entrants must have passed all the previous safety scores after hits.

Jon Nash was the top scorer of the Gameweek with double-digit hauls from Mohammed Kudus and Cole Palmer. In fact, returns came from all players apart from Son Heung-min and Darwin Nunez. He came 2,795th in 2017/18.

MODS & CONS

Elsewhere, Kiran Parmar (FPL Brains) leads for a sixth consecutive week and eighth time this season in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league. After playing his Wildcard, the team is up to 2,217th globally.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

The new pace-setter of the FFScout Family mini-league is Jack Penn. This manager has had three top 7k finishes and sits 254th in our latest FFS Live Hall of Fame update.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Kevin Prendergast leads for a second successive week and 11th time this season in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code x8qf0d), ranking 156th overall.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Another new number one is P J in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code 4y0ws3), who is 818th overall.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

He also leads PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code oymggk) for a second week.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

It’s an eighth week in front for Nigel Chubb – the tenth time this season – in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code xz4wet). He’s up to 4,220th overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Similarly, Cameron Wong leads for the 13th Gameweek in a row in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code mq8lpy). He was 717th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame following its Gameweek 16 update.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2019/20 FPL Champion Joshua Bull leads for a ninth consecutive week and tenth time this season in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Christian Larisch remains ahead for a second week in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code xbert7). Now 861st overall, the most recent Live Hall of Fame update places him 123rd.

FPL VETS

Joakim Viheriä leads for a sixth week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league and is now 3,279th overall.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Back to Christian Larisch, ahead for a third week in my Opening Day League.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Danny Farndon is now on top of the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (league code 65xmu5) and sits 1,935th overall. The Scout community team (Scout PFT) has risen to 34th in the league.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Finally, William Fortescue leads for a second successive week and sixth time this season in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (league code b84jwh) and is now 681st overall.

GET INVOLVED

