  1. Johnh1995
      21 mins ago

      With Crystal Palace losing their last 4 home games, should i stick with Anderson, or risk Cash actually starting for Villa, bearing in mind they are playing Sheffield United

      1. Salarrivederci
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        Start Cash.
        I have a feeling that Palace will win 3-0 tonight though.

      2. Dazzler
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        I finally transf out Anderson this week as he's been trolling me for weeks...so undoubtedly he'll have a clean sheet and an assist this week

    • More Cowbell
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      11 mins ago

      Hi All,
      1) Save FT? or any obvious moves?
      2) Correct starting XI?

      Dubravka (Areola)
      Porro, Lascelles, Taylor (Tsimi, Gabriel)
      Salah, Saka, Son, Palmer, Gordon
      Solanke, Watkins (Archer)

      1. aleksios
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Save.
        Good team.

    • aleksios
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Cash may not play.
      Gabriel prob 2 pts.
      Cash to Tripps for a hit then?

      1. More Cowbell
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Don't mind the move, 2 nice fixtures back2back. Could be good as long as you've got a plan for GW 20/21 when New have liv, MCI

